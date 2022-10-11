Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 11, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 11, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 characters
1 min read . 10:18 AM ISTLivemint

  • Garena Free Fire game offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay.
  • It also provides multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India. The company offers ‘Max’ version of the game as an alternative to the players. The enhanced version of the standard Free Fire game offers high-quality graphics and an all-new gameplay. It also provides multiple in-game items like skin, weapons, diamonds and pets. While these are costly most of the time, players can access them using the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and digits- that can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost. Do note that the Garena Free Fire Max is available only on the Google Play Store.

It is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

Meanwhile, the Justu Elemental Elite Pass is now available in the Garena Free Fire Max online game. The company tweeted via its official handle to share the update

Here is the list of all the active codes for October 11, 2022:

IGJH FY1T 5QR1

VB2H J34R TGU7

YT2D HNEJ KT6O

Y9KT 70P8 LKUO

CIX7 A6QR EDC2

3GHR UFDX YSTG

R5JT 6LOY 9I8B

UY1N MRKL 5T6Y

H98G VC7Y E21C

2VBH J4UI 5T8F

7Y6X FDGR NJKT

L1YI UHYH FKTI

6YXX ZQ12 345T

YBHJ KLIU 34ZX

G345 SJKI J1IT

UH7V NXMK AI9Y

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

