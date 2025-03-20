Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Value For MoneyJBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)View Details
₹599
boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)View Details
₹549
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)View Details
₹798
Best Overall ProductpTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Headphones with in-Line Mic, Volume Control & Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 Earphones - (Dark Blue)View Details
₹299
pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)View Details
Gaming earphones are an essential accessory for any serious gamer. They provide immersive sound quality, clear communication, and a comfortable fit, allowing you to focus on your gameplay without any distractions. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gaming earphones in 2025. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, these earphones offer the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and value. Read on to find the perfect gaming earphones for your needs and take your gaming experience to the next level.
The JBL C100SI in-ear headphones deliver powerful and clear sound with deep bass. These lightweight earphones come with a 3.5mm gold-plated jack and a one-button universal remote with a built-in microphone. The tangle-free cable and comfortable in-ear fit make them ideal for long gaming sessions.
Powerful sound quality
Comfortable in-ear fit
Tangle-free cable
Lack of noise cancellation
Limited color options
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)
The Boat Bassheads 242 earphones are designed for deep bass and immersive sound. With an IPX4 rating, these earphones are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for intense gaming sessions. The built-in mic and multifunction button allow for easy music control and hands-free calling.
Deep bass and clear sound
Sweat and water-resistant
Multifunction button for easy control
Lack of noise isolation
Limited color options
boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)
The JBL C200SI earphones feature a premium metallic finish and powerful JBL sound. With a one-button universal remote and a built-in microphone, these earphones offer seamless music and call control. The lightweight design and comfortable fit make them perfect for long gaming sessions.
Premium metallic finish
Powerful JBL sound
Seamless music and call control
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)
The Boom Ultima headphones feature active noise cancellation and high-definition sound. With a durable and tangle-free cable, these earphones are perfect for gaming on the go. The ergonomic design and comfortable fit ensure long-lasting comfort during intense gaming sessions.
Active noise cancellation
High-definition sound
Durable and tangle-free cable
Slightly heavier than other models
Limited color options
pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Headphones with in-Line Mic, Volume Control & Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 Earphones - (Dark Blue)
The PTron Boom Ultima V2 earphones feature a tangle-free design and powerful sound. With a built-in microphone and multifunction button, these earphones offer convenient music and call control. The lightweight and comfortable fit make them perfect for long gaming sessions.
Tangle-free design
Powerful sound quality
Convenient music and call control
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)
The Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 earphones feature a detachable microphone and powerful sound. With a gold-plated 3.5mm jack and a tangle-free cable, these earphones offer superior gaming performance and clear communication. The ergonomic design and comfortable fit make them perfect for extended gaming sessions.
Detachable microphone
Powerful sound quality
Superior gaming performance
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 Wired Gaming in Ear Earphone with Microphone Detachable for PC, PS4, Mobiles, Tablets (Black)
The Kreo earphones feature a built-in microphone and tangle-free cable for easy music and call control. With powerful sound and a comfortable fit, these earphones are perfect for gaming on the go. The stylish design and durable construction make them an excellent choice for gamers.
Built-in microphone for easy control
Tangle-free cable
Stylish design
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
Kreo Hydra C Type Dual Dynamic Driver In-Ear Wired Gaming Earphones with Microphone, Tangle-free Gaming Earphones with Noise Isolating Technology and EZ Volume Control Slider, Wired Headset for Gaming
The RPM Euro Games earphones feature a detachable cable and powerful sound. With an ergonomic design and comfortable fit, these earphones offer excellent gaming performance and clear communication. The durable construction and reliable performance make them a top choice for serious gamers.
Detachable cable for easy replacement
Powerful sound quality
Reliable gaming performance
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
RPM Euro Games Gaming Over Ear Earphones Wired with Detachable Mic | for Mobile Phones, PC, Tablet, PS4, PS5 (Blue)
The Bouncefit Bluetooth earphones feature active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. With a long-lasting battery and comfortable fit, these earphones offer ultimate freedom and convenience for gaming on the go. The lightweight design and reliable performance make them a top choice for mobile gamers.
Active noise cancellation
Wireless connectivity
Long-lasting battery life
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
Bouncefit Bluetooth Wireless Neckband, 35 Hours Continuous Playback Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Active Noise Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with Mic Earphones (Black)
The Cosmic Byte CB-EP-08 earphones feature a detachable microphone and powerful sound. With a gold-plated 3.5mm jack and a tangle-free cable, these earphones offer superior gaming performance and clear communication. The ergonomic design and comfortable fit make them perfect for extended gaming sessions.
Detachable microphone
Powerful sound quality
Superior gaming performance
Limited color options
May lack bass for some users
Cosmic Byte CB-EP-08 Gaming Wired in Ear Earphone with Detachable Microphone, Dual 6mm Drivers, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets (Black)
|Best gaming earphones
|Driver Size
|Frequency Response
|Impedance
|Sensitivity
|Cable Length
|JBL C100SI
|9mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|100dB
|1.2m
|Boat Bassheads 242
|10mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|101dB
|1.2m
|JBL C200SI
|9mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|100dB
|1.2m
|Boom Ultima
|10mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|32 ohms
|105dB
|1.2m
|PTron Boom Ultima V2
|9mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|98dB
|1.2m
|Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05
|10mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|32 ohms
|100dB
|1.2m
|Kreo
|8mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|98dB
|1.2m
|RPM Euro Games
|9mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|100dB
|1.2m
|Bouncefit
|10mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|32 ohms
|102dB
|Up to 10 hours
|Cosmic Byte CB-EP-08
|9mm
|20Hz – 20kHz
|16 ohms
|98dB
|1.2m
