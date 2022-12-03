Get up to 22,500 off on Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Here’s how

Planning to buy Google Pixel 7/7 Pro? Here’s some news for you. Online commerce platform Flipkart is giving exchange discounts and deals on smartphones that brings down the retail price. To begin with, Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at ₹59,999 on Flipkart right now. There is an exchange discount of up to ₹22,500 on the phone’s purchase. In addition, there is ₹5,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get 5% cashback.

