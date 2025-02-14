Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, Thin and Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82X700C8IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo V14 G4 (2024), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics 610M/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 FHD Display/Silver/1.47 kg/MS Office 2021
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Full-Size KB (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) fy5010tu
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laptop 255 G9 (2024), AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Hexa Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Silver/1.47 kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad 29.49Cm (11.61 Inch) LCD Display, 12Gb Ram,256Gb Storage, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, Green
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM (Expandable Upto 1 Tb)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 Mp Rear Camera| Google Kids Space,Green
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.2) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ant Esports MK1400 Pro Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Colour Lighting, White & Black Keycaps, Double Injection Key Caps - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Customisable Shortcuts, Slim and Portable, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS - Tonal Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS PHERO Wired Gaming Mouse with up to 1600 DPI, Rainbow LED Lights, DPI Switch, High Precision, Plug & Play, 4 Buttons
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s Slim Bluetooth Wireless Mouse, Portable, Lightweight, Customisable Button, Quiet Clicks, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS - Tonal Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse, 2.4GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 12-Month Battery Life, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous, Compatible with PC, Mac, Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Zebronics NC5500D Powerful Laptop Cooler with Dual 125mm Fans, Silent Operation, Adjustable Fan Speed, Display, Controls, USB, 5 Step Retractable Stand and Mobile Holder
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS Blanc Slim Wireless Mouse with Rechargeable Battery, BT + 2.4GHz, 4 Buttons, 800/1200/1600 DPI, Silent Operation, Multicolor LED Lights
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Zebronics K24 Wired USB Keyboard, 104 Keys, Long Life 8 Million Keystrokes, Silent & Comfortable Use, Slim Design, Retractable Stand, 1.5 Meter Textured Cable, UV Coated keycaps
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Archer Tech Lab, Squall 300 RGB Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad Stand with Aluminium Metal Grid, 5 Turbo Fans Dual USB Ports 7 Adjustable Angles Elevation Bracket & Phone Holder (Supports Upto 17 Laptop)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Marshmallow Kw100 Keyboard, Supports Up to 3 Devices, 1.6Mm Key Travel, Scissor Keys, Compact & Lightweight Keyboard, Bluetooth (Color - Oat Milk)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Enc, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function (Sea Green)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Signature Sound, Beast Mode for Gaming, Enx Tech, ASAP Charge, 25H Playtime, Bluetooth V5.2 (Active Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Active Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 24h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LED
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Stone 193 Pro / Stone190 Pro with 5W Signature Sound, Up to 12hrs of Playtime, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, TF Card, IPX6 & Type-C Bluetooth Speaker (Tropical Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Squad)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Looking for a solid deal on laptops, tablets, and accessories? Amazon Mega Electronics Days is here with up to 80% off on top brands. If you've been waiting to buy a reliable laptop for work or a powerful tablet for on-the-go productivity, now’s the time.
You can get Apple’s iPads, or OnePlus and Lenovo tablets if you like Android more. There are also numerous laptops in the mix from top brands such as HP, Dell, ASUS, and lots more! From wireless keyboards to noise-cancelling headphones, essential accessories are also available at massive discounts. Don’t wait too long, as these deals won’t last, and the best tech rarely stays in stock.
Best laptops on sale during Amazon Mega Electronics Days
Amazon Mega Electronics Days brings huge discounts on top laptops. There’s a lot to choose from, whether you need a MacBook for creative tasks, a Dell or HP for work, or an ASUS gaming laptop, now’s the time to buy. With powerful specs and unbeatable prices, these deals won’t last long.
Top deals for you:
Best tablets on sale during Amazon Mega Electronics Days
Tablets have become essential for work, entertainment, and creativity, and Amazon Mega Electronics Days brings massive discounts on top models. Apple iPads, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and Lenovo options are all up for grabs, making now the perfect time to upgrade.
Top deals for you:
Best laptop accessories during Amazon Mega Electronics Days
A good laptop setup isn’t complete without the right accessories, and Amazon Mega Electronics Days is the best time to buy. From wireless keyboards and ergonomic mice to cooling pads, top brands are offering great deals.
Top deals for you:
Best earbuds and headphones during Amazon Mega Electronics Days
Amazon Mega Electronics Days brings big discounts on earbuds and headphones from brands like Sony, JBL, and OnePlus, among many brands. Doesn’t matter what you’re looking for - noise-cancelling headphones for work or truly wireless earbuds for daily use, this sale is the perfect time to buy.
Top deals for you:
Best speakers during Amazon Mega Electronics Days
Top brands like JBL and Sony are offering massive discounts on speakers, making Amazon Mega Electronics Days the best time to upgrade your audio setup. Grab Bluetooth speakers at unbeatable prices and take your audio experience to the next level with our picks.
Top deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Treat your ears with earbuds, headphones, and speakers starting at ₹499 during Amazon Valentine’s Day haul
Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹5000: Top 10 portable speakers with amazing features for music lovers
Noise Master Buds launch in India with Bose collaboration: Check out our initial impressions
Best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound quality, comfort and durability
Tablet buying guide: Always make the right choice of device with this detailed step by step buying guide
Best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, value, and features from brands like HP and Dell
FAQs
Question : What are the best laptop deals during Amazon Mega Electronics Days?
Ans : Top brands like Dell, HP, and Apple offer huge discounts on high-performance laptops, including gaming and business models.
Question : Are tablets on sale during Amazon Mega Electronics Days?
Ans : Yes, brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo have slashed prices on iPads and Android tablets, perfect for work and entertainment.
Question : Which earbuds and headphones have the best discounts?
Ans : Sony, Bose, and JBL are offering huge savings on noise-cancelling headphones, wireless earbuds, and gaming headsets.
Question : Can I get discounts on speakers?
Ans : Yes, Amazon Mega Electronics Days features price drops on Bluetooth speakers.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.