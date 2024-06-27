With cricket season in full swing, take advantage of these amazing furniture deals on Amazon and upgrade your space in style. We've got everything from comfy couches for post-match lounging to stylish tables for entertaining fellow fans.

As the excitement of cricket season builds, many fans may find themselves yearning for an upgrade to their viewing environment. Cramped seating and outdated furniture can detract from the thrill of the game. Fortunately, Amazon offers a compelling selection of furniture deals to enhance your cricket viewing experience. This curated list explores a variety of options, from plush sofas ideal for post-match relaxation to stylish coffee tables that elevate your entertaining space.

Not only sofas and recliners, but we also added other useful furniture like height adjustable tables, ergonomic gaming chairs and much more. Whether you are all about sports or just want to improve your home, there is something for everyone. By taking advantage of these exceptional offers, you can transform your living room into a haven for cricket enthusiasts, ensuring both comfort and an unparalleled viewing experience.

The Sleepyhead RX7 Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner is a versatile and comfortable chair designed for ultimate relaxation, perfect for kicking back and watching cricket. Its solid back and armrests offer excellent support, while the high-density foam seat and virgin fiber-filled armrests ensure medium-firm comfort, ideal for long stretches watching the game. Made with termite-resistant neem wood and upholstered in durable 270 GSM polyester fabric, this recliner combines contemporary style with durability. It features a manual reclining mechanism with three positions, allowing you to find the perfect angle to enjoy the cricket match. This single-seater recliner supports up to 120 kilograms, comfortably accommodating you throughout the most exciting moments of the match.

Specifications of Sleepyhead RX7 Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner Material: 270 GSM Polyester Fabric

Frame Material: Termite-Resistant Neem Wood

Weight: 42.7 Kilograms

Maximum Weight Capacity: 120 Kilograms

Reclining Positions: 3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish contemporary design Heavyweight (42.7 kg) may be difficult to move Durable neem wood construction Requires manual effort for reclining

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner offers unparalleled comfort with its patented SmartGRID Technology and unique lumbar design. This motorised single recliner sofa features a cushioned backrest, premium upholstery, and a revolving mechanism that allows you to rotate up to 270 degrees. With easy electric push buttons, you can recline up to 150 degrees and enjoy a rocking mechanism for ultimate relaxation. Designed for long-lasting comfort, it is perfect for those seeking luxurious seating. Available in grey, it combines style and functionality for a cozy retreat.

Specifications of Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner Brand: The Sleep Company

Colour: Grey

Material: SmartGRID

Size: Single Seater

Back Style: Cushioned backrest

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Patented SmartGRID Technology for superior comfort High weight might make it difficult to move Motorised recliner with easy electric push buttons Requires regular maintenance to check kinetic parts and screws

The Couch Cell Two Seater Recliner with Suede Fabric elevates your living room into the perfect spot to relax and catch a cricket match with a friend. This two-person sofa features all-weather tan suede fabric, making it durable and easy to clean up any cricketing snacks or drinks. The pocket spring seating ensures maximum comfort throughout the entire game, while the detachable storage box with cupholders keeps drinks and snacks close at hand. Assembling the recliner is a breeze, so you can quickly set it up for the pre-game show. Plus, the recliner is easy to shift around the room to find the perfect viewing angle. Whether you're celebrating a win or commiserating a loss, the spacious design offers ample room for two to sprawl out comfortably. The Couch Cell also provides a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects, giving you peace of mind during those nail-biting final overs.

Specifications of Couch Cell Two Seater Recliner Brand: The Couch Cell

Assembly Required: Yes

Seat Depth: 76.2 cm

Seat Height: 19 inches

Item Weight: 80 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comfortable suede fabric with pocket spring seating Assembly required may be time-consuming Detachable storage box with cupholders Heavy weight may be difficult to move

4. Home Centre Emily Fabric 3 Seater Sofa

The Home Centre Emily Fabric 3 Seater Sofa offers comfort and style for your living room. With dimensions of 184cm length, 92cm width, and 88cm height, it features a sturdy wood frame and polyester upholstery. Assembly is required upon delivery, handled by the seller. The sofa seats three people comfortably, featuring square arms and a straight design. It comes with a 1-year warranty and weighs 46kg. Ideal for spacious living rooms, it combines durability with a classic rectangular shape.

Specifications of Home Centre Emily Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Material: Fabric (Polyester upholstery), Wood frame

Seating Capacity: 3

Arm Style: Square

Warranty: 1 year

Assembly Required: Yes (Carpenter assembly provided)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy wood frame Assembly required Comfortable three-seater design Heavyweight (46kg) Polyester upholstery for durability Requires ample space

The Green Soul Surface Lite Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Office Desk offers a sleek and compact design with height adjustability from 73 cm to 118 cm. It features a sturdy aluminum alloy frame and a spacious tabletop made of P2 standard particleboard with a carbon textured surface. Special features include a sedentary alarm to promote healthy habits and a built-in cup holder for convenience. This desk is ideal for office, gaming, or study setups, ensuring durability and ergonomic support.

Specifications of Green Soul Surface Lite Office Desk Brand: Green Soul

Colour: Surface Lite (Black)

Base Material: Engineered Wood

Top Material Type: Engineered Wood

Special Features: Compact design, sedentary alarm, memory preset options

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Height adjustability for ergonomic needs Requires DIY assembly Spacious tabletop suitable for various tasks May be heavy (80 Kgs weight capacity)

The Artikel Electric Height Adjustable Table is perfect for both gaming and office use, featuring a vintage brown engineered wood top with a sturdy metal base. This modern, ergonomic desk allows easy transition between sitting and standing with its electric height adjustment ranging from 73 to 117 cm at a speed of 2.5 cm per 3 seconds. It supports up to 80 kg and includes a control pad for preset height levels. The desk also features smart cable management, a cup holder, and a headphone hook. Assembly is DIY, with optional paid installation services available.

Specifications of Artikel Electric Height Adjustable Table Colour: Vintage Brown

Base Material: Metal

Top Material: Engineered Wood

Height Range: 73 to 117 cm

Weight Capacity: 80 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effortless electric height adjustment Assembly is DIY, which may be difficult for some Sturdy construction with 80 kg weight capacity Paid installation service is extra

The ErgoSmart UNO Office Chair by The Sleep Company is designed for comfort and support during long sitting hours. Featuring Patented SmartGRID Technology, this chair offers a unique blend of softness and firmness, ideal for prolonged use. The adjustable lumbar support and headrest ensure proper back and neck alignment, while the synchronous recliner allows reclining up to 135 degrees. The chair also includes 2D adjustable armrests for optimal hand positioning. Its heavy-duty nylon base and high-back mesh design provide durability and breathability. This chair is a perfect choice for those seeking ergonomic solutions in their office setup.

Specifications of ErgoSmart UNO Office Chair Material: SmartGRID

Maximum Weight Recommendation: 110 kg

Back Style: Mesh Backrest

Special Features: Adjustable Lumbar Support, Adjustable Height, Synchronous Recliner, Patented SmartGRID Technology, Seat Lock

Frame Material: Heavy Duty Nylon Base

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Patented SmartGRID Technology for enhanced comfort Higher price point compared to basic office chairs Adjustable lumbar support for better back health May be too large for smaller office spaces

8. Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair is an ergonomic high-back chair designed for both home and office use. It features a breathable mesh backrest, high-density molded foam cushion, and a smart multi-tilt lock mechanism. The chair supports 360° rotation and has adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and headrest to ensure maximum comfort. With a sturdy nylon frame and a heavy-duty metal base, it can support up to 125 kg. The chair is easy to assemble with included tools and hardware, providing a sleek, professional style that promotes all-day comfort.

Specifications of Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair Material: Mesh and Memory Foam

Weight: 18 kg

Maximum weight: 125 kg

Adjustable Features: Armrests, lumbar support, backrest tilt, and headrest

Base: Heavy Duty Metal Base with 50mm Dual Caster Wheels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design with multiple adjustable features Higher price point Breathable mesh backrest for comfort May not be suitable for individuals taller than 5ft 10in

The SAVYA HOME Snipe Gaming Chair is designed for maximum comfort and durability, making it perfect for long gaming sessions. It features adjustable headrest and lumbar support, a recline angle of up to 135 degrees, and stretchable armrests with a footrest. Made from high-quality plastic, it includes a thick molded foam seat and a sturdy 320 Nylon Base for stability. The chair is easy to assemble and has a weight capacity of 120kg, meeting customer expectations for value and performance. Ideal for gaming or office use, this chair balances comfort, quality, and affordability.

Specifications of SAVYA HOME Snipe Gaming Chair Brand: SAVYA HOME

Colour: Sniper Blue

Material: Plastic

Maximum Weight Recommendation: 120 Kilograms

Special Features: Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Height, Arm Rest, Cushion Availability, Head Support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable headrest and lumbar support for comfort Plastic material may feel less premium Recline angle up to 135 degrees for relaxation May not be suitable for very tall users

The BAYBEE Drogo Gaming Chair offers a blend of comfort and functionality. Its ergonomic design includes adjustable lumbar support and height, plus a USB-powered massager for prolonged sitting comfort. With 360 degree swivel and smooth racing wheels, it supports up to 158kg and reclines from 90 to 180 degrees, ideal for work or relaxation. Constructed with hand-sewn PU leather and high-density foam, it ensures durability and comfort. However, assembly is required and may take 10-15 minutes. This chair suits gamers and office workers seeking ergonomic support and versatile functionality.

Specifications of BAYBEE Drogo Gaming Chair Brand: BAYBEE

Colour: Racer Blue

Material: PU Leather

Weight: 44.09 pounds

Maximum Weight Capacity: 158 kilograms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design with adjustable lumbar and massager Requires self-assembly Multi-functional: reclines, swivels, and has footrest Assembly may take 10-15 minutes

