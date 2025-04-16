Get over 70% off on the best TVs and enjoy IPL on big screens: Options from Sony, LG, and more

Enjoy immersive 4K, smart features, and vibrant displays on big screens. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers from Sony, LG, Samsung, and more.

Bharat Sharma
Updated16 Apr 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Catch every IPL moment in stunning detail with up to 70% off on top TV brands. Big screens, big savings
Catch every IPL moment in stunning detail with up to 70% off on top TV brands. Big screens, big savings

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details...

₹1.32L

...
Get This

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)View Details...

₹52,990

...
Get This

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details...

₹37,490

...
Get This

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details...

₹63,990

...
Get This

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details...

₹44,990

...
Get This
View More...

Experience IPL like never before with crystal-clear visuals on a massive screen. Now’s the perfect time to get a new TV, with discounts of over 70% on top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, and Xiaomi.

This is for cricket lovers, whether you’re catching every thrilling boundary or cheering for your favourite team, these big-screen options bring the action to life with vibrant colours, rich sound, and immersive detail.

And with prices slashed, you won’t have to compromise on quality. This is your chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup without the hefty price tag. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the IPL and more on a stunning new TV at a fraction of the cost.

Top offers for you:

Sony TVs, over 50% off

Big screen dreams? Sony TVs are now up to 50% off! From stunning 4K clarity to cinematic sound, your living room just found its upgrade. Whether it’s weekend binges or cricket nights, these deals won’t wait - and neither should you. Power, precision, and premium viewing are now within reach. Catch the offer before it signs off!

Best deals for you:

LG TVs, over 40% off

Catch every six in stunning clarity, LG TVs are now over 40% off, just in time for your IPL binge sessions. With lifelike 4K visuals and AI-powered sound, it’s the perfect screen to bring the stadium home. Don’t just watch the match, feel it. Upgrade your IPL experience while the deals last!

Best deals for you:

Samsung TVs, over 30% off

Level up your IPL viewing with Samsung TVs, now over 30% off! From ultra-clear 4K to cinematic QLED brilliance, every boundary and wicket comes alive. It’s the upgrade your living room (and your cricket fandom) deserves. Don’t miss these limited-time deals during the IPL season.

Best deals for you:

Xiaomi TVs, over 50% off

Catch every thrilling IPL match in stunning clarity with Xiaomi TVs, now available at over 50% off. With vivid 4K displays, smart Google TV, and responsive performance, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your match-day experience without breaking the bank.

Best deals for you:

TCL TVs, over 70% off

Upgrade your viewing experience this IPL season with TCL’s stunning 4K and smart TVs. Enjoy exceptional picture quality, smart features, and unbeatable savings. Don’t miss the action and watch every match in brilliant detail while enjoying massive discounts. Perfect for your home entertainment upgrade this IPL season.

Best deals for you:

Similar articles for you

Best TVs under 40000 in 2025: Top 10 smart TVs with technologies like 4K, OLED and Dolby Atmos

Best Google TVs in 2025 for seamless streaming, smart home integration, and more: Top 10 TVs on Amazon

Best premium TV in 2025: Step into the future of home entertainment with top 10 picks

Best QLED TVs of 2025: Top picks from Acer, TCL, Toshiba, and Samsung for stunning picture quality and smart features

Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 picks with crisp visuals, HDR brilliance, and smooth performance for movies, sports and gaming

Best smart TVs under 20000 with vibrant display, smooth OTT streaming, and powerful sound for an immersive experience

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGet over 70% off on the best TVs and enjoy IPL on big screens: Options from Sony, LG, and more
MoreLess
FAQs
TVs come in various sizes, ranging from compact 32-inch models to larger 75-inch or more for bigger spaces.
Yes, most modern TVs are smart, offering built-in streaming apps, voice control, and easy connectivity to the internet.
Most TVs offer high-definition (HD), 4K, and HDR support, ensuring vibrant colors, crisp details, and immersive visuals.
Yes, these TVs support popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, and more, making content access easy.
Most TVs come with a 1-year warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship from the purchase date.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:16 Apr 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.