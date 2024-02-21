Gaming mouse under ₹500: Top 8 picks for easy on-screen navigation

Take over virtual worlds without breaking the bank with our top 8 picks for gaming mice under ₹500. These mouse picks include products that are precision-engineered to revolutionise your gaming experience without denting your budget. The current market environment offers a lot of options that can overwhelm the regular buyer - and that’s where we come in. We’ve compiled the best 8 mouse options that are not only reliable but also performance-driven. With each mouse, you can enjoy smooth and accurate on-screen navigation during your intense gaming sessions. This means that you’ll never miss a crucial shot or action-packed moment with our choices. Whether you’re jumping into intense gaming battles or exploring large landscapes, these gaming mice can provide ergonomic comfort and responsive control for those never-ending gaming sessions. Get the competitive edge today with our top 8 gaming mouse picks that can deliver otherworldly performance without harming your budget. Get set go!

1. Dragonwar Red Gear Emera ELE-G11 3200 DPI USB Gaming Mouse (Dark Blue)

The Dragonwar Red Gear Emera ELE-G11 USB gaming mouse is a beast! Available in Dark Blue, this mouse option offers the optimal degree of precision and control for PC gamers. Equipped with a DPI of 3200, this mouse ensures accurate tracking and responsiveness across various games. This mouse has an ergonomic design that not only provides comfort during extended gaming sessions, but also offers versatile gameplay with customisable buttons.

Specifications of Dragonwar Red Gear Emera ELE-G11 3200 DPI USB Gaming Mouse (Dark Blue):

6 control buttons

Compatible with Windows XP and above

Mouse cable length 1.8 metres

Four selectable DPI settings viz. 800, 1200, 2000 and 3200

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for professional gamers May have limited warranty period Pinpoint precision tracking with four DPI settings

2. ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Sniper High Precision Wired Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, Multicolor LED Lights, DPI Switch with 800/1200/1600/2400 DPI’s, Plug & Play, 1 Million Clicks, 87 Grams Light Mouse

Gamers, listen up! Have you ever wanted to enjoy uninterrupted precision gaming? Wait no more - the ZEBRONICS Sniper Wired gaming mouse is here to rescue you. This mouse is equipped with 6 buttons and multicolour LED lights, offering a customisable experience that can significantly upgrade the user experience. You may switch between 800/1200/1600/2400 DPI for optimal control over how you use the mouse. In addition, this mouse offers plug and play convenience with durability of at least 1 million clicks. A lightweight option, this mouse weighs 87 grams, ensuring comfortable gaming sessions.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Sniper High Precision Wired Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, Multicolor LED Lights, DPI Switch with 800/1200/1600/2400 DPI’s, Plug & Play, 1 Million Clicks, 87 Grams Light Mouse:

Number of buttons: 6

6 DPI settings: 800/1200/1600/2400

800/1200/1600/2400 LED lights: Multicolour

Multicolour Weight: 87 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple DPI settings for versatile usage Limited durability with 1 million clicks Multicolour LED lights for aesthetic appeal Lack of advanced features for pro gamers

3. Redgear A-10 Wired Gaming Mouse with RGB LED, Lightweight and Durable Design, DPI Upto 2400, Compatible with Windows.

The Redgear A-10 Wired gaming mouse is a worthy choice for users who want a gaming mouse with vibrant RGB LED lighting to enhance their gaming setup. Its lightweight and durable design ensures comfortable and prolonged usage without any fatigue. This mouse comes with DPI up to 2400, providing precise control for gaming and productivity tasks in a single package. This mouse is compatible with Windows and is a versatile choice for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications of Redgear A-10 Wired Gaming Mouse with RGB LED, Lightweight and Durable Design, DPI Upto 2400, Compatible with Windows.:

RGB LED lighting

Lightweight and durable design

DPI up to 2400

Compatible with Windows

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RGB LED lighting adds aesthetic appeal Limited DPI range for advanced gamers Lightweight and durable design May not offer advanced customisation

4. HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, 4-Speed Customizable 2400 DPI, Ergonomic Design, Breathing LED Lighting, Metal Scroll Wheel, Lightweighted / 3 Years Warranty (7ZZ87AA), Black

The HP M270 Backlit USB wired gaming mouse is designed to perform, with up to 6 buttons for a truly customisable and immersive gaming experience. It offers up to 2400 DPI that may be adjusted - all encased in an ergonomic design for unmatched precision and comfort. Its breathing LED lighting will elevate the aesthetics of your gaming or work setup, while the metal scroll wheel ensures long-term dependency. This mouse has a lightweight build and a 3-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for gamers seeking performance and longevity in their peripherals.

Specifications of HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, 4-Speed Customizable 2400 DPI, Ergonomic Design, Breathing LED Lighting, Metal Scroll Wheel, Lightweighted / 3 Years Warranty (7ZZ87AA), Black:

Buttons: 6 programmable buttons

6 programmable buttons DPI: Customisable DPI with 4-speed settings up to 2400 DPI

Customisable DPI with 4-speed settings up to 2400 DPI Design: Ergonomic design for comfortable extended use

Ergonomic design for comfortable extended use Lighting: Breathing LED lighting for enhanced aesthetics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customisable DPI settings up to 2400 DPI Limited button customisation options Ergonomic design for comfortable gaming Breathing LED lighting might be distracting for some

5. HP M260 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse, Customizable 6400 DPI, Ergonomic Design, Non-Slip Roller, Lightweighted /3 Years Warranty (7ZZ81AA),Black

Peaceful gaming has a new name with the HP M260 RGB Backlighting USB wired gaming mouse with customisable 6400 DPI for precise on-screen control. This particular mouse comes with the HP promise and is built with an ergonomic design and a non-slip roller that can enhance the comfort and accuracy of your gaming endeavours during long sessions. RGB backlighting and a lightweight build are representative of the immersive experience imbued in this mouse. This mouse comes with a generous 3-year warranty so that you always feel peace of mind.

Specifications of HP M260 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse, Customizable 6400 DPI, Ergonomic Design, Non-Slip Roller, Lightweighted /3 Years Warranty (7ZZ81AA),Black:

DPI: Customisable up to 6400 DPI

Customisable up to 6400 DPI Design: Ergonomic design for comfortable use

Ergonomic design for comfortable use Backlighting: RGB backlighting for visual appeal

RGB backlighting for visual appeal Comes with a 3-year warranty for added assurance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable DPI up to 6400 May not be suitable for users on a budget Ergonomic design for comfortable use

6. RPM Euro Games Wireless Gaming Mouse | Rechageable 500 mAh Battery | Adjustable 2400 DPI | 6 Color Backlit RGB | Works with Windows, MAC, Android.

The RPM Euro Games wireless gaming mouse are a versatile performer with connectivity compatibility across Windows, Mac, and Android. This mouse boasts a rechargeable 500 mAh battery for the gamer who can never get enough. In addition, it has an adjustable 2400 DPI and vibrant 6-colour backlit RGB to enhance your gaming experiences while ensuring precise control and visual appeal in the most diverse environments.

Specifications of RPM Euro Games Wireless Gaming Mouse | Rechargeable 500 mAh Battery | Adjustable 2400 DPI | 6 Color Backlit RGB | Works with Windows, MAC, Android.:

Colour: Black

Black Connectivity technology: USB

USB Wireless, Portable, Rechargeable, LED Lights

Optical movement detection technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoud Rechargeable 500 mAh battery Limited DPI range (2400 DPI) Adjustable DPI (up to 2400 DPI) Limited compatibility with gaming PCs

7. Amazon Basics Wired Gaming Mouse with RGB LED, Lightweight and Durable Design, DPI Up to 2400, Compatible with Windows and MAC

The Amazon Basics Wired Gaming Mouse is a stylish option that’s loaded with the best-in-class features - with the added bonus of RGB LED lighting so that you don’t make any compromises on the front of style and/or performance. This mouse has a lightweight and durable design to deliver comfortable and long-lasting usage without any hassle. This mouse has DPI capabilities of up to 2400, offering precise control over your gaming sessions. Compatible with both Windows and MAC systems, it's a versatile choice for gamers.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Wired Gaming Mouse with RGB LED, Lightweight and Durable Design, DPI Up to 2400, Compatible with Windows and MAC:

RGB lighting

Compatible with Windows and Mac

DPI change up to 2400

A lightweight option

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RGB lighting adds aesthetic appeal Limited DPI range compared to other mice Compatible with both Windows and Mac OS May lack advanced features for pro gamers

8. EvoFox Shade Gaming Mouse with 7 Rainbow Color Lighting with Fade Effect | 1200-1800-2400-3600DPI | Ergonomic Design | 10 Million Clicks | Durable Huano Switches | Lightweight (Grey)

The EvoFox Shade Gaming Mouse is a worthy candidate for your next purchase, with its vibrant 7-colour lighting that comes with a fade effect for extra aesthetic appeal. This mouse is an ergonomic choice for comfortable play during long gaming sessions. It has a DPI range between 1200 to 3600, along with durable Huano switches, and 10 million clicks durability - so that the mayhem never stops - all put together in a lightweight package, of course!

Specifications of EvoFox Shade Gaming Mouse with 7 Rainbow Color Lighting with Fade Effect | 1200-1800-2400-3600DPI | Ergonomic Design | 10 Million Clicks | Durable Huano Switches | Lightweight (Grey):

7 colour light modes

Huano switches tested for 10 million clicks

4 DPI settings: 1200-1800-2400-3600

1200-1800-2400-3600 1 year manufacturing warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seven colour light modes enhance gaming experience Some users may prefer mice with more customisable features Long-lasting Huano switches for durability Limited DPI settings compared to some other models

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Lights DPI Range Special features Dragonwar Red Gear Emera ELE-G11 3200 DPI USB Gaming Mouse Yes Up to 3200 DPI Programmable buttons ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Sniper High Precision Wired Gaming Mouse Yes 800/1200/1600/2400 DPI Multicolour LED lights Redgear A-10 Wired Gaming Mouse Yes Up to 2400 DPI Lightweight design HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse Yes Up to 2400 DPI Breathing LED lighting HP M260 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse Yes Up to 6400 DPI Non-slip roller RPM Euro Games Wireless Gaming Mouse Yes Up to 2400 DPI 6 colour backlit RGB Amazon Basics Wired Gaming Mouse Yes Up to 2400 DPI Compatible with Windows and Mac EvoFox Shade Gaming Mouse Yes 1200-1800-2400-3600 DPI 10 million clicks

Best value for money

The ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Sniper High Precision Wired Gaming Mouse emerges as the best value for money. With its multicolour LED lights, DPI switch offering 800/1200/1600/2400 DPIs, plug & play functionality, and lightweight design, it packs essential features at an affordable price. Its durable construction and 1 million click lifespan ensure long-term use without compromising on performance.

Best overall product

The HP M260 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse stands out as the best overall product. Offering customisable 6400 DPI, ergonomic design, and a non-slip roller, it provides precise control and comfort during extended gaming sessions. The RGB backlighting adds a touch of style while the lightweight build enhances maneuverability.

How to find the right gaming mouse under ₹ 500

To find the right gaming mouse under ₹500, consider factors like DPI range, number of buttons, build quality, and special features. Look for mice with adjustable DPI settings, ergonomic designs, and durable construction. Research user reviews and expert recommendations to gauge performance and reliability. Consider your gaming preferences—whether you need extra buttons for macros or RGB lighting for ambiance. Compare prices across different brands and models, ensuring you get the best features within your budget. Don't forget to check warranty terms and customer support availability for peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : Can gaming mice work with all gaming platforms?

Ans : Most gaming mice are compatible with popular platforms like PC, Mac, and some gaming consoles.

Question : How do I adjust DPI settings on my gaming mouse?

Ans : DPI settings can usually be adjusted through dedicated software provided by the manufacturer or through buttons on the mouse itself.

Question : Are wired or wireless gaming mice better?

Ans : It depends on personal preference and gaming needs. Wired mice offer lower latency, while wireless mice provide more freedom of movement.

Question : What are RGB lighting effects for gaming mice?

Ans : RGB lighting allows users to customise the colour and effects of the mouse's lighting, enhancing aesthetics and personalisation.

Question : How do I clean my gaming mouse?

Ans : Use a soft, dry cloth to wipe the exterior surfaces. For deeper cleaning, use compressed air to remove dust and debris from crevices, and a mild solution of water and alcohol on a cloth for stubborn stains.

