Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE launched with Exynos 2400 chipset: Check price, features and more

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, marking its entry into the non-premium foldable smartphone segment. The announcement came during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event held in New York on Wednesday. Positioned as a more accessible alternative to the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7, the FE variant is designed to bring foldable innovation to a wider audience.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chipset — the same processor featured in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in select regions. It boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Complementing it is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, complete with customisable widgets for weather, photos, and more.
Running on One UI 8 based on Android 16, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE supports a full suite of Galaxy AI tools. These include Live Translate for third-party apps, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, Circle to Search, and Call Transcript, among others. The phone also brings enhancements to Samsung’s creative features like Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser, and Sketch-to-Image.
In terms of optics, the foldable phone is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle camera featuring 2x optical zoom, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10MP front-facing camera located on the inner display. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine supports features such as Nightography and Dual Preview to elevate the photography experience.
On the durability front, the Z Flip 7 FE features an Armour Aluminium frame and carries an IP48 rating for resistance against dust and water. It is also thinner than previous models, measuring just 6.9mm when unfolded. Security-wise, it integrates Samsung’s Personal Data Engine and Knox Vault for robust data protection.
The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, offering a blend of performance and longevity suited for modern-day multitasking.
Samsung is offering the handset in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at ₹89,999, and a 256GB variant available at ₹95,999. The smartphone is available in classic Black and White shades. Pre-orders in India begin today, with an introductory offer allowing customers to grab the 256GB model at the price of the 128GB version if ordered before 12 July. The device will go on sale starting 25 July.