Garmin launched the Enduro 3 series GPS smartwatch in India for Rs. 1,05,990, designed for athletes and adventurers. It offers up to 110 hours of GPS use, advanced metrics, and health tracking features, military-grade design with solar charging capabilities.

Garmin, a popular smartwatch brand, has launched itsEnduro 3 series, a next-generation GPS smartwatch specifically designed for athletes, adventurers, and ultra-distance competitors. It is claimed to deliver up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode, all while maintaining an always-on display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing in India The Garmin Enduro 3 series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,05,990. It comes with a two-year warranty and will be available at premium stores and on the Garmin India Website.

Specifications and features The company claims the all-new Enduro 3 series is built for extreme conditions. It is lighter than the previous iterations, weighing 63 grams, and features extended battery life powered by its solar charging display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This smartwatch series is crafted from materials including a titanium variant with a DLC coating. Moreover, Garmin advertises it as a “military-grade" device for resistance to thermal stress, shock, and water.

Notably, the watch series features advanced performance metrics, such as endurance score, real-time stamina tracking, VO2 max, recovery time, and training readiness, to help athletes fine-tune their performance.

It also boasts preloaded TopoActive maps, multi-band GNSS to offer location tracking and navigation for off-roading. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of additional features, the Enduro 3 series offers daily suggested workouts, heat and altitude acclimation, and wrist-based running power measurement, which provides in-depth training insights.

Speaking of health features, the watch includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a Pulse Ox sensor, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and advanced sleep insights for overall well-being. For safety, the smartwatch offers smart notifications and onboard music storage for phone-free listening along with LiveTrack.