Garmin Forerunner 970, 570 smartwatches launched in India with AMOLED displays, GPS support: Price, battery and more

Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in India, the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 for professional runners and fitness enthusiasts. Both models, launched on Wednesday, come equipped with AMOLED displays and several health and fitness tracking features.

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 series: Pricing in India The Forerunner 570 is priced at ₹66,990, while the more premium Forerunner 970 carries a price tag of ₹90,990. Both devices are available for purchase via the official Garmin India website and come with a two-year warranty.

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 series:Features and specifications The Forerunner 570 and 970 smartwatches feature always-on AMOLED displays and support connectivity options including Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi. The wearables include an array of sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass, and a heat sensor, all aimed at providing detailed health and performance metrics.

Both models come with built-in GPS capabilities and are compatible with additional satellite systems such as GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. Core health features include monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, respiratory rate, and sleep patterns.

Notably, the Forerunner 570 is available in two display sizes, 42mm and 47mm and features an aluminium bezel. It offers a battery life of up to 11 days in standard smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours in GPS mode.

The Forerunner 970, on the other hand, has a 47mm display with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and a titanium bezel. Additional features include a built-in torch and compatibility with the HRM 600 heart rate monitor, sold separately. When paired, the HRM 600 enables advanced performance metrics such as step speed loss, offering insights into pace reduction at foot strike.

Garmin’s Forerunner 970 also includes Garmin Coach training plans tailored for running, triathlons, cycling, and strength workouts. A personalised readiness score provides users with insights into recovery, sleep quality, and training load. The watch also supports dynamic route suggestions that loop back to the starting point.

