Gaming headphones for the ardent gamer in you: Top 10 worthy options

Whether you're a professional gamer or a casual player, having the right gaming headphone can make all the difference in your gaming experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gaming headphones available on Amazon, along with their detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.

1. Kreo Beluga USB Headphone

The Kreo Beluga USB Headphone is a versatile and adjustable gaming headphone suitable for all gaming platforms. With its comfortable design and superior sound quality, it's a great choice for both casual and professional gamers.

Specifications:

Adjustable headband

High-quality sound

USB connectivity

Compatible with all gaming platforms

Noise-canceling microphone

2. EKSA E1000S Gaming Headphone

The EKSA E1000S Gaming Headphone is specifically designed for immersive gaming experiences, with its surround sound and noise-canceling capabilities. It's compatible with a wide range of gaming platforms and offers excellent value for money.

Specifications:

Surround sound

Noise-canceling microphone

Multi-platform compatibility

Adjustable headband

Comfortable ear cushions

3. Razer BlackShark V2 Headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 Headset is a top-of-the-line gaming headphone with THX 7.1 surround sound and a detachable noise-canceling microphone. It's designed for competitive gaming and offers unmatched audio quality and comfort.

Specifications:

THX 7.1 surround sound

Detachable noise-canceling microphone

Lightweight design

Breathable memory foam ear cushions

Multi-platform compatibility

4. Corsair Leatherette Gaming Headphone

The Corsair Leatherette Gaming Headphone offers exceptional sound quality and omnidirectional microphone for crystal-clear communication. It's compatible with all gaming platforms and features a durable and comfortable design.

Specifications:

Omnidirectional microphone

Multi-platform compatibility

Durable construction

Leatherette ear cushions

Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers

5. FIFINE Surround Sound Headset

The FIFINE Surround Sound Headset is designed for a truly immersive gaming experience, with its 7.1 surround sound and detachable noise-canceling microphone. It offers exceptional value for money and is suitable for all gaming platforms.

Specifications:

7.1 surround sound

Detachable noise-canceling microphone

Comfortable over-ear design

Multi-platform compatibility

Durable construction

6. HyperX CloudX Stinger Core

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a budget-friendly gaming headphone with excellent sound quality and a lightweight, comfortable design. It's compatible with Xbox and PC and offers great value for money.

Specifications:

Lightweight design

High-quality audio

Swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone

Multi-platform compatibility

Adjustable steel sliders

7. JBL Quantum Over-Ear Headset

The JBL Quantum Over-Ear Headset is designed for immersive gaming, with its JBL QuantumSURROUND and DTS headphone:X v2.0. It offers superior audio quality and is compatible with all gaming platforms.

Specifications:

JBL QuantumSURROUND

DTS headphone:X v2.0

Detachable boom microphone

Comfortable over-ear design

Multi-platform compatibility

8. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless headphone offers a seamless wireless gaming experience with its advanced Bluetooth technology and high-quality audio. It's lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions.

Specifications:

Lightspeed Bluetooth wireless

High-quality audio

Lightweight design

Long battery life

Multi-platform compatibility

9. Zebronics Headphone

The Zebronics Headphone offers a stylish and comfortable design, with suspension headband and soft ear cushions. It provides good sound quality and is suitable for casual gaming sessions.

Specifications:

Suspension headband

Soft ear cushions

Stylish design

In-line volume control

Multi-platform compatibility

10. SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Headset offers a sleek and comfortable design with high-quality sound and a retractable ClearCast microphone. It's compatible with all gaming platforms and provides exceptional value for money.

Specifications:

Retractable ClearCast microphone

Comfortable design

High-quality sound

Multi-platform compatibility

Custom-tuned 40mm drivers

Comparison Table

Feature Kreo Beluga USB Headphone EKSA E1000S Gaming Headphone Razer BlackShark V2 Headset Corsair Leatherette Gaming Headphone FIFINE Surround Sound Headset HyperX CloudX Stinger Core JBL Quantum Over-Ear Headset Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless Zebronics Headphone SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Headset Price Rs. 3000 Rs. 3500 Rs. 5000 Rs. 4000 Rs. 2500 Rs. 2000 Rs. 4500 Rs. 6000 Rs. 1500 Rs. 4500 Surround Sound Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes No No No Noise-canceling Microphone Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Multi-platform Compatibility Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money:

The FIFINE Surround Sound Headset offers exceptional value for money with its 7.1 surround sound, detachable noise-canceling microphone, and versatile compatibility with all gaming platforms.

Best overall product:

The Razer BlackShark V2 Headset stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its THX 7.1 surround sound, detachable noise-canceling microphone, and lightweight design for long gaming sessions.

How to find the perfect gaming headphones:

Finding the right gaming headphones involves considering various factors to match your preferences and gaming needs. Look for headphones with clear and immersive sound quality. Opt for headphones with adjustable headbands, plush ear cushions, and a lightweight design. Decide whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones. A clear and adjustable microphone is essential for in-game communication. Some gaming headphones feature detachable or retractable microphones for added convenience.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range of gaming headphones?

Ans : The average price range of gaming headphones varies from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 6000, depending on the brand, features, and audio quality.

Question : Are gaming headphones compatible with all gaming platforms?

Ans : Most gaming headphones are designed to be compatible with all gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Question : Do gaming headphones come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most gaming headphones come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, depending on the manufacturer.

Question : What are the key features to look for in gaming headphones?

Ans : Key features to consider in gaming headphones include surround sound, noise-canceling microphone, multi-platform compatibility, and comfortable design for long gaming sessions.

