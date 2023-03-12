Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes March 12, 2023: Get daily rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes March 12, 2023: Get daily rewards1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.
Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.
Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for March 12, 2023:
FGHYUIO09OURJ67
FYJHFTYJNGIKL09X
FSAQ245TGYJJU6T
FFHYTRHT67FRI7U
FTAQRF3BGRHTGI
FB8UYHJMKROIKJ
FVKA6QTRE23FV4
FBRTNGHKBUVYG9
FBRNTYMJKJIBUVY
FHFJTOIKLOQ6T2F
F34GBTNGBIUTGD
FBRNTKHML9I8U7
FYTGFQG2TR3DRT
FFT675U6733G0BY
How to redeem these codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
