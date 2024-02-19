Get a geyser under ₹6000 before season ends: 7 options for maximum savings
Geyser is an essential appliance associated primarily to winter, but it can be utilised in every season. Check out the top 7 geysers under ₹6000 for low and high capacity requirements. We have reviewed models for all uses to help you make a better decision.
Most of us associate geysers to a winter appliance, as the application is high during that particular season. However, this does not mean that we do not use the mighty geyser on days other than the winter ones. Geyser has become an essential part of the Indian household, and a majority of people see it as a necessity now.