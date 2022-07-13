Global PC shipments fall sharply in Q2 2022

Gartner’s results don’t specifically dwell on the India region, which has been one of the fastest-growing PC markets after the pandemic. However, Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India, pointed out that growth in the consumer segment has slowed in India too though the commercial segment continues to witness some demand. The recession has impacted buyer sentiments. “Cautious spending by consumers and return to regular devices such as smartphones as schools open up" are some of the other factors that have impacted the market, said Singh. “The commercial segment is doing well for now. However, it may also see a delay in purchases because of the fear of recession and slowdown," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}