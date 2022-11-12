Garmin India Black Friday Sale announced: Get up to ₹11,500 discount2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 10:53 AM IST
- Garmin Black Friday Sale offers discount on Fenix7, Fenix 7X, epix Gen2, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct2, and Approach S12.
Garmin India’s Black Friday sale offers are now live. The sale will continue till November 30 and offers discounts on a range of Garmin smartwatches including Fenix7, Fenix 7X, epix Gen2, Instinct 2S Solar, Instinct2, and Approach S12. As announced by the company, buyers can get discounts of up to ₹11,500 on the purchase of Garmin smartwatches during these offer days. Let’s take a look at the top deals