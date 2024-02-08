Gaming PCs for ultimate gaming experience: Check out top options

Are you in the market for a new gaming PC? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 gaming PCs that offer high-performance, exceptional graphics, and value for money. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there's a gaming PC on this list that's perfect for you. Let's dive into the details and find the best gaming PC for your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Zoonis Gaming Desktop GT-730

The Zoonis Gaming Desktop GT-730 is a powerhouse gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning graphics. With a powerful NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 graphics card and a high-speed processor, this gaming PC is perfect for serious gamers. Its sleek design and customizable features make it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Zoonis Gaming Desktop GT-730 Powerful NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 graphics card

High-speed processor for seamless gaming

Sleek design with customizable features

Ample storage for all your gaming needs

Smooth and immersive gaming experience

Pros Cons High-performance graphics card May be expensive for some users Customizable features Ample storage space

Also read: Best gaming laptops: Game to your heart's content with 8 picks under ₹ 50000 2. CHIST Ultra 7200RPM

The CHIST Ultra 7200RPM gaming PC is a top-of-the-line system that offers unparalleled performance and speed. With an NVIDIA graphics card and a high-speed processor, this gaming PC is perfect for intense gaming sessions. Its sleek design and advanced cooling system make it a must-have for serious gamers.

Specifications of CHIST Ultra 7200RPM NVIDIA graphics card for stunning visuals

High-speed processor for seamless gaming

Sleek design with advanced cooling system

Ample storage for all your games

Smooth and lag-free gaming experience

Pros Cons Unparalleled performance and speed May be pricey for some users Advanced cooling system Sleek design

3. Dell Alienware Aurora R13

The Dell Alienware Aurora R13 is a high-performance gaming PC that delivers exceptional graphics and speed. With a powerful NVIDIA graphics card and a lightning-fast processor, this gaming PC is perfect for immersive gaming experiences. Its sleek design and customizable features make it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Dell Alienware Aurora R13 Powerful NVIDIA graphics card for exceptional visuals

Lightning-fast processor for seamless gaming

Sleek design with customizable features

Ample storage for all your gaming needs

Immersive gaming experience

Pros Cons Exceptional graphics and speed Higher price point for some users Customizable features Ample storage space

4. KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics

The KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics gaming PC is a powerhouse system that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With a high-performance graphics card and a lightning-fast processor, this gaming PC is perfect for serious gamers. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics High-performance graphics card for stunning visuals

Lightning-fast processor for seamless gaming

Sleek design with advanced features

Ample storage for all your gaming needs

Immersive and lag-free gaming experience

Pros Cons Exceptional performance and stunning visuals May be expensive for some users Sleek design Advanced features

Also read: 10 best gaming computer set for enthusiasts: Buying guide 5. CHIST 3.4GHz Processor

The CHIST 3.4GHz Processor gaming PC is a high-performance system that offers exceptional speed and graphics. With a powerful NVIDIA graphics card and a lightning-fast processor, this gaming PC is perfect for intense gaming sessions. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of CHIST 3.4GHz Processor Powerful NVIDIA graphics card for stunning visuals

Lightning-fast processor for seamless gaming

Sleek design with advanced features

Ample storage for all your gaming needs

Smooth and immersive gaming experience

Pros Cons Exceptional speed and graphics May be pricey for some users Sleek design Advanced features

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Graphics Card Processor Design Storage Gaming Experience Zoonis Gaming Desktop GT-730 NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 High-speed Customizable Ample Immersive CHIST Ultra 7200RPM NVIDIA High-speed Advanced cooling Ample Lag-free Dell Alienware Aurora R13 NVIDIA Lightning-fast Customizable Ample Immersive KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics High-performance Lightning-fast Advanced Ample Immersive CHIST 3.4GHz Processor NVIDIA Lightning-fast Advanced Ample Immersive

Best value for money: The CHIST Ultra 7200RPM gaming PC offers the best value for money, combining top-notch performance, sleek design, and advanced cooling features at a competitive price point.

Best overall product: The Dell Alienware Aurora R13 stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional graphics, lightning-fast performance, and customizable features that cater to serious gamers' needs.

How to find the perfect gaming PC: To find the perfect gaming PC, identify your preferred games and their requirements. Opt for a high-performance CPU, powerful GPU, and ample RAM (16GB minimum). Consider SSD storage for faster load times, a robust cooling system, and future upgradeability. Balance budget with performance needs and check reviews for reliability and user satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these gaming PCs? Ans : The price range of the gaming PCs listed varies from INR 85,000 to INR 1,20,000, catering to different budget and performance needs. Question : What makes these gaming PCs stand out? Ans : These gaming PCs stand out due to their exceptional graphics, high-speed processors, customizable features, and immersive gaming experiences, making them ideal for serious gamers. Question : Are these gaming PCs suitable for beginners? Ans : While these gaming PCs offer high performance and advanced features, they may be more suitable for experienced gamers or enthusiasts looking for top-notch gaming rigs. Question : Do these gaming PCs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, all the gaming PCs listed come with a standard warranty to ensure peace of mind and reliable customer support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!