Get iPhone 16 under ₹20,000? Here's how the deal works

In a major boost for smartphone shoppers, Flipkart has launched exciting deals on the latest iPhone 16 series as part of its ongoing GOAT Sale 2025. The much-anticipated iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is now available at a special price of ₹69,999, down from its original retail value of ₹79,900.

Interestingly, the e-commerce platform is offering multiple ways for consumers to maximise their savings. In addition to the flat price drop, customers can also benefit from exchange offers of up to ₹59,700, subject to eligibility and the condition of the old device.

Moreover, those making purchases using an Axis Bank Credit Card, specifically for non-EMI transactions, can enjoy an extra discount of ₹3,000. Flipkart has also partnered with other leading banks, including HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank, to extend up to 10 per cent instant savings on qualifying card payments.

Shoppers looking to further reduce their final bill can take advantage of UPI-based payment offers or redeem Flipkart SuperCoins for additional benefits.

iPhone 16: Specifications and highlights Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 16, boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield protection for enhanced durability. It runs on the new iOS 18 operating system and is powered by the cutting-edge A18 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the base model comes with 128GB of internal storage, with options going up to 512GB for higher variants. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, while a 12MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Powering the Apple device is a 3561mAh battery that supports both 25W wired and wireless charging, promising improved efficiency and longevity. The iPhone 16 is available in a range of colour choices including Ultramarine, Pink, White, Black, and Teal.