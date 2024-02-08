Gaming accuracy in a budget with best gaming mouse under 2000

Gaming mice are essential for any gamer looking to enhance their performance. With a variety of options available in the market, finding the best gaming mouse under 2000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 gaming mice available in India in 2022. Whether you're looking for a customizable gaming mouse, an ergonomic design, or adjustable DPI, we've got you covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Kreo Hot-swappable Programmable Gaming Mouse

The Kreo Hot-swappable Programmable Gaming Mouse is a lightweight and durable mouse designed for gaming enthusiasts. With its hot-swappable switches, adjustable DPI, and customizable lighting, this mouse offers a personalized gaming experience. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions.

Specifications of Kreo Hot-swappable Programmable Gaming Mouse Adjustable DPI up to 10000

Hot-swappable switches

Programmable buttons

Lightweight design

Customizable RGB lighting

Pros Cons Hot-swappable switches for customization May not be suitable for users with larger hands Adjustable DPI for precision Ergonomic and lightweight design

2. Logitech G102 Customizable Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G102 Customizable Gaming Mouse is equipped with customizable lighting and programmable buttons, making it ideal for gaming. Its 8000 DPI sensor ensures precise tracking, while its ergonomic design provides comfort for extended use.

Specifications of Logitech G102 Customizable Gaming Mouse Customizable RGB lighting

Programmable buttons

8000 DPI sensor

Ergonomic design

Durable build quality

Pros Cons Customizable lighting for personalization May not be suitable for users with larger hands High DPI sensor for accuracy Comfortable ergonomic design

Also read: 10 best wireless gaming mouse to buy in 2024 3. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer M Optical Gaming Mouse

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer M Optical Gaming Mouse features a unique design with customizable LED gaming effects. With its 3200 DPI sensor and ergonomic form factor, this mouse delivers precise tracking and comfort for long gaming sessions.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Transformer M Optical Gaming Mouse Customizable LED gaming effects

3200 DPI sensor

Ergonomic form factor

Durable build quality

High precision switches

Pros Cons Unique LED gaming effects for personalization May not be suitable for users with larger hands High precision switches for accuracy Comfortable ergonomic form factor

4. Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse is designed for precision and speed, with a 6400 DPI optical sensor. Its ergonomic form factor and durable build quality make it an ideal choice for gamers seeking high performance and reliability.

Specifications of Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse 6400 DPI optical sensor

Ergonomic form factor

Durable build quality

High precision switches

Customizable RGB lighting

Pros Cons High DPI sensor for precision May not be suitable for users with larger hands Ergonomic design for comfort Customizable RGB lighting for personalization

5. Ant Esports GM320 Programmable Gaming Mouse

The Ant Esports GM320 Programmable Gaming Mouse offers customizable features, including adjustable DPI and programmable buttons. Its ergonomic design and comfortable grip make it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Specifications of Ant Esports GM320 Programmable Gaming Mouse Adjustable DPI up to 3200

Programmable buttons

Ergonomic design

Comfortable grip

Durable build quality

Pros Cons Customizable features for personalized gaming experience May not be suitable for users with larger hands Ergonomic design and comfortable grip Durable build quality for long-lasting performance

6. Redgear Gaming Mouse

The Redgear Gaming Mouse features a semi-honeycomb design and customizable RGB lighting, catering to the needs of competitive gamers. Its high precision switches and ergonomic form factor deliver exceptional performance and comfort.

Specifications of Redgear Gaming Mouse Semi-honeycomb design

Customizable RGB lighting

High precision switches

Ergonomic form factor

Durable build quality

Pros Cons Semi-honeycomb design for lightweight performance May not be suitable for users with larger hands Customizable RGB lighting for personalization High precision switches for accuracy

Also read: Rapoo VPRO V26S Review: Ideal for fast paced gaming 7. EvoFox Spectre Gaming Mouse

The EvoFox Spectre Gaming Mouse features 6 programmable buttons and customizable breathing light effects, catering to the preferences of gamers. With its high precision switches and ergonomic design, this mouse offers a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications of EvoFox Spectre Gaming Mouse 6 programmable buttons

Customizable breathing light effects

High precision switches

Ergonomic design

Durable build quality

Pros Cons 6 programmable buttons for customized controls May not be suitable for users with larger hands Customizable breathing light effects for personalization High precision switches for accuracy

Comparison Table

Product Name Adjustable DPI Customizable Lighting Ergonomic Design Kreo Hot-swappable Programmable Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes Logitech G102 Customizable Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes Zebronics Zeb-Transformer M Optical Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes Ant Esports GM320 Programmable Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes Redgear Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes EvoFox Spectre Gaming Mouse Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Ant Esports GM320 Programmable Gaming Mouse offers the best value for money with its customizable features, ergonomic design, and durable build quality, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Best overall product: The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its high precision sensor, ergonomic design, and customizable RGB lighting, offering a top-notch gaming experience.

How to find the perfect Best Gaming Mouse: To find the best gaming mouse, consider ergonomic design for comfort during long sessions, adjustable DPI for sensitivity adjustments, and high polling rate for responsiveness. Look for mice with programmable buttons for customization, durable build quality, and a sensor that performs well across different surfaces. Check compatibility with your operating system and read reviews for user experiences.

FAQs Question : What is the average DPI of these gaming mice? Ans : The average DPI of these gaming mice ranges from 3200 to 10000, offering precise tracking and sensitivity. Question : Do these gaming mice support customizable lighting? Ans : Yes, all the gaming mice listed in this article support customizable RGB lighting, allowing for personalized aesthetics. Question : Are these gaming mice suitable for users with larger hands? Ans : While these gaming mice have ergonomic designs, users with larger hands may find some models less comfortable to use. Question : Do these gaming mice have programmable buttons? Ans : Yes, all the gaming mice listed here feature programmable buttons, offering customizable controls for gaming.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

