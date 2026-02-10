GoBoult expands Mustang lineup with 3 new watches and transparent TWS earbuds, price starts at ₹1,499

GoBoult has expanded its Mustang lineup in India with the launch of three new smartwatches along with a new TWS. The Mustang 3.0 lineup was unveiled by the company during an event today and is also available for pre-orders on its website.

GoBoult Mustang series price: GoBoult has unveiled three new smartwatches today: Stallion, Racer, and Muscle. The Mustang Stallion is priced at ₹3,999 as part of the launch offers, after which the company says it will be available at a price of ₹4,999.

Meanwhile, the Mustang Racer is priced at ₹2,999 during the launch period and will later be available at a price of ₹3,999. The homegrown company has also launched the Mustang Muscle smartwatch but hasn’t yet announced the pricing of the product.

As for the Mustang Sprint TWS, it is priced at ₹1,499 during the launch period, after which it will be hiked to ₹2,199.

GoBoult says all products launched today will be available to purchase via D2C, e-commerce, and quick-commerce platforms across India.

GoBoult Mustang series specifications: The Mustang Stallion features a design inspired by automotive control elements, including a piston-head switch for menu control, a speedometer-inspired rotating bezel, and an ignition-style lever for direct access to Activity Mode.

View full Image New Mustang series smartwatch from GoBoult ( Aman Gupta/Mint )

The watch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness. There is also support for Always On Display (AOD) functionality, and GoBoult says it has paired the watch with five iconic Mustang-inspired watch faces. It comes in Turbo Orange and Nitro Black colour variants.

As for the Mustang Racer, GoBoult says the smartwatch is designed with a tyre-tread-inspired functional crown for navigation and a paddle-shifter-inspired lever. It also includes an “aerointake-inspired” strap designed to channel airflow for better comfort. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, exclusive Mustang watch faces, and support for Bluetooth calling.

The Mustang Muscle sports a large curved display that flows into the form factor and is navigated via an alloy-wheel-inspired haptic-ring crown. It comes with a strap featuring dual racing stripes, which the company says are inspired by tyre tread patterns on the Mustang. A dedicated support page for the product has not gone live on the GoBoult website yet, and the company hasn’t shared detailed specifications of the smartwatch at the time of writing.