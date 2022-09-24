Gizmore Gizfit Glow smartwatch launched in India: Details on price and specs

The Gizmore Gizfit Glow smartwatch features a 1.37-inch AMOLED Always On Display that offers 550 nits peak brightness, 420x420 resolution and it is protected by 2.5D curved glass.
Gizmore has launched its Gizfit Glow smartwatch launched in India at the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale with a special introductory price. This smartwatch has a circular display with an aluminum alloy body and comes with a leather strap. The all new offering from Gizmore features an AMOLED display and supports Bluetooth calling. It is compatible with both Google Assistant and Apple Siri.
Gizmore Gizfit Glow: Price
The Gizmore Gizfit Glow is available for purchase at an introductory price of ₹2,499 during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2022 sale. After the sale ends, this smartwatch will retail for ₹3,499. It comes in three colour variants which are black, brown and burgundy along with multiple strap colour options.
Gizmore Gizfit Glow: Specifications
The Gizmore Gizfit Glow smartwatch features a 1.37-inch AMOLED Always On Display that offers 550 nits peak brightness, 420x420 resolution and it is protected by 2.5D curved glass. This smartwatch offers several watch faces along with fitness, health and security notifications.
The smartwatch is equipped with multiple sensors for heart rate, Spo2 and women’s health tracking. It has a mic and a speaker for Bluetooth calling and promises two-day battery life with calling enabled. Without Bluetooth calling, the watch claims to run for 15 days and offers a stand-by time of 360 hours.
Moreover, the smartwatch from Gizmore takes 2 hours to get fully charged, as per the brand. It offers other smart functions such as music control, camera control and finding a phone among others. It weighs 65 grams and supports gesture, voice control and more.
