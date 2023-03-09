Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes March 9, 2023: Claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 9, 2023 are now available. The daily codes are 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consisting of capital letters and numbers. The multiplayer battle royale game is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.

The daily codes allow players to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for March 9, 2023:

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

HNC95435FAGJ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.