Get Apple's iPhone 15 on Flipkart for less than ₹35,000: Here's how the deal works
Flipkart offers the iPhone 15 (128GB) at ₹65,999, with BOBCARD holders receiving an extra ₹3,000 off. The iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island technology, a 6.1-inch display, and a powerful camera system with a 48MP primary lens, 2x Telephoto lens, Smart HDR, and automated Portrait mode.
Apple enthusiasts seeking to purchase the latest iPhone 15 are in for a treat, as Flipkart has unveiled a significant discount on the highly anticipated device. The iPhone 15, originally priced at ₹79,900 for the 128GB variant, is now available at ₹65,999, a remarkable 17 percent reduction. However, the deal doesvnot stop there; with additional offers and an attractive exchange option, customers could potentially purchase the iPhone 15 for as low as ₹32,999.