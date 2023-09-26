In the midst of India's rapid development and urbanization, the air we breathe is becoming increasingly polluted. While wearing masks can offer some protection outdoors, it's impractical to wear them inside our homes at all times. This predicament underscores the critical importance of investing in alternative measures to ensure the air we breathe indoors remains safe and clean. Enter air purifiers , a technological solution to combat indoor air pollution and safeguard our well-being.

The advent of air purifiers gained significant traction, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. These devices not only help shield us from harmful viruses but also address the everyday challenge of airborne dust particles and pollution. In urban centres like Delhi, where air quality often falls to alarming levels, owning an air purifier has become a necessity rather than a luxury. As the awareness of the health risks associated with poor air quality grows, more people are turning to good air purifiers to create a healthier living environment.

In this article, we will delve into the world of good air purifiers and present you with a curated list of the best options available in September 2023. We understand that choosing a good air purifier can be a daunting task, given the myriad of options on the market. To aid you in making an informed decision, we will discuss key factors to consider when investing in an air purifier. Our goal is to empower you with the knowledge needed to select an air purifier that suits your specific needs, ensuring that you and your loved ones can breathe easy in a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

1. Full of Dream Non Electric Air Purifier Jelly

The Full of Dream non-electric air purifier jelly is a practical and innovative solution for improving air quality in various spaces, from your home and car to bedrooms, wardrobes, and around new furniture. This elegant and non-electric air purifier is a thoughtful house-warming gift for friends and family, as it effectively tackles common indoor pollutants.

One of its standout features is its ability to target and purify formaldehyde, a common indoor pollutant found in new homes and furniture. The visible colour change in the air purifier indicates its effectiveness in purifying formaldehyde, allowing you to easily monitor its performance.

Moreover, this air freshener is safe for use during pregnancy and around babies, thanks to its non-toxic and harm-free composition. It relies on a compound plant formaldehyde removal divisor for its efficient purification.

The Full of Dream non-electric air purifier jelly is incredibly easy to use, with clear instructions for installation and replacement. With its long-lasting effectiveness of up to 90 days, it provides continuous air purification without the need for electricity or complex maintenance.

Specifications of Full of Dream Non-Electric Air Purifier Jelly:

Suitable for spaces up to 20 square meters

Main ingredients: Compound plant formaldehyde removal divisor

Non-electric and non-toxic

Effective for up to 90 days

Pros Cons Targets and purifies formaldehyde, a common indoor pollutant Suitable for smaller spaces up to 20 square meters Allows you to monitor its performance easily with visible colour change May require frequent replacement in high-pollution areas Non-toxic and harm-free composition

2. Earth Connect Air Non Electric Activated Coconut Charcoal Natural Air Purifier

The Earth Connect Air non-electric activated coconut charcoal natural air purifier is an eco-friendly and efficient solution for maintaining clean and fresh air in various settings, from your car to your home. This air purifying bag contains 200 grams of activated coconut charcoal, known for its excellent odour-absorbing and moisture-absorbing properties.

With its non-electric design, this air purifier operates without the need for electricity, making it both energy-efficient and eco-conscious. You can place it in your car, home, pet area, or any space where you want to eliminate odours, excess moisture, and pollutants naturally.

Specifications of Earth Connect Air Non-Electric Activated Coconut Charcoal Natural Air Purifier:

Material: Activated Coconut Charcoal

Colour: Wood Brown

Shape: Rectangular

Size: 200 grams

Package Contents: 1 Air Purifying Bag (200 g)

Pros Cons Operates without consuming electricity, reducing environmental impact Designed for smaller spaces or localized odour control Suitable for cars, homes, pet areas, and more Charcoal may need to be rejuvenated by placing it in direct sunlight periodically Activated coconut charcoal effectively eliminates odors and excess moisture

3. Halonix Air Purifier Ionizer table top

The Halonix Air Purifier Ionizer table-top offers a breath of fresh air in the world of air purifiers. It stands out with its chemical-free purification process, which is gentle on the environment and human health. Emitting 12 million negative ions, it impressively reduces air pollution by up to 90% and provides protection against germs and bacteria. Moreover, the cost-effective design eliminates the hassle of filter replacements, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers. In a world where clean air is crucial, this Indian-made innovation ensures a healthier living space.

Specifications of Halonix Air Purifier Ionizer table-top:

Ionizer Technology: Emits high-density negative ions

Coverage Area: Suitable for smaller rooms and table tops

Filter Replacement: Not required

Manufactured in India

Pros Cons Chemical-free purification Limited coverage High efficiency Slight operational noise Cost-effective solution

4. Cado Air Purifier

The Cado air purifier is a compact powerhouse when it comes to purifying the air you breathe. Equipped with a unique 2-in-1 filter featuring Photoclea technology, it is a good air purifier that excels at breaking down viruses, VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), and eliminating odours, ensuring the air in your space remains fresh and clean. The silver-ion antibacterial HEPA-type filter further enhances its air-cleansing capabilities, providing you with peace of mind regarding the air quality.

One standout feature is its self-cleaning filter, which maintains high cleaning performance over time, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Additionally, its versatility shines as it can be used not only in homes but also in your car, thanks to the standard-equipped cigarette lighter adapter. If you're looking for a reliable air purifier that combines functionality and convenience, this is a good air purifier.

Specifications of Cado Air Purifier

Filter Type: 2-in-1 Photoclea Technology

Filter Performance: Virus and VOC Breakdown, Odour Elimination

Filter Technology: Silver-ion Antibacterial HEPA-type

Self-Cleaning Filter: Yes

Car Use: Yes, with Cigarette Lighter Adapter

Pros Cons Effective virus and odour removal Limited coverage area Self-cleaning filter Compact size may require frequent filter cleaning or replacement Versatile for home and car use

5. Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office

The Reffair AX30 portable air purifier is a versatile solution for maintaining clean air in your car, home, or office. Its innovative design includes a tapered shape, H13 grade True HEPA filter, and Smart Ionizer function, delivering a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 16.2 m³/h for rapid air purification.

Tested and proven in international laboratories, the AX30 ensures reliable performance. It's portable and lightweight, suitable for small rooms, desktops, and cars, and can operate continuously for over 48 hours with a 20,000 mAh power bank.

Equipped with an H13 HEPA filter, it efficiently eliminates up to 99.97% of common airborne pollutants, making it a good air purifier for allergy sufferers and families on the go. Notably, it's exceptionally safe with no built-in battery, preventing fire risks and battery drain.

Energy-efficient and eco-friendly, the AX30 consumes up to 70% less energy than ionizers, protecting your car battery. Backed by a one-year limited warranty and up to 6 months of filter life, Reffair offers excellent after-sales support.

Specifications of Reffair AX30 Portable Air Purifier:

Filter: H13 True HEPA

CADR: 16.2 m³/h

Power Source: 20,000 mAh Power Bank (not included)

Warranty: 1 Year Limited

Filter Life: Up to 6 Months

Pros Cons Efficient H13 HEPA filtration Requires external power bank (not included) Smart Ionizer function Limited CADR for Larger Spaces Portable and lightweight

6. Ndola Small Air Purifier

This versatile device not only purifies the air but also doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser. Simply add a few drops of your favourite essential oils to the aroma pad to enhance your room's atmosphere while ensuring fresh, clean air.

Equipped with a true HEPA filter, it effectively captures and reduces up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander, dust, pollen, and odours, thus improving indoor air quality.

Operating at a whisper-quiet 28dB noise level, it won't disrupt your peace and tranquillity. Additionally, the optional blue night light creates a soothing ambiance for undisturbed sleep or relaxed reading.

Specifications of Ndola Small Air Purifier

Filter Type: True HEPA

Weight: 1.1 pounds

Noise Level: 28dB (Whisper-Quiet)

Aromatherapy Function: Yes

Night Light: Blue (Optional)Compact and Portable

Pros Cons Compact and portable Suitable for small spaces only 2-in-1 purifier and aromatherapy diffuser Limited coverage area Ultra-quiet operation

7. Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home

The Coway professional air purifier, featuring the AirMega 300S (AP-1515G), is a powerhouse when it comes to improving indoor air quality. With a remarkable filter life of up to 8500 hours, it ensures prolonged performance and cost-effectiveness.

Equipped with a Green True HEPA filter, it excels at capturing and trapping airborne particles, including viruses and ultrafine PM 0.1 particles, with an impressive efficiency of 99.99%. This makes it a top-notch choice for safeguarding your home from harmful pollutants.

One of its standout features is the extended 7-year warranty, showcasing Coway's confidence in the product's durability and reliability. This air purifier provides not only clean air but also peace of mind.

Specifications of Coway AirMega 300S (AP-1515G):

Filter Type: Green True HEPA

Filter Life: Up to 8500 Hours

Particle Removal Efficiency: 99.99%

Warranty: 7 Years

Pros Cons Long filter life May be pricier than some competitors Exceptional air purification efficiency Bulky Design Extended 7-Year warranty

8. SkyFlag Air Purifier

The SkyFlag air purifier is your go-to solution for breathing healthier and cleaner air at home. This 5-in-1 air filter system is a formidable defender against a wide range of indoor pollutants, from dust mites to pet dander and odours. Its true HEPA filter boasts an impressive capture rate of 99.97% for particles as small as 0.3 microns.

If allergies and asthma are a concern, this air purifier can provide much-needed relief. Customers have praised its effectiveness in reducing symptoms like congestion and sneezing.

What sets it apart is the smart air quality sensor, which continuously assesses your indoor air and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. You can easily monitor the air quality on the display, ensuring peace of mind. With a comprehensive package that includes a remote control, true HEPA filter set, and a 2-year warranty, the SkyFlag Air Purifier is a trusted companion for cleaner, healthier living.

Specifications of SkyFlag Air Purifier:

5-in-1 True HEPA Filter

Smart Air Quality Sensor

Anion Generator

2-Year Warranty

Pros Cons Effective elimination of air pollutants Limited colour options Allergy and Asthma symptom relief Smart air quality monitoring Includes remote control and warranty

Best 3 features of good air purifier for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Full of Dream Non Electric Air Purifier Jelly Visible color change for effectiveness Removes formaldehyde Safe for pregnancy and babies Earth Connect Air Non Electric Charcoal Purifier Activated Coconut Charcoal Eco-friendly No electricity needed Halonix Air Purifier Ionizer table top Advanced Anion Sterilization Technique No filter replacement Chemical-free air purification Cado Air Purifier Photoclea Technology High-density ion release Long filter life (8500 hours) Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier H13 HEPA Filter Portable and lightweight 48+ hours of continuous operation Ndola Small Air Purifier Compact and portable design Functions as an aromatherapy diffuser True HEPA filter (99.97% particle removal) Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home Green True HEPA Filter Traps 99.99% of viruses and particles 7-year warranty SkyFlag Air Purifier 5-in-1 Air Filter System Smart Air Quality Sensor Award-winning customer suppor

Best value for money

The Earth Connect Air Non Electric Activated Coconut Charcoal Natural Air Purifier offers excellent value for money. Its use of activated coconut charcoal for air purification is eco-friendly and doesn't require electricity. This low-cost, sustainable solution provides effective air purification without the need for frequent filter replacements, making it budget-friendly in the long run.

Best overall product

The Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home stands out as the best overall product. With its green True HEPA filter and 7-year warranty, it offers exceptional air purification performance and peace of mind. It efficiently traps 99.99% of viruses and particles, making it ideal for maintaining a healthy indoor environment. Its long filter life and reliable operation ensure that it's a valuable investment for those seeking top-tier air purification.

How to find a good air purifier?

Finding a good air purifier involves considering several factors. Firstly, assess your specific needs, such as room size and the types of pollutants you want to remove (e.g., allergens, smoke, or odours). Look for a purifier with a HEPA filter, as it's effective in capturing small particles. Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) to ensure it suits your room size.

Consider additional features like a smart sensor for real-time air quality monitoring and a low noise level for quiet operation. Ensure that the cost of replacement filters is reasonable, as filter replacements are essential for continued performance.

Lastly, read reviews and seek recommendations to gauge user satisfaction. A reputable brand with positive customer feedback can provide confidence in your air purifier choice.

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my air purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on the model and usage, but it's typically recommended every 6 to 12 months.

Question : Can air purifiers remove pet allergens effectively?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively capture pet dander and allergens, improving indoor air quality.

Question : Are ozone-generating air purifiers safe?

Ans : Ozone generators can be harmful to health. It's advisable to choose ozone-free air purifiers for safety.

Question : Do air purifiers help with allergies and asthma?

Ans : Yes, high-quality air purifiers can reduce allergens and airborne irritants, providing relief for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Question : Can I use an air purifier in my car?

Ans : Yes, there are portable air purifiers designed for use in cars. They can help improve air quality during your commute.

