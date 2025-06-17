Get minimum 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Livpure and others during monsoon sale on Amazon

The monsoon may bring relief from the heat, but it also increases the risk of waterborne diseases. With rainwater often contaminating tap supplies, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water becomes more important than ever. If you’ve been putting off buying a water purifier, now is the perfect time to invest in one.

The Monsoon Dhamaka Sale on Amazon is offering a minimum of 40% off on top-rated water purifiers from trusted brands like Aquaguard, Kent, and more. Looking for RO, UV, or advanced multi-stage purifiers, there’s a deal that suits your budget and water quality needs.

Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab these limited-time offers and protect your family’s health this monsoon. We’ve rounded up the best picks so you can shop smart and stay safe.

Upgrade your home’s water safety with Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver, now at a massive 55% discount in the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale! This smart purifier offers 9-stage purification through RO+UV+UF+MC technologies, removing bacteria, viruses, chemicals and even microplastics.

It saves up to 60% more water than regular purifiers, works with any water source (borewell, tanker, or municipal), and adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium for better taste.

Specifications Purification 9-stage RO+UV+UF+MC Capacity 6.2L Water Savings Up to 60% Smart Features LED alerts, filter life indicator Mineral Enrichment Adds calcium & magnesium Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

Worried about what’s really in your tap water this rainy season? The Livpure GLO PRO++ is here to protect your family with 7-stage advanced purification using RO + UV + UF tech. It removes bacteria, viruses, bad odours, and harmful chemicals while preserving essential minerals.

With a 7L storage tank, taste enhancer, and free standard installation, it’s perfect for every Indian home, be it using borewell, tanker or municipal supply. And right now, it’s available at 54% off in the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale!

Specifications Purification 7-stage RO+UV+UF Storage Capacity 7L Special Features Taste Enhancer, LED Indicators Installation Free brand-authorised setup Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage

Get access to mineral-rich water with the Havells AQUAS RO+UF Water Purifier, now available at an unbeatable 53% discount during the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale! This compact purifier delivers 7-stage purification, enhanced with Copper, Zinc, and essential minerals for safe, tasty water.

It’s equipped with a 7L removable tank, zero-splash faucet, and smart alerts for maintenance. Suitable for any water source, borewell, tanker, or municipal, this purifier is easy to mount anywhere with its patented 3-way design.

Specifications Purification 7-stage RO + UF with mineral enhancer Storage Capacity 7L removable tank Mineral Boost Copper + Zinc + Essential Salts Mounting Wall, corner, or tabletop Smart Features Health alerts & splash-free faucet Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Made for Indian water conditions, the V-Guard RequPro delivers 100% RO purified water while saving up to 3X more water than traditional purifiers! With an 8-stage purification system, UV+UF filtration, and mineral enhancer that restores calcium and magnesium, it’s built for performance and taste.

Plus, its 60% high recovery rate ensures minimal water waste. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it supports up to 2000 TDS.

Specifications Purification 8-Stage RO + UV + UF Water Recovery 60% (True High Recovery Tech) Mineral Boost Calcium & Magnesium enhancer Storage 6.5L Support 1-Year Warranty + 1200+ trained technicians Click Here to Buy V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed to tackle India’s water woes. With up to 60% water recovery, double that of standard ROs, it saves precious water while delivering 100% RO-purified water, enriched with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

Featuring 7-stage purification, UV sterilisation, and SmartSense alerts that notify you before filter expiry, this purifier ensures your family always drinks safe and tasty water.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MF + Mineral Cartridge Storage 10L tank Power 42W | Voltage: 100–240V SmartSense Filter expiry alerts + auto shut-off Mount Wall/Countertop Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

Ditch monthly servicing and welcome 2 years of worry-free water purification! The Aquaguard Aura 2X comes with 7-stage RO+UV+Copper purification, Active Copper tech, and a Mega Sediment Filter for ultra-safe drinking water. With 60% water-saving tech, a smart service alert system, and 7L food-grade ABS storage, this purifier is your monsoon must-have.

Grab it now during the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale and enjoy 48% discount on clean, mineral-rich water!

Specifications Purification 7-stage RO+UV+Copper Storage 7L Filter Life 2 years Water Saving 60% Installation Wall-mounted/Countertop Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

Bring home sabse shudh paani with the KENT Grand RO Water Purifier! Featuring RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED in-tank purification, this 8L powerhouse delivers clean, mineral-rich water at 20 LPH, perfect for borewell, tanker, or tap water.

Backed by India’s largest service network, 1-year free service, and leak-proof design, it’s built for convenience and trust. Don’t miss the 38% discount during the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale, pure hydration just got affordable!

Specifications Purification RO+UF+TDS+UV LED Storage Capacity 8L Flow Rate 20 LPH TDS Control Yes Installation Type Wall Mount/Freestanding Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

This Monsoon Dhamaka Sale, bring home the Pureit Eco Water Saver—designed for maximum water savings and ultimate purification. It features 7-stage filtration, RO+UV+MF+Mineral enhancement, and an impressive 10L storage tank.

From borewell to tanker water, this purifier handles it all, ensuring 100% RO with essential minerals and zero compromise on safety. Now at a whopping 48% discount, it’s the perfect time to upgrade to healthier hydration!

Specifications Purification Process RO+UV+MF+Mineral Storage Capacity 10L Water Saving Up to 60% Flow Rate 24 LPH Filter Life 6000 litres Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

Get 8-stage advanced purification with Aquaguard Neo Copper UV+UF, now available at 44% off in the Monsoon Dhamaka Sale! Ideal for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), it features UV e-boiling, ultrafiltration, and Active Copper Technology that infuses every drop with essential minerals.

With smart alerts and a 6.2L tank, it’s perfect for everyday hydration, clean, healthy, and hassle-free.

Specifications Purification Method UV + UF + Copper Enrichment Water Source Suitability Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) Storage Capacity 6.2L Purification Stages 8-stage Special Features Smart Service Alerts, Filter Life Indicator Click Here to Buy AQUAGUARD NEO COPPER UV UF

Get baby-safe, mineral-rich water with the AO Smith Z9 Pro, now at a massive 24% discount! This premium water purifier packs 8-stage purification with RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech, ensuring 100% clean water. It features a 10L stainless steel tank, instant hot water at 3 temperature modes, and smart one-touch dispensing. Plus, save up to 55% water with patented Side Stream RO technology. Stylish, safe, and smart, perfect for every modern home!

Specifications Purification RO + SCMT + Copper + Alkaline Stages 8-stage filtration Tank Material Stainless Steel Storage Capacity 10L Hot Water Modes Ambient, 45°C, 80°C Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home

