Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 5, 2023: Get daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes April 5, 2023: Get daily rewards

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Livemint
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can help you win in-game items like diamonds, weapons, and more

  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are available for the first 500 users only.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country. 

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country. 

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon. 

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon. 

Here is the list of all the active codes for April 5, 2023:

Here is the list of all the active codes for April 5, 2023:

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFICJGW9NKYT

MCPW3D28VZD6

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

V427K98RUCHZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFAC2YXE6RF2

How to redeem these codes

How to redeem these codes

  • Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
  • Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
  • Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
  • Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. 

  • Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
  • Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
  • Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
  • Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP