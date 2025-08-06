Garmin Forerunner 970, 570 smartwatches launched in India with AMOLED displays, GPS support: Price, battery and more

Garmin launched the Forerunner 970 and 570 smartwatches in India for runners and fitness enthusiasts. They feature AMOLED displays, health tracking, GPS capabilities, and various sensors, available on the Garmin India website with a two-year warranty.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Aug 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in India, the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 for professional runners and fitness enthusiasts. Both models, launched on Wednesday, come equipped with AMOLED displays and several health and fitness tracking features.
Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in India, the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 for professional runners and fitness enthusiasts. Both models, launched on Wednesday, come equipped with AMOLED displays and several health and fitness tracking features.

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 series: Pricing in India

The Forerunner 570 is priced at 66,990, while the more premium Forerunner 970 carries a price tag of 90,990. Both devices are available for purchase via the official Garmin India website and come with a two-year warranty.

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 series:Features and specifications

The Forerunner 570 and 970 smartwatches feature always-on AMOLED displays and support connectivity options including Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi. The wearables include an array of sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass, and a heat sensor, all aimed at providing detailed health and performance metrics.

Both models come with built-in GPS capabilities and are compatible with additional satellite systems such as GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. Core health features include monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

Notably, the Forerunner 570 is available in two display sizes, 42mm and 47mm and features an aluminium bezel. It offers a battery life of up to 11 days in standard smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Enduro 3 series GPS smartwatch with solar charging launched in India

The Forerunner 970, on the other hand, has a 47mm display with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and a titanium bezel. Additional features include a built-in torch and compatibility with the HRM 600 heart rate monitor, sold separately. When paired, the HRM 600 enables advanced performance metrics such as step speed loss, offering insights into pace reduction at foot strike.

Garmin’s Forerunner 970 also includes Garmin Coach training plans tailored for running, triathlons, cycling, and strength workouts. A personalised readiness score provides users with insights into recovery, sleep quality, and training load. The watch also supports dynamic route suggestions that loop back to the starting point.

Battery life for the Forerunner 970 is claimed to be up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and up to 21 hours in GPS mode. Both devices carry a 5 ATM water resistance rating and are equipped with built-in speakers and microphones.

