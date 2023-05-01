Garmin Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 series launched: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265S boast of multiple features like stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, respiration rate and more.
Expanding its smartwatch range, Garmin has launched Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 Music and Forerunner 265S Music smartwatch series in India. The smartwatches come equipped with a high-resolution AMOLED screen and boast of multiple features like stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, respiration rate and more.
