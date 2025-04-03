Garmin Instinct 3 Series launched in India, prices start at ₹35,990: Battery, health features and more

Garmin has officially launched its Instinct 3 series of rugged smartwatches in India, following their global debut earlier this year. The lineup includes the Garmin Instinct 3 and the Instinct E variant, both designed to withstand extreme conditions with MIL-STD-810 certification and 10ATM water resistance.

Pricing in India The Garmin Instinct E is priced at ₹35,990, while the Instinct 3 starts at ₹46,990 for the 45mm solar model. The 45mm and 55mm AMOLED variants are available for ₹52,999 and ₹58,999, respectively. All models can be purchased via the Garmin India website and select premium retail outlets across the country.

Key features and specifications The Garmin Instinct 3 series boasts metal-reinforced bezels, fibre-reinforced polymer cases, and scratch-resistant displays, making them highly durable. The standard Instinct 3 comes in two versions, one featuring an AMOLED display and the other an MIP (Memory in Pixel) panel with solar charging support. Meanwhile, the Instinct E is equipped with an MIP display.

The Instinct 3 model includes a built-in LED flashlight with red light and strobe modes, catering to outdoor enthusiasts who require visibility in low-light conditions. The series is also fitted with multi-band GPS and Garmin's SatIQ technology, which optimises accuracy while conserving battery life. The ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, and compass) and TracBack routing feature allow users to retrace their path during outdoor activities.

Health and fitness tracking Garmin has incorporated extensive health and wellness monitoring into the Instinct 3 series, including heart rate tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, sleep analysis, HRV (Heart Rate Variability) status, stress monitoring, menstrual health tracking, and pregnancy insights. The Garmin Coach feature provides personalised training plans, and the watches come preloaded with a variety of sports and workout modes such as hiking, running, swimming, cycling, skiing, golf, HIIT, strength training, and Pilates.

Battery life The Garmin Instinct 3 series supports Garmin Messenger for two-way messaging and offers safety features such as LiveTrack, incident detection, and assistance alerts. The Instinct 3 AMOLED model provides up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge, while the Instinct 3 Solar variant is said to offer unlimited usage time under optimal sunlight conditions. The Instinct E model delivers up to 14 days of battery life.