Glen chimneys are designed to transform your kitchen into a clean and smoke-free space, essential for any modern home. Known for their robust suction capabilities, these chimneys effectively remove smoke, odours, and vapours that arise during cooking, ensuring your kitchen remains fresh. With sleek designs that blend seamlessly into any kitchen aesthetic, Glen chimneys also feature advanced filter systems that trap grease and food particles, making maintenance a breeze. Whether you're frying fish, simmering curries, or sautéing vegetables, a Glen chimney is your reliable partner in keeping your kitchen air clean and your cooking environment pleasant.

1. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm chimney enhances the kitchen experience by combining efficiency with convenience. Its 1200m³/hr airflow effectively eliminates smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh environment even during heavy cooking. The filterless technology makes it maintenance-free, which is a significant advantage for busy kitchens. Additionally, the innovative touch controls with a motion sensor allow for effortless operation—simply wave to activate. The inclusion of an energy-saving LED lamp provides ample lighting, while the 7-year motor warranty offers peace of mind, making this chimney a top choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Dimensions: 60 cm width, suitable for 2-4 burner stoves

Airflow: 1200 m3/hr

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor

Filter: Filterless technology

Lighting: 1.5 W LED lamp

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Special Features: Auto-clean function, energy-efficient design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High airflow capacity ensures effective smoke and odor removal. Might be too powerful for very small kitchens. Filterless technology reduces maintenance hassle. Premium features may come at a higher price point.

2. GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimey

The GLEN 90 cm kitchen chimney exemplifies superior craftsmanship and functionality, making it a perfect addition to larger kitchens. Its 1200m3/hr suction capacity swiftly clears smoke, steam, and odours, maintaining a clean cooking environment. The filterless design eliminates the need for regular maintenance, while the auto-clean feature ensures hassle-free usage. Motion sensor technology coupled with touch controls provides a user-friendly interface that enhances kitchen operations. Supported by a robust 7-year motor warranty and equipped with an energy-efficient LED light, this chimney promises durability and performance, making it an excellent investment for culinary enthusiasts.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Dimensions: 90 cm width, ideal for 3-5 burner stoves

Airflow: 1200 m3/hr

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor

Filter: Filterless technology

Lighting: 1.5 W LED lamp

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Special Features: Auto-clean function, larger coverage area

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity ideal for larger kitchens. Larger size may not fit smaller kitchen spaces. Filterless and auto-clean features reduce maintenance. Higher cost due to advanced features and size.

3. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm angular glass chimney offers a sleek and modern design, combined with powerful performance. With a 1200 m3/hr airflow capacity, it efficiently removes cooking fumes and smells, ensuring your kitchen remains fresh and clean. Its angular design not only adds aesthetic appeal but also enhances suction coverage. The filterless technology further simplifies maintenance, while the auto-clean function keeps the chimney in optimal condition without manual intervention. The addition of touch and motion sensor controls makes operation seamless and intuitive, backed by a comprehensive 7-year motor warranty for long-lasting reliability.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

Dimensions: 60 cm width, suitable for 2-4 burner stoves

Airflow: 1200 m3/hr

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor

Design: Angular glass

Filter: Filterless technology

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Special Features: Auto-clean, modern design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek angular design enhances kitchen aesthetics. Angular design may require specific installation space. High suction power suitable for heavy cooking. Filterless technology may not suit everyone’s preferences.

4. Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney

The Glen 60cm Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney offers a classic design that complements traditional kitchen aesthetics. It features a robust suction capacity of 1000 m3/h, suitable for medium-sized kitchens. The baffle filters efficiently trap grease and smoke, making them ideal for regular grilling and frying. The push-button control adds simplicity and reliability to operation, ensuring easy adjustments. Despite its lower airflow compared to higher-end models, this chimney provides effective performance with minimal noise, making it a practical choice for daily use. Additionally, its elegant black finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen décor.

Specifications of Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney

Type: Pyramid, Wall Mounted

Size: 60 cm (suitable for 2-4 burner stove)

Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filters

Control Type: Push button

Noise Level: Max 58 dB

Special Features: Energy-efficient LED lighting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adequate suction for medium-sized kitchens. Lower suction capacity compared to larger models. Baffle filters enhance grease and smoke removal. Push button controls may lack the modern touch of sensor controls.

5. GLEN 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm Senza Black is a modern kitchen chimney that blends high functionality with cutting-edge design. With a substantial 1050 m3/hr suction capacity, it effectively manages the demands of heavy cooking tasks, ensuring the kitchen atmosphere remains clean and smoke-free. The filterless technology makes maintenance nearly effortless, while the auto-clean feature ensures long-term efficiency without the need for regular manual cleaning. The incorporation of both touch and motion sensor controls provides a high-tech user experience, allowing for intuitive operation. This model is particularly suited for contemporary kitchens looking for style and substance.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Design: Curved Glass, Black finish

Suction Capacity: 1050 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Filter Type: Filterless

Special Features: Auto-clean, oil collector tray, thermal overload protector

Motor: 150 W 100% copper winding motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity suitable for heavy frying and cooking. Filterless design may not capture all types of particulates as effectively as traditional filters. Modern touch and motion sensors for easy operation. Premium features come at a higher cost.

Top 3 features of the best Glen chimney

Product Name Suction Capacity Filter Type Special Features GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr Filterless Motion Sensor, Touch Controls, 7-Year Motor Warranty GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr Filterless Motion Sensor, Touch Controls, 7-Year Motor Warranty GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr Filterless Motion Sensor, Touch Controls, 7-Year Motor Warranty Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney 1000 m3/h Baffle Filters Push Button Control, Pyramid Design, 7-Year Motor Warranty GLEN 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 1050 m3/hr Filterless Motion Sensor, Touch Controls, Oil Collector Tray

Best value for money Glen chimney: Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney

The Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney represents the best value for money among the Glen models discussed. It combines effective suction capacity, durable baffle filters, and a practical pyramid design suitable for small to medium kitchens. This model is particularly appealing for its balance between performance, price, and durability, providing a cost-effective solution for typical household cooking demands.

Best overall Glen chimney: GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor+Touch Controls stands out as the best overall product. It offers a high suction capacity suitable for larger Indian kitchens that frequently deal with heavy frying and grilling. Its filterless technology minimizes maintenance while the advanced touch and motion sensor controls provide a seamless user experience. The added long-term motor warranty makes it a robust choice for extensive use.

How to find the best Glen chimney?

To find the best Glen chimney, start by assessing the size and cooking habits of your household. For smaller kitchens or less frequent cooking, a model with around 1000 m3/hr suction capacity like the Glen 60cm Pyramid model might suffice. For larger spaces or heavy use, opt for models with at least 1200 m3/hr, such as the Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless model. Consider features that enhance convenience, like auto-clean functionality, touch controls, and filterless designs for easier maintenance. Always check for warranty durations on the motor, as this indicates the manufacturer's confidence in the durability of their product. Lastly, read user reviews and consult with sales representatives to understand the after-sales service and installation process.

FAQs

Question : What makes filterless chimneys a good choice?

Ans : Filterless chimneys require less maintenance because they don't have filters that need regular cleaning or replacement. This makes them more convenient and cost-effective over time.

Question : Are Glen chimneys with motion sensors more expensive?

Ans : Yes, chimneys with advanced features like motion sensors typically come at a higher price point due to the added technological enhancements.

Question : How often should I service my Glen chimney?

Ans : It's recommended to service your Glen chimney at least once every six months to ensure optimal performance, especially for models with filters.

Question : Can I install a Glen chimney myself?

Ans : It is advisable to have your Glen chimney installed by a professional to ensure it is mounted correctly and safely, although installation may seem straightforward.

Question : What is the significance of the suction capacity in a chimney?

Ans : The suction capacity, measured in m3/hr, indicates how much air the chimney can expel in an hour. Higher values are necessary for kitchens that see a lot of heavy cooking, as they need to clear out smoke and odors more effectively.

