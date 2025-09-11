'Generation gap': After Samsung Google taunts Apple over iPhone 17 series launch

Google has taken a dig at Apple soon after the company unveiled its new iPhone 17 series at the "Awe Dropping" event earlier this week. The company has released a new ad titled “Generation Gap,” where Google took shots at the iPhone for not having advanced AI features like the Pixel devices.

The ad is set on a chicken farm, where the iPhone is shown buried in corn and dressed as a carnival barker. The Pixel devices then greet the iPhone and taunt it about all the new things it could create with the help of Gemini.

The ad ends with the tagline "Ask more of your phone," along with a reminder that the new Pixel 10 series comes with a bundled one-year Gemini Pro subscription, which gives extended access to Gemini's latest model along with video and image generation.

This is not the first time that Google has taunted the iPhone. The tech giant has been running the “Best Phones Forever” campaign for a few months, where it has been trying to showcase the supposed superiority of the Pixel lineup compared to the iPhones.

The major criticism around the lack of AI features on the iPhone stems from Apple's patchy rollout of its Apple Intelligence features over the last year, with some features like the revamped Siri still not yet ready even after more than a year of announcement.

If recent reports are to be believed, Apple could use a Gemini model to at least power a part of the revamped Siri. The Cupertino-based company already uses ChatGPT to answer some of the more complex queries directed at Siri.

Samsung takes aim at Apple's new iPhones: Meanwhile, Samsung also poked fun at Apple after the iPhone event, with the Korean smartphone maker reminding the iPhone maker that it still hasn't managed to produce a foldable phone, even seven years after the first Samsung fold arrived.

The company drew attention to its 2022 post, which stated, “Let us know when it folds.”

“#iCant believe this is still relevant,” Samsung added as a caption while quoting the old post.