Global PC shipments fall sharply in Q2 2022. Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 01:32 AM IST
- Europe, the Middle East and Africa combined saw the highest 18% decline, while in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), PC shipments fell by 5.2%
NEW DELHI : Global personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest decline in nine years in the June quarter, showed preliminary estimates by market researcher Gartner issued on Tuesday. A total of 72 million PCs were shipped worldwide during the quarter, a 12.6% drop from a year earlier.