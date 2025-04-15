Going back to school? Get 70% off on ultimate students laptops from top brands like HP, Lenovo, and more

|Product
HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U - (8 GB DDR4/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 / AMD Radeon Graphics),15.6 inch, Silver
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Icelight Silver, 1.7KG, X1502ZA-EJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light
Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 Kg
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu
HP Laptop 245 G9 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 (35.56cm)/Silver/1.47 kg
HP 15 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 12 Tops, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office 21, Silver, 1.65kg) IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), 300 nits, FHD, Intel Arc Graphics, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, fd1099TU
HP 255 G9 Ryzen 3 Dual Core AMD Ryzen™ 3 Processor 3250U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) 9H237PT Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 1.47 kg)
Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty with MS Office
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB LPDDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6 FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand Warranty
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Year Warranty/Office 2024/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00T6IN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop
ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 60Hz 300Nits, 16, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Transparent Silver, 1.88KG, X1605ZAC-MB541WS, Fingerprint, 42Whr Battery Laptop
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop
ASUS ROG Strix G16(2023), Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 165Hz, 16, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Gray, 2.50KG, G614JU-N3200WS, 90WHr Battery, Gaming Laptop
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42Whr/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ540WS
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 1.2 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 1920x1080, 15.6, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Quiet Blue, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ341WS, Integrated Graphics, Thin & Light Laptop
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.62kg
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kg
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.62kg
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg
DELL Latitude 3540 (2024) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.8 kg/MS Office 2021
Dell Inspiron 3535 Thin & Light Laptop, AMD R5-7520U Processor, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz, 250 nits Display, Win 11 + MSO24+Office 365, 15 Month McAfee, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg
Dell Vostro 3520, I5-1235U Processor | Windows 11 Home, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (16GB RAM) | 512GB SSD|Window11|Ms Office21|15.6(39.62 Cm) |15 Month McAfee/Titan Grey/1.69Kg Laptop
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight
Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i7 1355U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop
Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
Heading back to campus or starting fresh at a new school? Amazon’s back to school deals bring up to 70% off on ultimate student laptops from brands like HP and Lenovo. These aren’t just machines, you can call them quiet workhorses that help power late-night study sessions, back-to-back lectures, and everything in between. Lightweight, dependable, and designed to handle your everyday hustle, they’re exactly what students need to stay one step ahead.
Level up your study game with powerful and reliable HP laptops - now available at over 50% off on Amazon. From sleek everyday performers to multitasking champs, there's an option for every student and budget. These laptops are built to handle essays, online classes, and late-night binge sessions without breaking a sweat. Don’t miss out on these back to school deals.
Smash through assignments and stream with ease—Lenovo laptops are now available at up to 70% off during Amazon’s back to school deals. Built for performance and packed with thoughtful design, these machines are perfect for students who need speed, battery life and a bit of style. From classroom to dorm room, they’re built to keep up without burning a hole in your wallet.
ASUS laptops are more than just student-friendly - they’re built for the grind and the good times. With over 40% off on select models during Amazon’s back to school deals, you’re looking at reliable machines that handle lectures, projects, editing, and the occasional game without breaking a sweat. Sturdy, stylish, and seriously capable - these devices are ready to keep up with your academic hustle.
Dell laptops are now up to 40% off on Amazon’s back to school deals, combining durability, design and everyday performance. Ideal for students juggling lectures, projects, and downtime, these machines bring reliable power in a no-nonsense build - there’s a model that fits both your course load and your budget - without cutting corners on essentials.
Apple, Samsung, and Acer offer a variety of laptops that perfectly balance style, performance, and reliability. Whether you're drawn to Apple’s seamless integration, Samsung’s sleek designs, or Acer’s practical value, each brand brings its own strength to the table. These aren’t just tools for school - they’re built to power your creativity, manage your workload, and keep up with your busy student life. There's more waiting for you.
FAQs
What makes Lenovo laptops great for students?
Lenovo laptops offer great value with solid performance and long-lasting battery life, making them perfect for day-to-day school tasks.
Why choose Dell laptops for student use?
Dell laptops combine durability, performance, and user-friendly design, providing students with reliable devices for study and entertainment.
Are HP laptops good for multitasking?
Yes, HP laptops feature powerful processors and plenty of RAM, making them ideal for multitasking and handling various academic tasks.
What’s special about ASUS laptops?
ASUS laptops deliver great performance at competitive prices, with models designed for gaming, work, and casual use, catering to diverse needs.
Do Apple laptops suit student life?
Apple laptops offer smooth performance, long battery life, and seamless integration with other Apple devices, making them an excellent choice for students.