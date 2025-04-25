Get new smart TVs at 60% off to watch IPL in clarity and style: Top picks during Amazon sale from Sony, Samsung, more

Grab smart TVs at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. Enjoy IPL in vivid clarity with top picks from Sony, Samsung, and more—perfect for immersive sports nights and seamless streaming without stretching your budget.

Bharat Sharma
Published25 Apr 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Catch the IPL action in stunning detail with smart TVs at up to 60% off. Shop top brands like Sony and Samsung today.
Catch the IPL action in stunning detail with smart TVs at up to 60% off. Shop top brands like Sony and Samsung today.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)View Details...

₹76,990

...
Get This

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)View Details...

₹75,990

...
Get This

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details...

₹25,490

...
Get This

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)View Details...

₹7,499

...
Get This

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black)View Details...

₹19,990

...
Get This
View More...

Amazon's latest sale brings the perfect moment to upgrade your TV without the hefty price tag. Imagine watching the IPL or your favourite shows on a smart TV with rich 4K visuals, Dolby Vision, and seamless streaming.

With up to 60% off, now’s the time to grab top models from brands like Sony, Samsung, and more. These TVs aren’t just about great picture quality - they're built for effortless navigation, vibrant displays, and advanced features like Google TV. W

hether you're revamping your living room or upgrading for the IPL season, these smart TVs offer real value and style in one sleek package. Grab yours before the deal's gone!

Top offers for you:

Sony smart TVs, over 40% off

Sony smart TVs are now going for over 40% off, making high-end viewing more accessible than ever. With rich colour accuracy, fluid motion handling, and Dolby Vision baked in, they’re built for those who take their movies and match days seriously. Powered by Google TV, they offer a polished interface and quick access to all your streaming favourites, ideal for anyone after premium performance without the hefty price tag.

Best deals for you:

Samsung smart TVs, over 30% off

Samsung smart TVs are now over 30% off, offering a great opportunity to bring home the brand’s signature mix of reliability and visual flair. From punchy colours to fluid streaming, these TVs are made to handle everyday entertainment without breaking a sweat. Whether you’re catching IPL action in real time or queueing up your next binge session, Samsung’s polished interface and dependable performance make it a worthwhile upgrade for anyone looking to refresh their living room setup.

Best deals for you:

VW smart TVs, over 60% off

VW smart TVs are now available at over 60% off, making them one of the best budget-friendly picks this season. With vibrant displays, Android-powered smart features, and smooth wireless connectivity, they deliver more than just the essentials. Whether you're upgrading from an ageing model or adding an extra screen for the bedroom or guest room, these TVs strike a strong balance between affordability and day-to-day usability. And with the IPL in full swing, there’s no better time to bring home a smart TV that can stream every match in crisp clarity without breaking the bank.

Best deals for you:

TCL smart TVs, over 60% off

TCL smart TVs are seeing price drops of over 60% - perfect timing with the IPL heating up. Expect crisp displays, punchy Dolby audio, and smooth smart TV performance, all without draining your wallet. Great for match marathons, casual gaming, and everyday binge sessions.

Best deals for you:

Xiaomi TVs, over 50% off

Xiaomi smart TVs are now going for half the price - just as IPL fever peaks. These aren't just screens; they're your all-access pass to 4K match-day clarity, lag-free Android TV browsing, and weekend movie marathons that don’t torch your savings. From compact to colossal, there's a Xiaomi for every vibe.

Best deals for you:

Similar articles for you

Best TVs under 40000 in 2025: Top 10 smart TVs with technologies like 4K, OLED and Dolby Atmos

Amazon IPL showdown: Best smart TVs from just 750 per month with exclusive pricing

Best premium TV in 2025: Step into the future of home entertainment with top 10 picks

Best Google TVs in 2025 for seamless streaming, smart home integration, and more: Top 10 TVs on Amazon

Best QLED TVs of 2025: Top picks from Acer, TCL, Toshiba, and Samsung for stunning picture quality and smart features

Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 picks with crisp visuals, HDR brilliance, and smooth performance for movies, sports and gaming

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGet new smart TVs at 60% off to watch IPL in clarity and style: Top picks during Amazon sale from Sony, Samsung, more
MoreLess
FAQs
OLED panels offer deeper blacks and better contrast, while LED TVs are brighter and usually more budget-friendly.
Yes, most smart TVs come with an app store where you can download more streaming, music, and utility apps.
Many smart TVs support Chromecast, AirPlay, or Miracast, letting you cast videos and photos directly from your phone or laptop.
Absolutely. With a stable internet connection, you can stream content on apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube—no cable needed.
Yes, but make sure your home network is secure. Regular software updates also help keep your smart TV protected.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.