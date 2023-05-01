Expanding its smartwatch range, Garmin has launched Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 Music and Forerunner 265S Music smartwatch series in India. The smartwatches come equipped with a high-resolution AMOLED screen and boast of multiple features like stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, respiration rate and more.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265S: Price

Garmin Forerunner 965 comes with a price tag of ₹67,490, while the Forerunner 265 Music is priced at ₹50,490. The latter is offered in Black and Aqua colour options. Garmin Forerunner 265S Music smartwatch costs ₹50,490. The smartwatch comes in Black and Pink colour variants.

The all-new Garmin smartwatches can be purchased via e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Bhawa and Nykaa. It will be available via select offline stores across the country.

Missy Yang, Marketing Head, Garmin ASIA & SEA said “Over the years, the Forerunner has evolved into a trusty companion for all runners around the world and has been providing them with precise data analysis. We are excited to have one of the most credible runners from India — Hima Das for the launch of the most powerful Forerunner smartwatches; Forerunner 965 & 265 yet."

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265S: Specifications

Garmin Forerunner 965 has a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen. The smartwatch comes with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Health features on the device includes HR sensor, SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, and sleep tracking.

On the battery front, Forerunner 965 is claimed to last up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode.

Similarly, the Forerunner 265 is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and has a layer off Ground Gorilla Glass 4 lens on the top. It is said to offer a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hrs in GPS mode.

The smartwatches boasts of many performance monitoring tools like Garmin Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and others. All three new Garmin smartwatches sports over 30 sport profiles along with stamina and acute chronic workload ratio features as well. With the Garmin Forerunner 265S Music watch, one can download songs and playlists from apps like Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music on the device.