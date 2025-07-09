Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE launched with Exynos 2400 chipset: Check price, features and more

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, marking its entry into the non-premium foldable smartphone segment. The announcement came during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event held in New York on Wednesday. Positioned as a more accessible alternative to the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7, the FE variant is designed to bring foldable innovation to a wider audience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chipset — the same processor featured in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in select regions. It boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Complementing it is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, complete with customisable widgets for weather, photos, and more.

Running on One UI 8 based on Android 16, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE supports a full suite of Galaxy AI tools. These include Live Translate for third-party apps, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, Circle to Search, and Call Transcript, among others. The phone also brings enhancements to Samsung’s creative features like Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser, and Sketch-to-Image.

In terms of optics, the foldable phone is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle camera featuring 2x optical zoom, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10MP front-facing camera located on the inner display. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine supports features such as Nightography and Dual Preview to elevate the photography experience.

On the durability front, the Z Flip 7 FE features an Armour Aluminium frame and carries an IP48 rating for resistance against dust and water. It is also thinner than previous models, measuring just 6.9mm when unfolded. Security-wise, it integrates Samsung’s Personal Data Engine and Knox Vault for robust data protection.

The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, offering a blend of performance and longevity suited for modern-day multitasking.

