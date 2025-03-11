Garmin, a popular smartwatch brand, has launched itsEnduro 3 series, a next-generation GPS smartwatch specifically designed for athletes, adventurers, and ultra-distance competitors. It is claimed to deliver up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode, all while maintaining an always-on display.

Pricing in India The Garmin Enduro 3 series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,05,990. It comes with a two-year warranty and will be available at premium stores and on the Garmin India Website.

Specifications and features The company claims the all-new Enduro 3 series is built for extreme conditions. It is lighter than the previous iterations, weighing 63 grams, and features extended battery life powered by its solar charging display.

This smartwatch series is crafted from materials including a titanium variant with a DLC coating. Moreover, Garmin advertises it as a “military-grade” device for resistance to thermal stress, shock, and water.

Notably, the watch series features advanced performance metrics, such as endurance score, real-time stamina tracking, VO2 max, recovery time, and training readiness, to help athletes fine-tune their performance.

It also boasts preloaded TopoActive maps, multi-band GNSS to offer location tracking and navigation for off-roading.

In terms of additional features, the Enduro 3 series offers daily suggested workouts, heat and altitude acclimation, and wrist-based running power measurement, which provides in-depth training insights.

Speaking of health features, the watch includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a Pulse Ox sensor, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and advanced sleep insights for overall well-being. For safety, the smartwatch offers smart notifications and onboard music storage for phone-free listening along with LiveTrack.