Gizmore Gizfit Glow smartwatch launched in India: Details on price and specs

Gizmore has launched its Gizfit Glow smartwatch launched in India at the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale with a special introductory price. This smartwatch has a circular display with an aluminum alloy body and comes with a leather strap. The all new offering from Gizmore features an AMOLED display and supports Bluetooth calling. It is compatible with both Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}