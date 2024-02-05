Gaming headphones for the ardent gamer in you: Top 10 worthy options

Whether you're a professional gamer or a casual player, having the right gaming headphone can make all the difference in your gaming experience. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gaming headphones available on Amazon, along with their detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements.
1. Kreo Beluga USB Headphone
The Kreo Beluga USB Headphone is a versatile and adjustable gaming headphone suitable for all gaming platforms. With its comfortable design and superior sound quality, it's a great choice for both casual and professional gamers.
Specifications:
- Adjustable headband
- High-quality sound
- USB connectivity
- Compatible with all gaming platforms
- Noise-canceling microphone
2. EKSA E1000S Gaming Headphone
The EKSA E1000S Gaming Headphone is specifically designed for immersive gaming experiences, with its surround sound and noise-canceling capabilities. It's compatible with a wide range of gaming platforms and offers excellent value for money.
Specifications:
- Surround sound
- Noise-canceling microphone
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Adjustable headband
- Comfortable ear cushions
3. Razer BlackShark V2 Headset
The Razer BlackShark V2 Headset is a top-of-the-line gaming headphone with THX 7.1 surround sound and a detachable noise-canceling microphone. It's designed for competitive gaming and offers unmatched audio quality and comfort.
Specifications:
- THX 7.1 surround sound
- Detachable noise-canceling microphone
- Lightweight design
- Breathable memory foam ear cushions
- Multi-platform compatibility
4. Corsair Leatherette Gaming Headphone
The Corsair Leatherette Gaming Headphone offers exceptional sound quality and omnidirectional microphone for crystal-clear communication. It's compatible with all gaming platforms and features a durable and comfortable design.
Specifications:
- Omnidirectional microphone
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Durable construction
- Leatherette ear cushions
- Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers
5. FIFINE Surround Sound Headset
The FIFINE Surround Sound Headset is designed for a truly immersive gaming experience, with its 7.1 surround sound and detachable noise-canceling microphone. It offers exceptional value for money and is suitable for all gaming platforms.
Specifications:
- 7.1 surround sound
- Detachable noise-canceling microphone
- Comfortable over-ear design
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Durable construction
6. HyperX CloudX Stinger Core
The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a budget-friendly gaming headphone with excellent sound quality and a lightweight, comfortable design. It's compatible with Xbox and PC and offers great value for money.
Specifications:
- Lightweight design
- High-quality audio
- Swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Adjustable steel sliders
7. JBL Quantum Over-Ear Headset
The JBL Quantum Over-Ear Headset is designed for immersive gaming, with its JBL QuantumSURROUND and DTS headphone:X v2.0. It offers superior audio quality and is compatible with all gaming platforms.
Specifications:
- JBL QuantumSURROUND
- DTS headphone:X v2.0
- Detachable boom microphone
- Comfortable over-ear design
- Multi-platform compatibility
8. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless
The Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless headphone offers a seamless wireless gaming experience with its advanced Bluetooth technology and high-quality audio. It's lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions.
Specifications:
- Lightspeed Bluetooth wireless
- High-quality audio
- Lightweight design
- Long battery life
- Multi-platform compatibility
9. Zebronics Headphone
The Zebronics Headphone offers a stylish and comfortable design, with suspension headband and soft ear cushions. It provides good sound quality and is suitable for casual gaming sessions.
Specifications:
- Suspension headband
- Soft ear cushions
- Stylish design
- In-line volume control
- Multi-platform compatibility
10. SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Headset
The SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Headset offers a sleek and comfortable design with high-quality sound and a retractable ClearCast microphone. It's compatible with all gaming platforms and provides exceptional value for money.
Specifications:
- Retractable ClearCast microphone
- Comfortable design
- High-quality sound
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Custom-tuned 40mm drivers
Comparison Table
|Feature
|Kreo Beluga USB Headphone
|EKSA E1000S Gaming Headphone
|Razer BlackShark V2 Headset
|Corsair Leatherette Gaming Headphone
|FIFINE Surround Sound Headset
|HyperX CloudX Stinger Core
|JBL Quantum Over-Ear Headset
|Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless
|Zebronics Headphone
|SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Headset
|Price
|Rs. 3000
|Rs. 3500
|Rs. 5000
|Rs. 4000
|Rs. 2500
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 4500
|Rs. 6000
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 4500
|Surround Sound
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Noise-canceling Microphone
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Multi-platform Compatibility
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money:
The FIFINE Surround Sound Headset offers exceptional value for money with its 7.1 surround sound, detachable noise-canceling microphone, and versatile compatibility with all gaming platforms.
Best overall product:
The Razer BlackShark V2 Headset stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its THX 7.1 surround sound, detachable noise-canceling microphone, and lightweight design for long gaming sessions.
How to find the perfect gaming headphones:
Finding the right gaming headphones involves considering various factors to match your preferences and gaming needs. Look for headphones with clear and immersive sound quality. Opt for headphones with adjustable headbands, plush ear cushions, and a lightweight design. Decide whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones. A clear and adjustable microphone is essential for in-game communication. Some gaming headphones feature detachable or retractable microphones for added convenience.
FAQs
Question : What is the average price range of gaming headphones?
Ans : The average price range of gaming headphones varies from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 6000, depending on the brand, features, and audio quality.
Question : Are gaming headphones compatible with all gaming platforms?
Ans : Most gaming headphones are designed to be compatible with all gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
Question : Do gaming headphones come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, most gaming headphones come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, depending on the manufacturer.
Question : What are the key features to look for in gaming headphones?
Ans : Key features to consider in gaming headphones include surround sound, noise-canceling microphone, multi-platform compatibility, and comfortable design for long gaming sessions.
