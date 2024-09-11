Finding the right gaming laptop that balances performance and affordability can be challenging, especially with high-end gaming requirements. For budget-conscious gamers, there are powerful options available under ₹80,000 that deliver impressive gaming experiences without breaking the bank. These laptops are equipped with the latest processors, high-refresh-rate displays, and dedicated GPUs to ensure smooth gameplay. In this guide, we've rounded up the top 8 gaming laptops under ₹80,000, perfect for those looking to enjoy high-end games while sticking to a budget. From solid build quality to efficient cooling systems and powerful hardware, these laptops offer an excellent balance between price and performance. If you're looking for a cost-effective solution without sacrificing too much in terms of gaming capability, this list will help you make an informed decision and pick the right model for your gaming needs.

1. Dell [Smartchoice] G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB, NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6,15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits,Backlit KB Orange,Win 11 + MSO'21,Dark Shadow Gray,2.65kg

The Dell G15-5530 is praised for its robust build quality, powerful performance, and smooth gaming experience, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious gamers. Equipped with the Intel Core i5-13450HX and NVIDIA RTX 3050, it handles demanding tasks efficiently. However, mixed feedback on battery life and heating issues suggests that this model may require frequent charging and careful heat management during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications of Dell G15-5530

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits

Operating System: Windows 11 + MS Office 2021

Weight: 2.4kg

Backlit Keyboard: Yes (Orange backlight)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong build quality Mixed opinions on battery life High performance with no gaming lag Potential heating issues during long sessions Excellent value for money Sound quality could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the solid build and responsive performance of the Dell G15-5530. However, some buyers are concerned about its battery life and report occasional heating issues during heavy use.

Why choose this product?

This laptop is a solid choice for gamers looking for power, speed, and durability within a reasonable price range.

2. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 3050 Graphics 6 GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16 GB DDR5/ 1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6"(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51

The Acer Nitro V impresses buyers with its high-end performance and solid value for the price. With the Intel Core i5-13420H and RTX 3050, it excels in both gaming and everyday tasks. The 144Hz display offers a fluid visual experience, making it great for fast-paced gaming. However, mixed opinions on display quality and battery life should be considered before purchasing.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB VRAM

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-end performance at a great price Mixed feedback on display quality Efficient cooling for long sessions Some reports of unsatisfactory battery life 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals Sound quality could be improved

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the strong performance and cooling efficiency of the Acer Nitro V. However, some buyers express concerns about the screen quality and battery life.

Why choose this product?

The Acer Nitro V is an excellent choice for gamers who need strong performance at an affordable price.

3. Lenovo [Smartchoice] LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UIN

The Lenovo LOQ offers a decent mix of performance and display quality, but buyers have expressed concerns over battery life and potential blue screen issues. Equipped with an Intel Core i5-12450HX and an RTX 3050, it delivers good gaming performance at a reasonable price. While some users have raised concerns over misleading RGB expectations and occasional technical issues, this laptop still offers great display features and functionality.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450HX

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits

Operating System: Windows 11

Weight: 2.4kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 144Hz, 300 nits display with 100% sRGB Battery life issues reported by buyers Great value for performance Some buyers faced blue screen issues Smooth gaming experience with RTX 3050 No RGB keyboard, as misunderstood by some buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the performance and display quality of the Lenovo LOQ, but many have expressed dissatisfaction with its battery backup.

Why choose this product?

For gamers who prioritize display quality and gaming performance, the Lenovo LOQ offers good value.

4. HP Victus Gaming Laptop,Windows 11 Home,AMD Ryzen 5 5600H,4Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,15.6-Inch (39.6 Cm),Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr4,512Gb Ssd,Backlit Kb,B&O,9Ms Response Time,Dual Speakers (Blue,2.37 Kg),Fb0106Ax

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop delivers solid performance, particularly for gamers seeking smooth gameplay at high settings. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and NVIDIA RTX 3050, it efficiently handles gaming and multitasking. While the build quality and gaming performance are well-received, there are mixed opinions regarding heating issues.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, IPS

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Audio: Bang & Olufsen, Dual Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Great gaming performance Reports of heating issues during extended sessions Strong build quality Battery life may not be sufficient for long gaming periods 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals Sound quality could be improved

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the HP Victus for its reliable build, smooth gaming at high settings, and value for money. Mixed feedback on battery life also suggests that frequent charging may be necessary for extended use.

Why choose this product?

The HP Victus offers a solid mix of performance and visual quality at a reasonable price.

5. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home)A515-58GM 15.6" FHD Display, Steel Gray, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, 1.78KG

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop combines sleek design with commendable gaming capabilities, making it an attractive choice for those who want a mix of style and performance. Powered by the Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA RTX 2050, it’s designed for both gaming and daily productivity. However, some buyers have noted issues with sound quality and touchpad responsiveness, making these aspects worth considering before purchasing.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5, 13th Gen

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Additional Features: Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium feel and design Mixed reviews on sound quality Good overall performance for gaming Touchpad issues reported by some buyers Lightweight and portable at 1.78kg Battery life could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium look and solid gaming performance of the Acer Aspire 5. Some buyers also mention battery life falling short of expectations during extended use.

Why choose this product?

The Acer Aspire 5 is a well-rounded laptop for those looking for a sleek design with decent gaming capabilities.

6. ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 kg), FX506HF-HN025W

The ASUS TUF F15 is known for its high-speed performance and durability, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious gamers. With an Intel Core i5-11400H and RTX 2050, this laptop handles modern games with ease. Buyers love the 144Hz display and the solid build, but battery life is a common concern, and the heating issue may require attention during prolonged gaming.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, 11th Gen

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Operating System: Windows 11

Weight: 2.30kg

Keyboard: RGB Backlit

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent performance for the price Poor battery life reported by buyers Smooth 144Hz display Mixed opinions on heating issues Durable build quality Sound quality could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the ASUS TUF F15 for its fast performance, durable build, and excellent display for gaming. However, many express concerns over battery life, stating it depletes quickly, especially during gaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

The ASUS TUF F15 is ideal for gamers who need a reliable and durable machine without spending a fortune.

7. MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN

The MSI Thin 15 offers a balanced gaming experience with its Intel Core i5-12450H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics card. While it’s lightweight and relatively portable, some buyers have encountered significant hardware issues, such as the screen going blank and system freezing. Its decent gaming performance and 144Hz display are notable positives, but the reported technical issues could be a potential drawback.

Specifications of MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.86kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable Reported hardware issues (screen going blank, system freezing) Good gaming performance with RTX 2050 Customer service may not resolve all issues efficiently Smooth 144Hz display for gaming visuals Sound quality not as strong as competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the MSI Thin 15 for its portability and gaming performance, especially the 144Hz display. However, there are frequent reports of hardware issues, including the screen going blank and system freezes, which have caused dissatisfaction among users.

Why choose this product?

The MSI Thin 15 is a solid option for gamers looking for portability and decent gaming specs at an affordable price.

8. Lenovo [Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" (39.62Cm) Fhd IPS 300Nits 144Hz (8Gb/512Gb Ssd/Win11/Nvidia RTX 2050 4Gb/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.32Kg),82K20289In

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 offers a reliable gaming experience with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics card. Buyers appreciate the balance of performance and affordability, making it a great option for students and casual gamers. However, the battery life has been flagged as a notable downside, which may affect long gaming sessions or use on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits

Operating System: Windows 11

Weight: 2.32kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Great value for money Poor battery life reported by buyers Reliable performance for gaming Limited to 8GB RAM out of the box 144Hz display for smooth visuals Some concerns over touchpad sensitivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3’s performance, especially at its price point. However, several buyers have expressed dissatisfaction with its battery life, which they report drains quickly during gaming or heavy use.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a great pick for those seeking an affordable yet capable gaming laptop.

Do you prioritize portability, or are you willing to carry a heavier laptop for better performance and cooling?

Consider lighter models like the MSI Thin 15 if portability is important, or larger, more powerful options like the Dell G15 if performance outweighs portability.

How important is battery life during your gaming sessions, and do you often game without access to power?

If long battery life is critical, look for laptops with better battery optimization, as some models like the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 may have shorter runtimes.

Are you looking for a high-refresh-rate display (144Hz) to enhance your gaming experience, or can you settle for standard display quality?

If smooth visuals are essential, focus on models offering a 144Hz display, such as the Acer Nitro V or HP Victus.

Will you be using the laptop primarily for gaming, or do you need a versatile machine for work and study as well?

A model like the Acer Aspire 5 offers a balance between gaming and productivity, making it a more versatile choice for mixed use.

Best value for money gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 stands out as the best value for money in this price range, offering a great balance of gaming performance, affordability, and reliability.

Best overall gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000

The Dell G15-5530 emerges as the best overall gaming laptop under ₹80,000. With its Intel Core i5-13450HX and NVIDIA RTX 3050, it offers superior performance, particularly for high-end gaming and multitasking.

Factors to consider before buying a gaming laptop under ₹ 80,000

1. Processor (CPU)

The processor determines how well your laptop can handle both gaming and multitasking. Look for an Intel Core i5 (11th/12th/13th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5 for optimal gaming performance within this budget.

2. Graphics Card (GPU)

A dedicated GPU is critical for gaming. Options like the NVIDIA RTX 3050 or RTX 2050 provide smooth gameplay at high settings. These GPUs also support ray tracing and handle modern AAA titles effectively.

3. RAM

For gaming, a minimum of 16GB DDR4 or DDR5 RAM is recommended. This ensures smooth multitasking and better gaming performance, especially for games with heavy graphics.

4. Storage (SSD)

A 512GB SSD or higher is preferable, as it offers faster load times and better overall system performance compared to HDDs. Some laptops also include a 1TB SSD for additional storage.

5. Display (Size & Refresh Rate)

A 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display is standard, but more importantly, a 144Hz refresh rate enhances gameplay by providing smoother visuals, especially for fast-paced games.

Best 3 features of the top gaming laptops under ₹ 80,000

Product Name Display (Size & Refresh Rate) Processor & Graphics RAM & Storage Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6) 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB VRAM) 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits Intel Core i5-12450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB) 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, IPS AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz Intel Core i5, NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz Intel Core i5-11400H, NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6) 16GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits AMD Ryzen 5 5500H, NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

