Planning to buy Google Pixel 7/7 Pro? Here’s some news for you. Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving exchange discounts and deals on smartphones that brings down the retail price. To begin with, Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at ₹59,999 on Flipkart right now. There is an exchange discount of up to ₹22,500 on the phone’s purchase. In addition, there is ₹5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get 5% cashback.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro is available at ₹84,999. It packs 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The exchange discount of up to ₹22,500 cuts down the phone’s price to ₹62,499. In addition to the 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders, the e-tailer is giving up to ₹10,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Google Pixel 7 features

Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.

For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. For connectivity options, the device comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features

Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset. The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display sporting 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The smartphone boasts of a triple camera at the back. The setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with 48MP and 12MP sensors.

At the front, the handset comes with a 10.8MP camera for selfies. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and has a 4,926mAh battery.