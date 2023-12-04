Geyser price comparison for smart buyers: Choose from 8 best options for home

The humble geyser has undergone a technological revolution, transforming into a smart and energy-efficient necessity for modern homes. As consumers increasingly seek innovative solutions to enhance their living spaces, the market now offers a myriad of geyser options tailored to diverse preferences. This article serves as your comprehensive guide to geyser price comparison, aiding savvy buyers in selecting the most suitable option for their homes from a curated list of 8 exceptional choices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As winter approaches and the demand for hot water intensifies, investing in the right geyser becomes paramount. The article meticulously analyses 8 leading geyser models, considering factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, smart features, and, of course, cost. From sleek and compact designs perfect for cosy apartments to robust and high-capacity units catering to larger households, this comparison ensures that every home finds its ideal match.

The chosen geyser options not only promise to deliver a steady supply of hot water but also boast smart technologies that align with the contemporary connected lifestyle. Smart features like temperature control through mobile apps, energy usage monitoring, and compatibility with virtual assistants add an extra layer of convenience to these appliances.

As we delve into the geyser price comparison, the article provides valuable insights into the unique selling points of each model. Whether it's an emphasis on rapid heating, advanced safety mechanisms, or eco-friendly designs, each geyser has distinctive qualities that cater to specific consumer needs.

By the end of this exploration, readers will be equipped with the knowledge needed to make an informed decision about geyser prices for their kitchen and bathrooms. The geyser price comparison serves as a roadmap, guiding consumers towards an investment that not only meets their budgetary constraints but also aligns with their preferences for efficiency, innovation, and reliability. Embrace the warmth of intelligent geyser choices, ensuring your home is well-equipped for the upcoming season.

1. Polycab Etira Plus 3Ltr 3 Kw Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Anti-rust Tank

The Polycab Etira Plus is an ideal choice for kitchens and areas with small hot water demands. This 3-litre geyser boasts a powerful 3 KW heating element and a 4-level safety system, ensuring a reliable and safe performance. The ISI marked Nickel Quoted tank and a plastic body enhance durability. The 6-bar pressure rating and a 5-year inner tank warranty make it a reliable addition to your home. However, the plastic body may not be as robust as some competitors.

Specifications of Polycab Etira Plus:

Wattage: 3 KW

Capacity: 3 litres

Material: Ceramic, Metal

Maximum Operating Pressure: 6 Bars

Safety Features: 4-level safety

Warranty: 2 years on product & 5 years on the inner tank

Pros Cons Powerful heating element Plastic body may not be as durable 4-level safety for enhanced protection Not suitable for bathroom in average family

2. V-Guard Zio Pro Instant Geyser 3 Litre with Advanced 4 Layer Safety

The V-Guard Zio Pro Instant Geyser is a powerful solution with a 3 KW heating element and advanced 4-layer safety features. Perfect for bachelors and small families, it offers efficient heating with a durable 304 stainless steel tank. The ISI marked thermostat and overheating protection ensure safety. The modern design adds a touch of elegance. However, additional charges for installation may be incurred.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Pro:

Wattage: 3 KW

Capacity: 3 litres

Material: 304 Stainless Steel

Safety Features: Advanced 4-layer safety

Warranty: 2 years on product, 2 years on the heating element, and 5 years on the inner tank

Pros Cons Superior energy efficiency Additional charges for installation Modern and elegant design

3. Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater

The Bajaj Skive is a 5-star rated instant water heater designed for home use. With a 5-litre capacity and 3000 Watts power, it is suitable for high-rise buildings. The rust-proof and shock-resistant thermoplastic body ensure durability. Equipped with a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve and fire-retardant cable, it offers a comprehensive safety system. The LED indicator adds user-friendly functionality, making it an excellent choice for those looking for safety and efficiency.

Specifications of Bajaj Skive:

Type: Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 5 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Safety Features: 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve, fire-retardant cable

Warranty: 2 years on the product, 5 years on the inner tank, 3 years on the heating element

Pros Cons 5-star energy rating for great savings Capacity is less for average family LED indicator for user convenience

4. Bajaj Edrea 10 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj Edrea is a 5-star rated storage water heater with a 10-litre capacity, suitable for small families with an average hot water requirement. It comes with a polymer-coated tank designed to withstand 8 bars of pressure. The powder-coated metal body, thermostat knob, and efficient heating element make it a reliable choice. The inclusion of a fire retardant cable with a 16A plug ensures safety.

Specifications of Bajaj Edrea:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 10 Litres

Safety Features: Multiple safety systems, Child safety mode

Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 3 years on the heating element

Pros Cons Suitable for small families with average hot water needs No digital controls or indicators Polymer-coated tank for durability

5. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

Havells Instanio Prime is a 15-litre storage water heater equipped with colour-changing LEDs that indicate the water temperature. Its ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates provide higher resistance to corrosion, ensuring a longer life. The incoloy glass-coated heating element offers superior heating performance. Suitable for high-rise buildings, the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars, optimizing energy savings by 20%.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: BEE 5-star rated

Safety Features: Multi-function valve, colour-changing LEDs

Pros Cons Colour-changing LEDs for temperature indication Lacks digital controls and indicators Ultra-thick steel plates for corrosion resistance

6. Faber Jazz 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Faber Jazz 15L is a reliable storage water heater with a 15-litre capacity, featuring a glassline coating, titanium glassline-coated tank, and temperature control. With a 5-star BEE rating and PUF technology for power savings, it ensures energy efficiency. The neon indicator for 'Power On' and 'Heating' provides status visibility. The product comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank, 3 years on the heating element, and 2 years overall.

Specifications of Faber Jazz:

Type: Glassline Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: BEE 5-star rated with PUF Technology

Safety Features: Multi-function safety valve

Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 3 years on the heating element

Pros Cons Reliable brand with a solid performance record No digital controls BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency

7. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater

Crompton's Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater is a kitchen-friendly geyser with fast heating functionality. With 3000W wattage and a 5L capacity, it is designed for efficient water heating. The 4-level safety features, including a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, ensure complete safety. The rust-free PP body with a weldless tank design enhances resistance to corrosion, guaranteeing a long lifespan.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee:

Wattage: 3000W

Capacity: 5L

Pressure: 6.5 bars

Safety Features: Steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, fusible plug

Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 2 years on the element, 2 years on the product

Pros Cons Kitchen geyser with wall mounting for convenience Capacity less for bathroom usage Rust-free PP body for corrosion resistance

8. Usha Aquerra 15 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater

The Usha Aquerra is a 15-litre storage water heater offering 5-star energy efficiency with Performance-Based Heattech technology. Its SS316 heating element ensures faster heating, and the liquid enamel-coated inlet/outlet pipe prevents rust formation. The glass line coating on the heating element and inner tank enhances longevity. With an 8-year warranty on the tank, 3 years on the element, and 2 years overall, Usha provides a reliable solution with consumer trust.

Specifications of Usha Aquerra:

Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Safety Features: Performance-Based Heattech technology, SS316 heating element

Warranty: 8 years on the tank, 3 years on the element, 2 years on the product

Pros Cons Performance-Based Heattech technology for energy efficiency Manual knob for temperature control Long-lasting SS316 heating element

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Polycab Etira Plus Ideal for kitchen usage and small demand 4-level safety, ISI marked nickel-coated element Plastic body, 6 bars maximum operating pressure, 5-year inner tank warranty V-Guard Zio Pro Ideal for bachelors, small families, kitchens 3 kW heating element, advanced 4-layer safety, stainless-steel tank 2-year product warranty, 5-year inner tank warranty, pan India installation available Bajaj Skive 5-star energy rating for cost-effective operation 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve LED indicator for power and heating status Bajaj Edrea Best for small families with an average requirement Polymer-coated tank, efficient and long-life heating element Fire retardant cable, 5-star rated storage water heater Havells Instanio Prime Color-changing LEDs for temperature indication Ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates for corrosion resistance Multi-function valve prevents pressure beyond 8 bars Faber Jazz Reliable brand with a solid performance record BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency PUF technology for power savings Crompton Gracee Kitchen geyser with fast heating function 4-level safety features for enhanced protection Rust-free PP body for corrosion resistance Usha Aquerra Reliable Indian brand with consumer trust Performance-Based Heattech technology, SS316 heating element Glass line coating, 5-star BEE rating, 8 years on tank warranty

Best value for money The V-Guard Zio Pro stands out as the best value for money option. Ideal for bachelors, small families, and kitchens, this geyser combines a powerful 3 kW heating element, advanced 4-layer safety features, and a durable stainless-steel tank. With a 2-year product warranty and an impressive 5-year warranty on the inner tank, it ensures long-lasting performance. Additionally, V-Guard offers pan India installation at an affordable cost. This geyser not only provides efficient and quick heating but also comes with comprehensive safety measures, making it a cost-effective and reliable choice for your hot water needs.

Best overall product For an overall top pick, the Usha Aquerra 15 Litre 5-Star Storage Water Heater stands out. With Performance-Based Heattech technology, SS316 heating element, and a 5-star BEE rating, it excels in energy efficiency and longevity. The 8-year warranty on the tank and additional safety features make it a reliable choice. While other models offer unique features, the Usha Aquerra provides a comprehensive package suitable for various applications, making it the best choice for those seeking a dependable, efficient, and long-lasting water heating solution.

How to find the right geyser? Finding the right geyser involves considering various factors to ensure it meets your specific needs:

Capacity: Determine the amount of hot water you need daily. For smaller applications like kitchens or individual use, a 3-litre capacity might suffice, while larger families may opt for 10 litres or more.

Type: Choose between instant and storage geysers. Instant geysers provide hot water on demand, suitable for quick tasks. Storage geysers store a certain amount of hot water, ideal for extended use.

Power consumption: Consider the wattage of the heating element. Higher wattage generally results in faster heating, but it may consume more electricity.

Energy efficiency: Look for BEE star ratings. Higher ratings indicate better energy efficiency, saving both power and costs in the long run.

Safety features: Ensure the geyser has safety measures like thermostat control, pressure release valves, and anti-corrosive materials for durability.

Brand reputation: Opt for well-known brands with a positive reputation. Reliable brands often provide better warranties and customer support.

Installation and maintenance: Check if installation services are available and the associated costs. Additionally, consider the ease of maintenance and availability of spare parts.

Budget: Set a budget range based on your requirements. While considering the upfront cost, also evaluate long-term energy efficiency and maintenance expenses.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal capacity for a geyser in a small family kitchen? Ans : For a small family kitchen, a water heater with a capacity of 5 litres, such as the Bajaj Skive, is suitable. Question : Can the Usha Aquerra handle high-pressure situations in high-rise buildings? Ans : Yes, the Usha Aquerra is designed to withstand high pressures, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Question : How does the Havells Instanio Prime indicate water temperature? Ans : The Havells Instanio Prime features color-changing LEDs that indicate the hotness of the water. Question : Is the Faber Jazz suitable for wall mounting? Ans : Yes, the Faber Jazz comes with wall mounting accessories for convenient installation. Question : What safety features does the Crompton Gracee offer? Ans : The Crompton Gracee includes a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug for complete safety.

