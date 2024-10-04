During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, tablets are offered at significant discounts across various brands and models, making it an ideal time for tech enthusiasts and professionals to grab one. Popular tablets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Realme are available with great deals on both entry-level and high-end models. Customers can find budget-friendly tablets for everyday tasks, as well as high-performance devices suitable for gaming, content creation, and multitasking. Additional discounts through exchange offers, bank deals, and no-cost EMI options further enhance the affordability, making it a great opportunity to upgrade or purchase a new tablet.

In case, you are planning to buy a brand-new tablet, this is the perfect time to buy one as you can get up to 65% off on a wide range of tablets.

1. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus(3rd Gen)| 10.61 Inch, 2K Display| 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| Wi-Fi| Snapdragon Processor| 7700 mAH Battery| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos| TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus offers a premium tablet experience with its 10.3-inch Full HD display, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, it ensures smooth multitasking. The tablet includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. With a slim, stylish metal body and features like a Kid's Mode, it’s perfect for entertainment and family use.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus:

Display: 10.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1200)

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 9 Pie

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a versatile tablet with an 11-inch display, perfect for daily use, entertainment, and light productivity tasks. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, it offers smooth performance with enough power for multitasking. The long-lasting battery keeps you going all day, while Samsung’s intuitive One UI provides an easy-to-navigate experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+:

Display: 11-inch FHD (1920 x 1200)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 7040mAh

OS: Android 13 with One UI

3. Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

Experience unparalleled audio with the Lenovo Tab Plus, featuring eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers that deliver rich, immersive sound. The large 10.5-inch Full HD display ensures vibrant visuals, making it ideal for both entertainment and productivity. Powered by a robust Qualcomm processor, it guarantees smooth performance even with demanding tasks. With its sleek metal design, the tablet combines functionality and style seamlessly.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers:

Display: 10.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1200)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 7500mAh

OS: Android 11

4. HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

The HONOR Pad X9 combines sleek design with powerful performance in a lightweight frame. It boasts an expansive 11.5-inch 2K display, providing crisp visuals for movies, games, and multitasking. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, it handles everyday tasks effortlessly. The tablet's immersive audio system ensures great sound, while its large battery provides lasting power throughout the day.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9:

Display: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 5MP | Front 2MP

Battery: 7250mAh

OS: Magic UI based on Android 13

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches and other gadgets | Best deals uncovered

5. Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The Redmi Pad SE offers a balance of style and function with its sleek design and 10.95-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it ensures a smooth experience for both work and play. Its massive, 8000mAh battery provides extended usage time, while the stereo speakers make media consumption more immersive.

Specifications of Redmi Pad SE:

Display: 10.95-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 8000mAh

OS: MIUI for Pad

Amazon sale on tablets: Up to 65% off

Some more tablets on sale:

7. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a powerful tablet with an 11-inch 2.8K display and 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and media consumption. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and performance-heavy apps. Its quad-speaker setup provides immersive sound, while the large battery with fast charging keeps you connected throughout the day.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6:

Display: 11-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Camera: Rear 13MP | Front 8MP

Battery: 8840mAh

OS: MIUI for Pad

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Enjoy up to 90% off on laptops, tablets, washing machines and more

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 Cm (10.4 Inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 Gb Ram, 64 Gb ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray Upto Inr 5000 Bank

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is designed for entertainment and creativity with its 10.4-inch vibrant display and included S Pen for seamless note-taking and drawing. Powered by a fast Exynos processor, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The tablet's stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos provide a rich audio experience, making it perfect for multimedia.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

Display: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200)

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 7040mAh

OS: Android 10 (upgradable)

9. Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

The Apple iPad combines powerful performance with ease of use, making it a versatile device for work, creativity, and entertainment. Featuring a 10.2-inch Retina display and the powerful A13 Bionic chip, it offers smooth multitasking and seamless operation across apps. With support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, it’s perfect for drawing, note-taking, and productivity.

Specifications of Apple iPad:

Display: 10.2-inch Retina (2160 x 1620)

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 64GB/256GB

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 12MP Ultra-Wide

Battery: Up to 10 hours of usage

OS: iPadOS

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali with up to 90% off on smartwatch, headphones, earbuds and more

10. OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour

The OnePlus Pad Go features a 28.85 cm (11.4-inch) display designed for high-quality visuals with a 2.4K resolution. Its sleek and lightweight body makes it perfect for both productivity and entertainment on the go. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity chipset, it ensures smooth performance, while the large battery supports long-lasting usage. Fast charging and immersive stereo sound further enhance the overall tablet experience.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm:

Display: 11.4-inch 2.4K (2000 x 1200)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable)

Camera: Rear 13MP | Front 8MP

Battery: 8720mAh

OS: Android 13

11. Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM (Expandable Upto 1 Tb)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 Mp Rear Camera| Google Kids Space,Green

The Lenovo Tab M11 is an all-rounder tablet, ideal for both work and play. Its 11-inch Full HD display brings sharp visuals, while the MediaTek processor ensures smooth performance. The tablet’s slim profile and lightweight design make it perfect for on-the-go use, and its long-lasting battery ensures extended entertainment or productivity sessions.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M11:

Display: 11-inch FHD (1920 x 1200)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 7700mAh

OS: Android 12

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is now Live for everyone: Up to 90% off on smartwatches, tablets, earphones and more

12. realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Blue Colour

Compact and powerful, the realme Pad Mini features an 8.7-inch display, making it an ideal travel companion. Powered by an Unisoc processor, it delivers smooth performance for basic tasks, streaming, and browsing. Its long battery life and lightweight design ensure convenience on the go, while the stereo speakers enhance the entertainment experience.

Specifications of realme Pad Mini:

Display: 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340 x 800)

Processor: Unisoc T616

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable via microSD)

Camera: Rear 8MP | Front 5MP

Battery: 6400mAh

OS: Android 11

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE: Shop big discounts on electronics like laptops, tablets and camera

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings with discount of up to 75% and more on gadgets and appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: All deals LIVE on best electronics and appliances from top brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Live Updates: Special Weekend Deals across!

FAQs

Question : What types of tablets are available during the sale?

Ans : You can find a variety of tablets from different brands, including Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Amazon Fire Tablets, Microsoft Surface tablets, and other Android or Windows-based models. Each brand typically has various models catering to different needs, such as casual use, professional work, or gaming.

Question : Are Prime members offered special discounts during the sale?

Ans : Yes, Prime members often get early access to deals and additional discounts on select tablets. Prime-exclusive deals might also offer extra benefits, such as faster shipping or limited-time offers.

Question : Can I compare tablet features before making a purchase?

Ans : Yes, Amazon offers a product comparison tool that allows you to compare the specifications, features, and pricing of different tablets side by side. Look for the "Compare with similar items" feature on the product page.

Question : What are the key features to look for when buying a tablet?

Ans : When purchasing a tablet, consider: 1. Operating System: iOS (Apple), Android (Samsung, Amazon), Windows (Microsoft). 2. Screen Size & Display Quality: Typically ranges from 7 inches to 12.9 inches. 3. Storage Options: Ranges from 16GB to 1TB, depending on the model and price. 4. Processor Speed: Faster processors allow for better multitasking and performance. 5. Battery Life: Look for tablets that offer at least 8-12 hours of battery life. 6. Camera Quality: Rear and front camera specs, especially if you plan on using the tablet for video calls. 7. Special Features: Stylus support, detachable keyboards, or 2-in-1 functionality (like a laptop).

Question : How do I know if a tablet is compatible with apps I need?

Ans : Check the operating system requirements for the apps you need. For example, if you're buying an iPad, ensure the app is available in the App Store. For Android tablets, check the Google Play Store or Amazon Appstore (for Fire Tablets).

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.