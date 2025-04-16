Get over 70% off on the best TVs and enjoy IPL on big screens: Options from Sony, LG, and more

|Product
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25 (Black)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR60 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR57 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)
MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)
Mi Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)
Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)
Mi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)
MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)
Redmi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black)
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)
Experience IPL like never before with crystal-clear visuals on a massive screen. Now’s the perfect time to get a new TV, with discounts of over 70% on top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, and Xiaomi.
This is for cricket lovers, whether you’re catching every thrilling boundary or cheering for your favourite team, these big-screen options bring the action to life with vibrant colours, rich sound, and immersive detail.
And with prices slashed, you won’t have to compromise on quality. This is your chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup without the hefty price tag. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the IPL and more on a stunning new TV at a fraction of the cost.
Top offers for you:
Big screen dreams? Sony TVs are now up to 50% off! From stunning 4K clarity to cinematic sound, your living room just found its upgrade. Whether it’s weekend binges or cricket nights, these deals won’t wait - and neither should you. Power, precision, and premium viewing are now within reach. Catch the offer before it signs off!
Best deals for you:
Catch every six in stunning clarity, LG TVs are now over 40% off, just in time for your IPL binge sessions. With lifelike 4K visuals and AI-powered sound, it’s the perfect screen to bring the stadium home. Don’t just watch the match, feel it. Upgrade your IPL experience while the deals last!
Best deals for you:
Level up your IPL viewing with Samsung TVs, now over 30% off! From ultra-clear 4K to cinematic QLED brilliance, every boundary and wicket comes alive. It’s the upgrade your living room (and your cricket fandom) deserves. Don’t miss these limited-time deals during the IPL season.
Best deals for you:
Catch every thrilling IPL match in stunning clarity with Xiaomi TVs, now available at over 50% off. With vivid 4K displays, smart Google TV, and responsive performance, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your match-day experience without breaking the bank.
Best deals for you:
Upgrade your viewing experience this IPL season with TCL’s stunning 4K and smart TVs. Enjoy exceptional picture quality, smart features, and unbeatable savings. Don’t miss the action and watch every match in brilliant detail while enjoying massive discounts. Perfect for your home entertainment upgrade this IPL season.
Best deals for you:
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What sizes are available for TVs?
TVs come in various sizes, ranging from compact 32-inch models to larger 75-inch or more for bigger spaces.
Are these TVs smart?
Yes, most modern TVs are smart, offering built-in streaming apps, voice control, and easy connectivity to the internet.
What is the picture quality like on these TVs?
Most TVs offer high-definition (HD), 4K, and HDR support, ensuring vibrant colors, crisp details, and immersive visuals.
Can I stream content on these TVs?
Yes, these TVs support popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, and more, making content access easy.
What warranty do these TVs come with?
Most TVs come with a 1-year warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship from the purchase date.