Garmin India’s Black Friday sale offers are now live. The sale will continue till November 30 and offers discounts on a range of Garmin smartwatches including Fenix7, Fenix 7X, epix Gen2, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct2, and Approach S12. As announced by the company, buyers can get discounts of up to ₹11,500 on the purchase of Garmin smartwatches during these offer days. Let’s take a look at the top deals

Garmin Fenix 7 series

The Garmin Fenix 7 will be available at a starting price of ₹67,490 in Black Friday Sale. The Fenix 7X, on the other hand, can be purchased at ₹1,00,990. The solar model will retail at ₹78,490. Garmin Fenix 7 series can deliver a battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode.

The smartwatch comes with more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor activities. It has an in-built flashlight and can also send SOS signals. The solar variants, on the other hand, come with solar rings on the dial and can power themselves when exposed to sunlight.

Garmin Epix Gen 2

Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatches will be available at ₹89,490 onwards. The smartwatch will retail at maximum discount of ₹11,500. The device is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with always-on support. The smartwatch offers health features like 24x7 health monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, sleep tracking and more. The device is claimed by the company to offer a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Instinct 2 series

Garmin Instinct 2 series smartwatch can be purchased at a discount of ₹6,000. In the Black Friday sale, it will be available at ₹33,490 onwards. The series comprises Instinct 2 and 2S Solar rugged smartwatches. The series comes equipped with features like military standard thermal and shock resistance, water resistance up to 100m and more. The smartwatch’s case comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Garmin Approach S12

After a discount of ₹5,500, the Garmin Approach S12 can be purchased at ₹16,990. The smartwatch is said to have a battery life of up to 30 hours in GPS mode. The smartwatch is targeted for golfers and features more than 42,000 Course View maps of golf courses across the world.

Garmin Edge 530/830 Bundle

Garmin Edge 830 Sensor Bundle is selling at ₹45,990 after a discount of ₹10,000. While the Edge 530 Sensor Bundle can be purchased at ₹35,990. It is available with a discount of ₹5,000 on the original price of ₹40,990.