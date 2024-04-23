Apple enthusiasts seeking to purchase the latest iPhone 15 are in for a treat, as Flipkart has unveiled a significant discount on the highly anticipated device. The iPhone 15, originally priced at ₹79,900 for the 128GB variant, is now available at ₹65,999, a remarkable 17 percent reduction. However, the deal doesvnot stop there; with additional offers and an attractive exchange option, customers could potentially purchase the iPhone 15 for as low as ₹32,999.

Flipkart's discounted price of ₹65,999 comes with an additional benefit for BOBCARD holders. Customers using BOBCARD, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, can receive an extra ₹3,000 off on orders of ₹50,000 and above, bringing the price further down to ₹62,999.

The most enticing part of this deal is the smartphone exchange program. Customers can trade in their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹50,000, provided the device is in good working condition. Although the maximum exchange value can reach ₹50,000, even if the exchange value is ₹30,000, it brings the cost of the iPhone 15 to just ₹32,999.

However, customers must check the availability of the exchange program in their area by verifying their PIN code on Flipkart's website. The exact exchange value depends on the model and condition of the old smartphone, making this an exciting opportunity for buyers looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone without breaking the bank.

The iPhone 15 replaces the traditional notch with Dynamic Island technology, offering a more intuitive way to interact with your iPhone. It features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

This iPhone’s camera system has a 48MP primary lens with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus. It uses a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting for detailed images while keeping file sizes manageable.

Users can shoot with a 2x Telephoto lens, allowing for 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom options. The new Smart HDR system and automated Portrait mode simplify capturing stunning photos.

BANK OF BARODA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!