Looking for a smart TV upgrade that fits your budget? Amazon has you covered with top-rated smart TVs available at incredible prices, starting from just ₹750 per month with no-cost EMI options. Renowned brands like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and more are offering premium models, making this the perfect time to enhance your home entertainment setup. These smart TVs come packed with advanced features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, built-in streaming apps, and AI-powered interfaces.

From compact designs ideal for small spaces to massive displays that redefine cinematic viewing, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals, seamless connectivity, and immersive sound, all at unbeatable value. With flexible payment plans and a variety of choices, elevating your TV viewing experience has never been easier. Dive into Amazon’s exclusive deals today and bring home a top-notch smart TV that meets your entertainment needs and budget!

The Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro offers an ultra-immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K. It ensures dynamic picture quality with HDR support and UHD dimming while maintaining smooth motion with Motion Xcelerator. Smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay make it a user-friendly option for modern homes. The 20W dual-channel speakers powered by Q-Symphony enhance the sound output, making it ideal for movies and gaming alike.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Display HDR, Crystal Processor 4K, Filmmaker Mode, UHD Dimming Sound 20W output, Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub, Web Browser Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Warranty 1-year standard + 1-year panel warranty

Delivering stunning visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10+, this Samsung Crystal UHD TV is perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. The Crystal Processor 4K optimizes content, while features like PurColor and Filmmaker Mode enhance picture realism. Smart connectivity includes Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby voice commands, as well as gaming features like ALLM. Its 20W speakers with Object Tracking Sound add depth to the audio, making it a solid choice for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Display HDR10+, PurColor, Filmmaker Mode, UHD Dimming Sound 20W output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay, Gaming Mode Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Warranty 1-year standard + 1-year panel warranty

Sony’s BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Google TV combines exceptional picture quality with user-friendly smart features. Its X1 4K processor delivers sharp visuals with vibrant colours and HDR support. Dolby Audio and Open Baffle Speakers ensure a theatre-like audio experience, while HDMI 2.1 compatibility with ALLM enhances gaming performance. The Google TV interface, built-in Chromecast, and compatibility with Apple AirPlay and Alexa make it a versatile choice for modern homes.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display X1 4K Processor, HDR, Live Colour Technology Sound 20W output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa compatibility Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Warranty 1-year standard warranty

LG's 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an impressive viewing experience with its α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR10 support. Featuring webOS and ThinQ AI, it offers an intuitive smart interface, with seamless connectivity options including Wi-Fi, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV's Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode enhance entertainment versatility, while 20W AI-powered surround sound ensures clear and immersive audio.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display 4K Upscaler, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR10 Sound 20W output, Virtual Surround 5.1 Smart Features WebOS, ThinQ AI, Apple AirPlay 2, Filmmaker Mode Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Warranty 1-year comprehensive warranty

Sony’s BRAVIA 2 Series 55-inch TV delivers cinematic brilliance with its 4K Processor X1, Live Color technology, and HDR10 support. The Google TV platform provides access to a plethora of apps and features like Chromecast Built-in, Watchlist, and Google Assistant. With Dolby Audio and MotionFlow XR 100, it ensures smooth visuals and immersive sound. This is a perfect option for users seeking premium quality and smart features.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display 4K Processor X1, HDR10/HLG, MotionFlow XR 100 Sound 20W output, Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi Warranty 1-year comprehensive warranty

Sony’s 43-inch BRAVIA 2 Series TV combines cutting-edge display technology with a compact size, making it ideal for smaller spaces. Powered by the 4K Processor X1 and HDR10/HLG support, it delivers sharp and vivid visuals. With Google TV and Chromecast Built-in, accessing content is effortless. Its Dolby Audio-powered sound enhances the viewing experience, while its sleek design adds elegance to any space.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display 4K Processor X1, Live Color, HDR10/HLG Sound 20W output, Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Alexa, Apple AirPlay Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Warranty 1-year comprehensive warranty

LG's 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning visuals with HDR10 and 4K upscaling technology. Featuring ThinQ AI and webOS, it offers an intuitive interface and voice-controlled functionality. Its Game Optimizer and AI Sound Pro make it versatile for gaming and home entertainment. With a sleek design and multiple connectivity options, this TV is an excellent choice for modern households.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display HDR10, 4K Upscaler, Slim Design Sound 20W output, AI Sound Pro Smart Features WebOS, ThinQ AI, Game Optimizer, Alexa Compatible Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Warranty 1-year comprehensive warranty

The Xiaomi X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV offers a truly cinematic experience with its 4K Dolby Vision IQ display and 40W Dolby Atmos sound system. Packed with smart features like hands-free Google Assistant and a Far-Field Microphone, this TV makes controlling your entertainment seamless. The Ambient Light Sensor adjusts the brightness based on your surroundings for optimal viewing, making it a top pick for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Wide Colour Gamut (DCI-P3 94%) Sound 40W Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X Smart Features Hands-Free Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Ambient Light Sensor Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Warranty 1-Year Product Warranty + 2-Year Panel Warranty

The Xiaomi X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV delivers sharp picture quality and smooth visuals with 4K HDR and MEMC technology. With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, it creates an immersive sound experience. Built-in Google Assistant and Screen Mirroring make navigating the TV and sharing content effortless. This is a solid option for users seeking a balanced, mid-range smart TV experience.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine Sound 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X Smart Features Google TV, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 1-Year Product Warranty + 1-Year Panel Warranty

The Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV offers sharp Full HD visuals with HDR support for better contrast and colour. Its Hyper Real Picture Engine ensures natural image reproduction. With Dolby Digital Plus sound and Multiroom Link, the audio experience is immersive. The SmartThings App Support and Screen Mirroring allow seamless content sharing. This is ideal for users seeking reliable Full HD entertainment at a competitive price.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080), Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Display Hyper Real Picture Engine, HDR, Micro Dimming Pro Sound 20W Output, Dolby Digital Plus Smart Features SmartThings App Support, Screen Mirroring, Web Browser Connectivity 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Warranty 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty

1. Which TV is best for a cinematic experience with superior sound and picture quality?

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV stands out for cinematic viewing with its Dolby Vision IQ display and 40W Dolby Atmos sound. The Far-Field Microphone and Ambient Light Sensor further enhance the immersive experience by adapting brightness and ensuring hands-free voice control.

2. Which TV is ideal for gaming with smooth motion handling?

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV is a solid choice for gamers due to its MEMC technology, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and 4K HDR display. These features minimize lag and ensure smoother graphics during fast-paced gaming sessions.

3. What’s a good budget-friendly TV for everyday entertainment?

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV offers a balanced Full HD viewing experience at a competitive price. With HDR support, Dolby Digital Plus sound, and SmartThings App integration, it covers essential features for casual viewing without breaking the bank.

4. Which TV offers a smart home integration advantage?

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV excels in smart home integration with features like Google Assistant, Hands-Free Voice Control, and Chromecast Built-in. It seamlessly connects with other smart home devices, making it ideal for tech-savvy users.

FAQs Question : What is the best TV for streaming content from multiple apps? Ans : The LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for streaming as it supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, YouTube, and many other apps. Its WebOS interface provides smooth navigation and fast app loading. Question : Which TV has the most powerful audio system? Ans : The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV delivers the best audio experience with 40W Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support, creating a rich and immersive sound environment for movies, shows, and music. Question : Is there a TV with features suitable for casual gaming? Ans : The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is suitable for casual gaming with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and HDMI 2.1 compatibility, providing responsive gameplay and vivid visuals. Question : Which TV has robust connectivity options for external devices? Ans : The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV offers a variety of connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, LAN, Optical Audio Out, and Composite In (AV), making it versatile for connecting set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and external storage. Question : Which TV offers energy-efficient features without compromising performance? Ans : The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is energy-efficient with features like AI Sound and Filmmaker Mode, which optimize power usage while delivering excellent picture and audio quality for home entertainment.