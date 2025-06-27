Gear up for college with tech essentials like laptops, tablets and more with up to 80% off

Heading off to college? Make sure you're powered up with the right tech! Whether you're attending lectures, finishing assignments, or joining online classes, the right gadgets can make all the difference. This is the perfect time to upgrade your study gear as top brands are offering up to 80% off on must-have tech essentials.

From high-performance laptops that can handle multitasking with ease to lightweight tablets for on-the-go learning, there’s something for every student. You’ll also find discounts on accessories like smartwatches and headphones to stay organised and productive throughout the semester.

Don’t miss this chance to build your ideal college setup without burning a hole in your pocket. Start your academic journey with the right tech at unbeatable prices!

If you're prepping for college or need a daily-use laptop on a budget, this HP 15 is worth checking out. It’s powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor and handles multitasking decently with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

The 15.6-inch FHD screen comes with a privacy shutter camera and backlit keyboard, practical touches for students and remote workers. It’s lightweight enough for commuting, and with 16% off, it’s a solid pick without going overboard.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, micro-edge Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Want a bit more speed and storage for your daily grind? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 packs in a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.3-inch anti-glare WUXGA display makes long screen time easier on the eyes.

It’s designed light enough to carry around and includes a backlit keyboard and FHD webcam. With 30% off, it’s a performance-first laptop that won’t empty your wallet.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H, 10 cores RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.3" WUXGA, 300 nits, anti-glare Battery 50Wh with Rapid Charge support

For those who like it simple, but capable. The Dell Inspiron 3530 runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 15.6" FHD screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate, good for smooth visuals whether you're streaming or multitasking.

With features like a backlit keyboard, MS Office 2024, and 15-month McAfee, it’s a balanced pick at 21% off.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U, up to 4.6GHz RAM 16GB DDR4 (2x8GB) Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits Extras Backlit keyboard, MS Office 2024, McAfee 15-month

If you need a tab that doubles as an entertainment hub and daily work buddy, the Lenovo Tab Plus might just fit in. With 8 JBL-tuned speakers (yes, eight), an 11.5-inch 2K display, and a 90Hz refresh rate, it’s built for binge-watchers, casual gamers, or even video calls on the go.

It runs Android 14 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip. With 41% off, this tablet makes a pretty practical, budget-friendly buy.

Specifications Display 11.5" 2K, 90Hz refresh rate RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Audio 8 JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging

Looking for a solid mid-range tablet for work, study, or streaming, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is worth considering. It packs in a 10.9-inch WQXGA display, a bundled S Pen, and IP68 water and dust resistance — handy for everyday use.

Powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 chip, it balances performance and efficiency well. With 33% off, it's a budget pick from a reliable brand, especially if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem.

Specifications Display 10.9" WQXGA, 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Battery 8000mAh Extras IP68 rating, S Pen in-box

Check out this powerful tablet that can handle more than just casual scrolling. The Xiaomi Pad 7 stands out. It’s packed with the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a vibrant 3.2K CrystalRes display that’s great for creative work, multitasking, or entertainment.

The Dolby Atmos quad speaker setup and massive 8850mAh battery add to the experience. With 21% off, this is a premium-feel device that still fits in the budget-friendly category.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Display 11.2" 3.2K, 144Hz Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 8850mAh with 45W charging

Specifications Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Display 11.2" 3.2K, 144Hz Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 8850mAh with 45W charging

Prefer bands over bulky watches? The Amazfit Band 7 is a slim and functional pick with a large 1.47” AMOLED display, 24/7 health tracking, and 120 sports modes built in. It even supports Alexa voice commands and offers up to 18 days of battery life.

While it’s currently unavailable, it was a strong budget-friendly choice with all the essentials packed in, and with past discounts going up to 50%, worth keeping an eye on when it restocks.

Specifications Display 1.47" AMOLED, 282 PPI Battery 232mAh, lasts up to 18 days Health 24H SpO2, heart rate & stress tracking Sports 120 modes + 4 auto-recognized Smart Assistant Alexa built-in for voice control

Looking for a compact pair of earbuds with long battery life? The Sony WF-C510 fits the bill with its lightweight design, up to 22 hours of total playtime, and splash-resistant build (IPX4). These TWS earbuds come with ambient sound mode for staying aware while commuting, plus multipoint connectivity so you can switch between devices easily.

Currently available at a 53% discount, they’re a solid value pick for casual listening without breaking the bank.

Specifications Battery Life 11 hrs (buds) + 11 hrs (case) Connectivity Bluetooth with multipoint support Charging 5-min quick charge = 1 hr playtime Water Resistance IPX4 splash proof Extra Feature Ambient mode + customizable EQ

Need earbuds that balance bass and convenience? The JBL Wave Beam 2 comes with active noise cancellation, customizable EQ via app, and up to 40 hours of total playback. You can connect two devices at once, jump into calls with 4 mics, and pair instantly with Android and Windows.

It’s a decent everyday choice for work, travel or workouts and at 47% off, it’s definitely a budget-friendly option from a known audio brand.

Specifications Battery Up to 40 hrs total playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 + multipoint Noise Control ANC + Smart Ambient Mode Audio 8mm drivers with customizable bass Calls 4-mic setup for clearer voice quality

