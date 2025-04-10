Get the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner under ₹26,000 with 41% off: Do not miss this chance to get this vacuum cleaner

The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is renowned for its powerful suction and innovative features. It is now available at a significant discount of 41%. Deals like this don’t come around often, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning arsenal. With its advanced technology, versatile functionality, and long-term durability, this vacuum cleaner offers exceptional value for money. Why is this a good deal for you? Let's break it down.
Price drops on Dyson products are rare, and when they happen, they’re usually fleeting. The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is now available at a discounted price, offering unbeatable savings while still delivering premium performance. Add to that the included 5-year warranty (with 2 years of accidental damage protection) , and you’re getting peace of mind along with cleaning technology.
The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is packed with features designed to make cleaning easier, faster, and more efficient. Here’s what sets it apart:
Powerful Suction: Equipped with two-tiered radial cyclones, it delivers 205 AirWatts of suction power, ensuring deep cleaning for your entire home.
Bagless Cyclonic Filtration: Unlike traditional bagged vacuums, the Big Ball maintains consistent suction without clogging, thanks to its advanced cyclonic filtration system.
All-Floor Cleaner Head: The carbon fibre turbine head works seamlessly on all floor types, from carpets to hardwood, making it versatile for any home.
Self-Righting Technology: If the vacuum tips over, it rights itself automatically—no need to bend down and adjust it manually.
Hygienic Bin Emptying: The 1.6L bin empties in one smooth action, keeping your hands clean and hassle-free.
Uninterrupted Cleaning: A 22ft cord with auto-retraction ensures you can clean large spaces without constantly switching outlets.
360-Degree Wand Rotation: The articulated wand handle rotates effortlessly, helping you reach high shelves, tight corners, and low spaces with ease.
With these features, the Dyson Big Ball doesn’t just clean—it transforms the way you clean.
While we haven’t personally tested the product, here are some potential use cases based on its specifications:
Whole-Home Deep Cleaning: The powerful suction and large bin capacity make it ideal for tackling dust, dirt, and allergens across your entire house.
Pet Hair Removal: Its cyclonic filtration system and all-floor cleaner head are perfect for homes with pets, efficiently picking up stubborn pet hair from carpets and upholstery.
Hard-to-Reach Areas: The 360-degree wand rotation and additional tools (crevice tool, mattress tool) allow you to clean awkward spots like under furniture, ceiling corners, and car interiors.
Allergy-Friendly Cleaning: The advanced filtration system captures fine dust particles, making it a great choice for households with allergy sufferers.
While the exact experience may vary depending on your home setup, the versatility of the Dyson Big Ball makes it suitable for almost any cleaning scenario.
Unmatched Durability: With a 5-year warranty and accidental damage protection, you’re investing in a product built to last.
Consistent Performance: Bagless cyclonic filtration ensures no loss of suction, even after prolonged use.
Ease of Use: Features like self-righting technology, hygienic bin emptying, and auto-retracting cords make cleaning less of a chore.
Versatility Across Surfaces: From carpets to hard floors, the all-floor cleaner head adapts effortlessly to different surfaces.
Bank offer: Flat ₹3500 instant discount on OneCard Credit Card
No Cost EMI offers: Upto ₹2,111.61 EMI interest savings on HDFC Bank Debit Cards
The Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a powerful, reliable, and versatile cleaning solution. While it comes at a higher price point than budget vacuums, its advanced features, durability, and performance justify the investment. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to bring home a Dyson, this price drop is your cue.
Don’t miss out—grab this deal before it’s gone!
Limited time Amazon deals: 70% off on best vacuum cleaners from top brands like Eureka Forbes, Dyson, and more
Best vacuum cleaners for home: Top-rated 10 models for powerful, efficient and hassle-free cleaning this April 2025
Ready for a new vacuum cleaner? Select the perfect one for your space and cleaning needs – our buying guide
Best Inalsa vacuum cleaners: Check out these top 7 picks with advanced features for dust-free, spotless and clean homes
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Is the Dyson Big Ball suitable for homes with pets?
Yes, its powerful suction and cyclonic filtration system make it effective for removing pet hair and dander from carpets and upholstery.
How does the self-righting feature work?
The vacuum’s unique design allows it to automatically stand upright if it tips over, saving you the effort of bending down to adjust it.
Does the vacuum require frequent maintenance?
No, the bagless cyclonic filtration system minimizes maintenance, and the hygienic bin emptying mechanism ensures quick and mess-free cleaning.
Can I use it for cleaning cars or tight spaces?
Absolutely! The 360-degree wand rotation and additional tools (crevice tool, mattress tool) make it versatile for cleaning cars, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas.
Why is the 5-year warranty important?
The warranty, including 2 years of accidental damage protection, adds long-term value and reassurance, especially for a premium product like this.