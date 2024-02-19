Get a geyser under 6000 before season ends: 7 options for maximum savings

Most of us associate geysers to a winter appliance, as the application is high during that particular season. However, this does not mean that we do not use the mighty geyser on days other than the winter ones. Geyser has become an essential part of the Indian household, and a majority of people see it as a necessity now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since winter is coming to an end in most part of the country, it is time we unplug our geysers for the coming season, but this end of season also marks a discount on the prices of these appliances. Keeping the discount savvy shoppers in mind, we have listed seven geysers under ₹6000. These models will ensure affordability along with varied utility, ranging from bathroom usage to being used in the kitchen.To keep the utility diversified, we have included models from different capacities and functions so that you can have more options and choose the one that suits your taste. Take a tour of the geysers under ₹6000 and analyse their features, functions and utility in our comprehensive review and analysis guide.

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L is a testament to efficiency and safety in water heating technology. With its 5-star energy rating and 2000 W power, it promises quick heating with minimal energy consumption. The unit's advanced 3-level safety system, including a capillary thermostat and automatic thermal cut-out, ensures peace of mind. Its anti-rust magnesium anode and quality components like the ISI-marked nickel-coated element offer durability against hard water, making it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Wattage: 2000 W

Capacity: 15L

Star Rating: 5

Pressure: 8 bar

Safety: 3 Level

Anti-Rust: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating May be oversized for single users Advanced safety features for secure operation

2. Crompton Gracee 5 Litres Instant Water Heater

Crompton Gracee 5L emerges as a compact yet powerful instant water heater. Its 3000W element ensures rapid heating, catering to urgent needs efficiently. The model is commendable for its 4-level advanced safety mechanisms, protecting against common hazards. The rust-proof body and 5-year tank warranty underscore its longevity and reliability. It's an ideal solution for quick hot water in smaller households or kitchens, blending speed with safety.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5 Litres Instant Water Heater

Wattage: 3000W

Capacity: 5L

Pressure: 6.5 bar

Warranty: 5 years on tank

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick heating with 3000W element Limited capacity not suitable for large families 4-level advanced safety features

3. AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Water Heater

AO Smith EWS-5 is a blend of speed and safety in heating water. Its 3000-watt element delivers instant hot water, perfect for quick needs in the kitchen or bathroom. The stainless steel tank and 5-level safety shield make it a durable and secure option. Its suitability for high-rise buildings and comprehensive warranties on the tank, element, and product provide added value, making it a smart investment for modern homes.

Specifications of AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Water Heater

Wattage: 3000W

Capacity: 5L

Pressure: 6.5 bar

Warranty: 5 years on tank

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Instant hot water suitable for quick usage May not be ideal for simultaneous multiple uses High safety standards with 5-level protection

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L is a robust storage water heater, designed for durability and efficiency. With its Titanium Armour Technology and Magnesium Anode, it offers superior protection against corrosion and hard water. The energy-efficient Swirl Flow Technology ensures 20% more hot water, making it a great fit for family use. Its safety features and adjustable thermostat provide a convenient and safe heating experience, tailored to your needs.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 15 Litres

Pressure: 8 bars

Warranty: 1 year on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced durability with Titanium Armour Technology Not as energy-efficient as instant water heaters Swirl Flow Technology for more hot water

5. AO Smith Hse-Shs-006 Storage Water Heater

The AO Smith Hse-Shs-006 Storage Water Heater stands out for its superior energy efficiency and enhanced durability, thanks to its Blue Diamond tank coating, which offers double the corrosion resistance. Its 6-litre capacity, complemented by a 2000-watt heating element, ensures quick water heating, making it suitable for both high-rise buildings and smaller households. The ABS body adds a layer of durability with a sleek design, while the BEE 5-star rating underlines its energy-saving capabilities, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers looking for a blend of performance and sustainability.

Specifications of AO Smith Hse-Shs-006 Storage Water Heater

Type: Storage

Capacity: 6 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Body Material: ABS

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5 Star

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior corrosion resistance with Blue Diamond tank Limited capacity may not suit larger households High energy efficiency with BEE 5 Star rating

6. Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser

The Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser merges rapid heating capabilities with robust safety features, making it a standout option for those requiring quick access to hot water. Its 3000-watt heating element ensures that water is heated instantly, while the 4-way protection safety system guarantees long-lasting durability and secure operation. The LED indicator provides a convenient visual cue for readiness, and the special anti-rust coated tank, coupled with a 5-year warranty, underscores its reliability. Its jointless 304L stainless steel tank further ensures that leakage and corrosion are minimized, offering peace of mind alongside swift heating.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser

Capacity: 10 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Safety Features: 4-way protection

Tank Material: Jointless 304 L SS with anti-rust coating

Warranty: 5 years on tank

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Instant heating with powerful 3000W element May consume more energy than storage models Comprehensive safety features ensure durability Not ideal for continuous, high-volume usage

7. Orient Aura Rapid Pro Instant Water Heater

The Orient Aura Rapid Pro revolutionizes the instant water heating market with its industry-first 5.9L capacity, providing not just speed but also volume in hot water delivery. Its high-grade stainless steel tank guarantees longevity, while the heavy copper heating element ensures faster heating. The shock-proof and rust-resistant polymer body offers safety and durability. Suitable for both low and mid-rise buildings, its pressure compatibility and ultra-safe usage features, alongside neon indicators for convenience, make it an exceptional choice for those seeking efficiency and safety in their water heating solution.

Specifications of Orient Aura Rapid Pro Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 5.9 Litres

Heating Element: Heavy Copper

Body Material: High-strength Polymer

Safety Features: Pressure Release Valve, Anti-siphon hole

Warranty: 5 years on tank

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Industry-first 5.9L capacity for instant heaters May not be suitable for very high-pressure applications Long lifespan with durable stainless steel tank



Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity & Efficiency Safety Features Durability & Material Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star 15L, 5 Star Energy Rating 3 Level Safety Anti-Rust, Magnesium Anode Crompton Gracee 5 Litres 5L, Fast Heating 4 Level Advanced Safety Rust Proof PP Body AO Smith EWS-5 5L, Instant Heating 5 Level Safety Shield Corrosion-resistant Stainless Steel Tank Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L 15L, Energy Efficient Multiple Safety Systems Glasslined Tank, Titanium Armour AO Smith Hse-Shs-006 6 Litre 6L, BEE 5 Star Thermal Cut-Out, Multi-function Valve Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 10L, Instant Heating 4 Way Protection Safety Anti Rust Coated Tank, 304 L SS Tank Orient Aura Rapid Pro 5.9L 5.9L, Instant Heating Pressure Release Valve, Anti-siphon hole Shock-proof, Rust-resistant Polymer Body

Best value for money The Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater stands out as the best value for money. Its compact size, combined with fast heating capabilities and 4-level advanced safety, makes it a perfect choice for those seeking efficiency and safety at an affordable price. The rust-proof body and comprehensive warranty further ensure that buyers get quality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Water Heater emerges as the best overall product, offering a balance of instant heating, comprehensive safety features, and durability. Its 5-level safety shield and corrosion-resistant stainless steel tank make it ideal for both kitchen and bathroom applications, ensuring longevity and reliability.

How to find the best geyser under ₹ 6000? To find the best geyser under ₹6000, prioritize energy efficiency by looking for higher star ratings. Consider the capacity based on your household's needs, with smaller units for kitchen use and larger ones for bathrooms. Safety features are paramount, so opt for models with multiple safety mechanisms. Check the material for durability, especially in areas with hard water. Finally, read customer reviews and warranty terms to gauge reliability and after-sales service. This approach ensures a wise purchase that balances cost, efficiency, and safety.

FAQs Question : What capacity geyser do I need for a family of four? Ans : For a family of four, a 10 to 15L geyser is generally sufficient for bathroom use. Question : Are instant geysers suitable for shower use? Ans : Instant geysers are best for kitchen and small tasks. For showers, storage geysers are more suitable due to their higher capacity. Question : Can I install a geyser myself? Ans : It's recommended to have your geyser installed by a professional to ensure safety and proper setup. Question : How do I maintain my geyser? Ans : Regular maintenance includes checking for leaks, descaling the tank in hard water areas, and periodically testing safety valves. Question : What does a 5 Star Energy Rating mean? Ans : A 5 Star Energy Rating indicates the highest level of energy efficiency a geyser can offer, leading to lower electricity bills.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!