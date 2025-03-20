Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Gaming earphones will make your experience better manifold: 10 options to add to your gaming rig

Gaming earphones will make your experience better manifold: 10 options to add to your gaming rig

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best gaming earphones for 2025? Check out our list of the top 10 earphones that offer superior sound quality, comfortable fit, and excellent value for money.

Futuristic 2025 gaming earphones deliver immersive sound with RGB lighting effects.
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Value For Money

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Overall Product

pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Headphones with in-Line Mic, Volume Control & Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 Earphones - (Dark Blue)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 Wired Gaming in Ear Earphone with Microphone Detachable for PC, PS4, Mobiles, Tablets (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Kreo Hydra C Type Dual Dynamic Driver In-Ear Wired Gaming Earphones with Microphone, Tangle-free Gaming Earphones with Noise Isolating Technology and EZ Volume Control Slider, Wired Headset for Gaming

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

RPM Euro Games Gaming Over Ear Earphones Wired with Detachable Mic | for Mobile Phones, PC, Tablet, PS4, PS5 (Blue)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Bouncefit Bluetooth Wireless Neckband, 35 Hours Continuous Playback Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Active Noise Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with Mic Earphones (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Cosmic Byte CB-EP-08 Gaming Wired in Ear Earphone with Detachable Microphone, Dual 6mm Drivers, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Gaming earphones are an essential accessory for any serious gamer. They provide immersive sound quality, clear communication, and a comfortable fit, allowing you to focus on your gameplay without any distractions. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gaming earphones in 2025. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, these earphones offer the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and value. Read on to find the perfect gaming earphones for your needs and take your gaming experience to the next level.

The JBL C100SI in-ear headphones deliver powerful and clear sound with deep bass. These lightweight earphones come with a 3.5mm gold-plated jack and a one-button universal remote with a built-in microphone. The tangle-free cable and comfortable in-ear fit make them ideal for long gaming sessions.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
100dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Powerful sound quality

Comfortable in-ear fit

Tangle-free cable

Reasons to avoid

Lack of noise cancellation

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)

The Boat Bassheads 242 earphones are designed for deep bass and immersive sound. With an IPX4 rating, these earphones are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for intense gaming sessions. The built-in mic and multifunction button allow for easy music control and hands-free calling.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
101dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Deep bass and clear sound

Sweat and water-resistant

Multifunction button for easy control

Reasons to avoid

Lack of noise isolation

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)

The JBL C200SI earphones feature a premium metallic finish and powerful JBL sound. With a one-button universal remote and a built-in microphone, these earphones offer seamless music and call control. The lightweight design and comfortable fit make them perfect for long gaming sessions.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
100dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Premium metallic finish

Powerful JBL sound

Seamless music and call control

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)

The Boom Ultima headphones feature active noise cancellation and high-definition sound. With a durable and tangle-free cable, these earphones are perfect for gaming on the go. The ergonomic design and comfortable fit ensure long-lasting comfort during intense gaming sessions.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
32 ohms
Sensitivity
105dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Active noise cancellation

High-definition sound

Durable and tangle-free cable

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier than other models

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Headphones with in-Line Mic, Volume Control & Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 Earphones - (Dark Blue)

The PTron Boom Ultima V2 earphones feature a tangle-free design and powerful sound. With a built-in microphone and multifunction button, these earphones offer convenient music and call control. The lightweight and comfortable fit make them perfect for long gaming sessions.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
98dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Tangle-free design

Powerful sound quality

Convenient music and call control

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)

The Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 earphones feature a detachable microphone and powerful sound. With a gold-plated 3.5mm jack and a tangle-free cable, these earphones offer superior gaming performance and clear communication. The ergonomic design and comfortable fit make them perfect for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
32 ohms
Sensitivity
100dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Detachable microphone

Powerful sound quality

Superior gaming performance

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 Wired Gaming in Ear Earphone with Microphone Detachable for PC, PS4, Mobiles, Tablets (Black)

The Kreo earphones feature a built-in microphone and tangle-free cable for easy music and call control. With powerful sound and a comfortable fit, these earphones are perfect for gaming on the go. The stylish design and durable construction make them an excellent choice for gamers.

Specifications

Driver Size
8mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
98dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Built-in microphone for easy control

Tangle-free cable

Stylish design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Kreo Hydra C Type Dual Dynamic Driver In-Ear Wired Gaming Earphones with Microphone, Tangle-free Gaming Earphones with Noise Isolating Technology and EZ Volume Control Slider, Wired Headset for Gaming

The RPM Euro Games earphones feature a detachable cable and powerful sound. With an ergonomic design and comfortable fit, these earphones offer excellent gaming performance and clear communication. The durable construction and reliable performance make them a top choice for serious gamers.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
100dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Detachable cable for easy replacement

Powerful sound quality

Reliable gaming performance

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

RPM Euro Games Gaming Over Ear Earphones Wired with Detachable Mic | for Mobile Phones, PC, Tablet, PS4, PS5 (Blue)

The Bouncefit Bluetooth earphones feature active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. With a long-lasting battery and comfortable fit, these earphones offer ultimate freedom and convenience for gaming on the go. The lightweight design and reliable performance make them a top choice for mobile gamers.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
32 ohms
Sensitivity
102dB
Battery Life
Up to 10 hours

Reasons to buy

Active noise cancellation

Wireless connectivity

Long-lasting battery life

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Bouncefit Bluetooth Wireless Neckband, 35 Hours Continuous Playback Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Active Noise Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with Mic Earphones (Black)

The Cosmic Byte CB-EP-08 earphones feature a detachable microphone and powerful sound. With a gold-plated 3.5mm jack and a tangle-free cable, these earphones offer superior gaming performance and clear communication. The ergonomic design and comfortable fit make them perfect for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz – 20kHz
Impedance
16 ohms
Sensitivity
98dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Detachable microphone

Powerful sound quality

Superior gaming performance

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

May lack bass for some users

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Cosmic Byte CB-EP-08 Gaming Wired in Ear Earphone with Detachable Microphone, Dual 6mm Drivers, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets (Black)

Top 3 features of the best gaming earphones:

Best gaming earphonesDriver SizeFrequency ResponseImpedanceSensitivityCable Length
JBL C100SI9mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms100dB1.2m
Boat Bassheads 24210mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms101dB1.2m
JBL C200SI9mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms100dB1.2m
Boom Ultima10mm20Hz – 20kHz32 ohms105dB1.2m
PTron Boom Ultima V29mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms98dB1.2m
Cosmic Byte CB-EP-0510mm20Hz – 20kHz32 ohms100dB1.2m
Kreo8mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms98dB1.2m
RPM Euro Games9mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms100dB1.2m
Bouncefit10mm20Hz – 20kHz32 ohms102dBUp to 10 hours
Cosmic Byte CB-EP-089mm20Hz – 20kHz16 ohms98dB1.2m

Similar articles for you

Best wired earphones: 10 affordable options for uninterrupted listening and audio experience

Best Type C earphones: Top 8 picks that feature versatile connectivity and immersive audio for all your needs

Best wired headphones and headsets: Top 10 options to consider in 2024

Best wired headphones with mic: Top 9 options with unmatched sound and crisp call quality

Best earphones and headphones for an auditory treat: Top 10 options to ensure a rich experience at all times

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these gaming earphones?

Ans : The price range of these gaming earphones varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000, offering options for different budgets.

Question : Do these earphones have a built-in microphone for calls?

Ans : Yes, most of these earphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and in-game communication.

Question : Are these earphones compatible with gaming consoles?

Ans : Yes, these earphones are compatible with gaming consoles and mobile devices, offering versatile connectivity options.

Question : Do these earphones offer noise cancellation?

Ans : Some of these earphones feature active noise cancellation, providing an immersive gaming experience with minimal distractions.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.