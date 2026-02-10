Subscribe

GoBoult expands Mustang lineup with 3 new watches and transparent TWS earbuds, price starts at ₹1,499

GoBoult has launched three new smartwatches—Stallion, Racer, and Muscle—along with the Mustang Sprint TWS in India. The Stallion is priced at 3,999, Racer at 2,999, and TWS at 1,499 during the launch period, with pre-orders available on their website.

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Feb 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Boult Mustang TWS launched in India
Boult Mustang TWS launched in India(Aman Gupta/Mint)

GoBoult has expanded its Mustang lineup in India with the launch of three new smartwatches along with a new TWS. The Mustang 3.0 lineup was unveiled by the company during an event today and is also available for pre-orders on its website.

GoBoult Mustang series price:

GoBoult has unveiled three new smartwatches today: Stallion, Racer, and Muscle. The Mustang Stallion is priced at 3,999 as part of the launch offers, after which the company says it will be available at a price of 4,999.

You may be interested in

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

  • Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

₹99

Get This

Mustang: Thoroughbred Stallion of the Air

  • Mustang: Thoroughbred Stallion of the Air

₹706.82

Get This

Mustang Moon (Phantom Stallion)

  • Mustang Moon (Phantom Stallion)

₹538.65

Get This

20% OFF

Hot Wheels Car 2024 Retro Racers Pack of 5 (Lamborghini Countach Pace Car, 70 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Head Starter, Erikenstein Rod, Porsche 917 LH) Multi - Color

  • Hot Wheels Car 2024 Retro Racers Pack of 5 (Lamborghini Countach Pace Car
  • 70 Ford Mustang Mach 1
  • Head Starter

₹1999

₹2499

Get This

Shelby Mustang: Racer for the Street

  • Shelby Mustang: Racer for the Street

₹2375.74

Get This

Game: Mad Death Racer Max Free 2018

  • Game: Mad Death Racer Max Free 2018

Get This

61% OFF

AROA Watch for Men with Ford Mustang Sports Car Yellow Muscle Car Watch Model :BB/95/273 in Black Metal Type Black Metal Strap Analog Watch White Dial for Men Stylish Watch for Boys

  • AROA Watch for Men with Ford Mustang Sports Car Yellow Muscle Car Watch Model :BB/95/273 in Black Metal Type Black Metal Strap Analog Watch White Dial for Men Stylish Watch for Boys

₹749

₹1899

Get This

American Mustang Car Racing Muscle Car High Speed Race Simulator

  • American Mustang Car Racing Muscle Car High Speed Race Simulator

₹89.51

Get This

33% OFF

Funk You Store Mustang Poster Split Design Car Posters | 3 A3 Sized 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Cars Poster for Wall | Large Size (89 x 42 cm) Porsche Wall Decor | Muscle Car Posters for Room | Muscle

  • Funk You Store Mustang Poster Split Design Car Posters | 3 A3 Sized 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Cars Poster for Wall | Large Size (89 x 42 cm) Porsche Wall Decor | Muscle Car Posters for Room | Muscle

₹399

₹599

Get This

27% OFF

Schleich North America Mustang Stallion Toy Figure

  • Schleich North America Mustang Stallion Toy Figure

₹5706

₹7774

Get This

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mustang Racer is priced at 2,999 during the launch period and will later be available at a price of 3,999. The homegrown company has also launched the Mustang Muscle smartwatch but hasn’t yet announced the pricing of the product.

As for the Mustang Sprint TWS, it is priced at 1,499 during the launch period, after which it will be hiked to 2,199.

GoBoult says all products launched today will be available to purchase via D2C, e-commerce, and quick-commerce platforms across India.

GoBoult Mustang series specifications:

The Mustang Stallion features a design inspired by automotive control elements, including a piston-head switch for menu control, a speedometer-inspired rotating bezel, and an ignition-style lever for direct access to Activity Mode.

Advertisement

New Mustang series smartwatch from GoBoult

The watch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness. There is also support for Always On Display (AOD) functionality, and GoBoult says it has paired the watch with five iconic Mustang-inspired watch faces. It comes in Turbo Orange and Nitro Black colour variants.

Advertisement

As for the Mustang Racer, GoBoult says the smartwatch is designed with a tyre-tread-inspired functional crown for navigation and a paddle-shifter-inspired lever. It also includes an “aerointake-inspired” strap designed to channel airflow for better comfort. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, exclusive Mustang watch faces, and support for Bluetooth calling.

The Mustang Muscle sports a large curved display that flows into the form factor and is navigated via an alloy-wheel-inspired haptic-ring crown. It comes with a strap featuring dual racing stripes, which the company says are inspired by tyre tread patterns on the Mustang. A dedicated support page for the product has not gone live on the GoBoult website yet, and the company hasn’t shared detailed specifications of the smartwatch at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Lastly, the Mustang Sprint TWS comes in a windshield-inspired transparent polycarbonate shell with internal knurled detailing. The earbuds feature race-grip pods with radial-textured touch control zones and performance graphics, drawing inspiration from Mustang’s racing history.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGoBoult expands Mustang lineup with 3 new watches and transparent TWS earbuds, price starts at ₹1,499
Read Next Story