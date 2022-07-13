Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Global PC shipments fall sharply in Q2 2022

Global PC shipments fall sharply in Q2 2022

AFP
1 min read . 01:32 AM ISTAbhijit Ahaskar

  • Europe, the Middle East and Africa combined saw the highest 18% decline, while in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), PC shipments fell by 5.2%

NEW DELHI :Global personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest decline in nine years in the June quarter, showed preliminary estimates by market researcher Gartner issued on Tuesday. A total of 72 million PCs were shipped worldwide during the quarter, a 12.6% drop from a year earlier.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa combined saw the highest 18% decline, while in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), PC shipments fell by 5.2%. Estimates by International Data Corporation (IDC), published on Monday, showed a bigger decline of 15.3% in global PC shipments during the quarter.

Gartner’s results don’t specifically dwell on the India region, which has been one of the fastest-growing PC markets after the pandemic. However, Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India, pointed out that growth in the consumer segment has slowed in India too though the commercial segment continues to witness some demand. The recession has impacted buyer sentiments. “Cautious spending by consumers and return to regular devices such as smartphones as schools open up" are some of the other factors that have impacted the market, said Singh. “The commercial segment is doing well for now. However, it may also see a delay in purchases because of the fear of recession and slowdown," he added.

