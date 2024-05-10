PC headsets with mic will not only offer good sound output but also allow you to have flawless and clear conversations while using them. Check out the top 9 options that you can choose from right away.

Investing in the right PC headset with a mic is key for maximizing your audio experience. A superior headset not only delivers crystal-clear sound but also ensures that your voice is heard with precision, making communications effortless and effective. Remote work and virtual meetings have become commonplace, and online gaming sessions stretch for hours, the importance of a reliable headset cannot be overstated in situations like these.

You can go through a diverse range of headsets designed to meet different preferences and requirements. From headsets that come with noise-cancellation features and high-definition audio, to those equipped with comfortable ear pads suitable for extended wear, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, some models come with advanced features like wireless connectivity, surround sound, and customizable sound profiles that cater to both professional and leisure activities.

Let us take you through the top nine PC headsets with mics known for their quality, functionality, and user satisfaction. Whether you're looking for top-tier sound fidelity for professional use or seeking an immersive gaming experience, this selection will help you find the perfect match to elevate your audio engagement.

The HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset provides high levels of comfort and great durability with its aluminium frame and signature HyperX memory foam. Featuring DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, it delivers precise 3D audio spatialization, enhancing gaming immersion and audio accuracy. Its detachable noise-cancelling mic ensures clear communication, making it ideal for both competitive gaming and professional use. Multi-platform compatibility extends its versatility across devices.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC, DTS Headphone:X Audio Technology: DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio Frame Material: Durable aluminum Comfort Features: HyperX memory foam Microphone: Detachable noise-cancelling mic Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, and VR Connectivity: USB audio control box, 3.5mm cable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior comfort with memory foam and durable build Primarily suited for gaming, not all-purpose audio Precise 3D audio for immersive gaming and virtual meetings May require adapter for some devices

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones deliver an intense audio experience tailored for gamers. Featuring JBL's Quantum Sound signature, these headphones ensure you hear even the tiniest in-game details. The memory foam cushioning offers extended comfort, and the detachable mic allows clear communications, essential for team play. Their multi-platform compatibility makes them versatile for any gaming setup, enhancing usability across devices.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic Driver Type: 40mm Dynamic Drivers Sound Signature: JBL Quantum Sound Comfort Features: Memory foam cushioning Microphone: Detachable Compatibility: PC, Mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, VR Connectivity: Wired Special Features: Quantum Sound technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quantum Sound technology enhances audio detail for gaming Wired connection limits mobility Comfortable for long sessions with memory foam cushioning Basic design might not appeal to all

The EPOS Sennheiser PC 8 USB Headphone is noteworthy for its superb sound clarity and durability, designed for long-term comfort and seamless VOIP communication. This plug-and-play USB headset, equipped with noise-canceling capabilities, ensures clear conversations and high-quality stereo sound, perfect for various applications like gaming and music. The lightweight design and easy volume control make it an ideal choice for users looking for effective simplicity in their auditory interactions.

Specifications of EPOS Sennheiser PC 8 Over-Ear USB, Wired VOIP Headphone with Mic Connection Type: USB plug & play Sound Quality: Stereo sound, Sennheiser quality Noise Cancellation: Yes Design: Lightweight with an adjustable headband Special Features: Easy volume control, noise-canceling microphone Suitability: VOIP, music, and gaming Comfort: Lightweight design, comfortable for extended wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality stereo sound with clear voice capture Primarily designed for VOIP, might not be optimal for high-end gaming Plug-and-play USB connectivity for easy setup Limited to USB connection, not versatile for all devices

The Logitech H110 Wired Headphones offer a reliable audio solution with convenient features for everyday use. Its noise-canceling microphone ensures clear conversations, reducing background noise effectively. The adjustable headband and ultra-soft foam ear cushions provide comfort for prolonged usage, while the stereo sound quality is suitable for music, games, and calls. The dual 3.5-mm jack enhances its compatibility with multiple devices, making it a versatile choice for a variety of settings.

Specifications of Logitech H110 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Connectivity: 3.5-mm dual audio jack Microphone: Noise-canceling, rotates 180-degree Sound Quality: Stereo sound Design: Adjustable headband, ultra-soft foam ear cushions Frequency Response (Mic): 100Hz - 16kHz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual 3.5-mm jacks enhance compatibility with various devices Wired design may limit mobility Noise-canceling microphone for clear calls and recordings Basic stereo sound, not suited for audiophile-level listening

The HP Wired On-Ear Headphones deliver a solid auditory experience with powerful bass and clear treble, making them ideal for extensive listening sessions. The enhanced connectivity via 3.5mm drivers ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, while the noise-cancelling feature minimizes background noise, enhancing the clarity of communication. The foldable and adjustable design provides added durability and ease of storage, suited for both office and home environments.

Specifications of HP Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Driver Type: 3.5 mm drivers Noise Cancellation: In-built noise-cancelling Design: Foldable and adjustable Connectivity: Wired, 3.5mm jack Suitability: Laptop/PC/Office/Home Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful bass and clear treble sound Primarily designed for basic listening needs Foldable design for easy portability Not suitable for high-end audio tasks

The EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset offers a premium gaming experience with high-quality 50mm speakers that produce clear treble and shocking bass. The headset's noise-cancelling microphone ensures that communications are loud and clear, reducing distracting background noise. Its humanized design, featuring an adjustable metal headband and thick memory foam cushion pads, ensures comfort for extended gaming sessions. The headset's convenience and lightweight design make it an excellent choice for gamers looking for a reliable, high-performing audio solution.

Specifications of EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Speaker Size: 50mm Microphone: Detachable noise-cancelling Design: Humanized & comfortable design with adjustable metal headband Connectivity: Wired, 3.5mm audio jack Compatibility: PS4, PS5, PC, Laptop, and more Special Features: One key mic mute, volume adjustment, noise-cancelling microphone

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality 50mm speakers for immersive audio Wired design may not be suitable for all users Detachable, noise-cancelling microphone for clear communication May require an adapter for compatibility with some devices

The Cosmic Byte G4000 Edition provides a comprehensive gaming experience with its stellar sound performance and stylish LED lighting on the ear cups. The soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, along with adjustable length hinges, guarantee hours of gaming comfort. The flexible microphone offers precise positioning and great sensitivity, ensuring your communications are clear and effective. This headset is well-suited for long gaming sessions and provides substantial auditory feedback for immersive gameplay.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition Design: Over-ear with LED lights on ear cups Comfort: Soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, adjustable hinges Microphone: Flexible, high sensitivity Connectivity: Separate Audio and Microphone input Jack Special Features: LED lighting, designed for gaming Compatibility: PC, requires 2 female-1 male Audio-Mic splitter for single jack devices

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive sound with stylish LED lighting Requires additional splitter for full compatibility Comfortable for long sessions Primarily designed for gaming, less versatile for other uses

Cosmic Byte Stardust offers a balanced audio experience for both gaming and music listening. Featuring a single 3.5mm jack for sound and mic, this headset is versatile and easy to use. The soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, along with adjustable length hinges, ensure comfort during extended use. The microphone provides clear sound pickup, enhancing communication in games and calls, making it a practical choice for a variety of audio engagements.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte Stardust Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic Design: On-ear Comfort: Soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad, adjustable hinges Microphone: Flexible and sensitive Connectivity: Single 3.5mm jack for sound and mic Special Features: Inline Remote Control for sound and mic Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone, and Android Phones

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile single jack connectivity On-ear design may not be as comfortable for all users Adjustable and lightweight design Sound quality may not meet high-end audiophile standards

Zebronics Zeb-200HM is a practical multimedia headphone that comes equipped with an adjustable mic and dual 3.5mm connectors, making it a versatile choice for PC computers and laptops. The ergonomic design with an adjustable headband and soft earcups ensures comfort during prolonged use. The headphones deliver clear sound across a wide frequency range, suitable for both professional and leisure activities.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-200HM Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic Design: On-ear Comfort: Adjustable headband, soft earcups Microphone: Adjustable Connectivity: Dual 3.5mm connectors Driver Size: 40mm Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity: 105dB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design for comfort On-ear design may not offer full noise isolation Dual connectors enhance compatibility Basic sound quality may not suit all audio preferences

Best 3 features of top PC headsets with mic

Best PC headset with mic Sound Quality and Technology Comfort Features Compatibility and Connectivity HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio Signature HyperX memory foam, aluminum frame PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, VR JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones JBL Quantum Sound Signature, 40mm drivers Memory foam cushioning PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR EPOS Sennheiser PC 8 USB Headphone Stereo sound, Sennheiser quality Lightweight, comfortable headband USB plug & play for PC and Mac Logitech H110 Wired Headphones Stereo sound with noise-cancelling microphone Adjustable headband, ultra-soft foam cushions PC/Mac/Laptop, 3.5-mm dual audio jack HP Wired On Ear Headphones Powerful bass, clear treble, noise cancelling Foldable and adjustable design Wired, 3.5mm jack EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset High-quality 50mm speakers, noise-cancelling mic Comfortable design, memory foam pads Compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, Laptop, etc. Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets G4000 Edition Sensitive mic, immersive sound Soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad Separate audio and microphone input jack Cosmic Byte Stardust Wired On Ear Headphones Clear sound and deep bass Soft cushion head-pad and ear-pad Single 3.5mm jack for sound and mic Zebronics Zeb-200HM Wired On Ear Headphone 40mm drivers, clear sound range Adjustable headband, soft earcups Dual 3.5mm connectors for PC/Laptop

Best value for money EPOS Sennheiser PC 8

The EPOS Sennheiser PC 8 USB Headphone offers exceptional value for its price. It combines Sennheiser's renowned sound quality with a comfortable, lightweight design, and easy USB plug-and-play connectivity. Ideal for both voice calls and multimedia use, it delivers excellent sound clarity and noise-cancelling capabilities at a competitive price point, making it an excellent choice for users looking for quality on a budget.

Best overall product HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset is the best overall product. It features superior DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio that provides an immersive audio experience. Its comfortable memory foam cushioning and durable aluminum frame ensure it can withstand prolonged use, making it perfect for intense gaming sessions and professional use alike. The headset's broad compatibility and detachable noise-cancelling microphone make it a versatile and comprehensive audio solution.

How to find the best PC headset with mic To find the best PC headset with a mic, start by identifying your primary needs: gaming, professional communication, or general multimedia use. For gamers, prioritize headsets with high-quality sound, low latency, and comfort for long sessions. Look for features like surround sound and noise-cancelling microphones. Professionals should look for clear audio, reliable microphones, and USB connectivity for seamless integration with computers. Comfort is also crucial for long workdays. General users might prefer a balance of sound quality, comfort, and price. Check compatibility with your devices, ensuring the headset works seamlessly with your PC, console, or mobile device. Finally, read reviews and test the headset if possible, to ensure it meets your expectations in real-world usage.

FAQs Question : What does noise-cancelling in a headset do? Ans : Noise-cancelling technology in a headset reduces unwanted ambient sounds using active noise control, allowing you to focus more on the sound coming through the headphones and less on the outside noise. Question : Are wired headsets better than wireless for gaming? Ans : Wired headsets typically offer better sound quality and lower latency, which are crucial for gaming. Wireless headsets offer freedom of movement and convenience but may introduce a slight delay. Question : Can I use a single-jack headset with a PC that has two separate ports for audio and mic? Ans : Yes, but you will need a splitter that divides the single jack into two separate plugs, one for the microphone and one for the audio. Question : What should I look for in a gaming headset? Ans : For gaming, look for a headset with high-quality sound, comfort for long periods, a robust microphone, and compatibility with your gaming platform. Question : How do I care for my wired headset to ensure its longevity? Ans : Store your headset properly when not in use, avoid yanking the cable, and periodically clean the ear pads and any other parts that come into contact with your skin to maintain its condition and comfort.

