Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Get up to 22,500 off on Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Here’s how

Planning to buy Google Pixel 7/7 Pro? Here’s some news for you. Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving exchange discounts and deals on smartphones that brings down the retail price. To begin with, Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at 59,999 on Flipkart right now. There is an exchange discount of up to 22,500 on the phone’s purchase. In addition, there is 5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get 5% cashback.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro is available at 84,999. It packs 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The exchange discount of up to 22,500 cuts down the phone’s price to 62,499. In addition to the 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders, the e-tailer is giving up to 10,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Google Pixel 7 features

Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.32-inch full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.

For optics, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the latest flagship smartphone from Google features a 10.8MP front facing camera. For connectivity options, the device comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features

Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset. The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display sporting 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The smartphone boasts of a triple camera at the back. The setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with 48MP and 12MP sensors.

At the front, the handset comes with a 10.8MP camera for selfies. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and has a 4,926mAh battery.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout