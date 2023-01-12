Global PC market faces worst quarterly shipment decline since mid-1990 in Q4 2022: Gartner report

NEW DELHI :The global PC market saw its largest quarterly shipment decline since the mid-1990s in the last three months of 2022, said Gartner in its preliminary results, released on Thursday. The total PC shipments during the quarter were down 28.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 65.3 million, while the annual total shipments declined by 16.2% to 286.2 million units.

