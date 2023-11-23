Good water heaters in India: Discover top 10 picks perfect for daily use

Water heating technology in India has undergone remarkable transformations, with a range of advanced options. As nowadays convenience and efficiency are equally important, selecting a good water heater in India is not just about getting hot water. It's about choosing a device that aligns with lifestyle, energy efficiency, and long-term value. This guide includes the best water heaters, spotlighting the top 10 picks that stand out in terms of innovation, reliability, and user satisfaction.

India's diverse climate and varying water quality across regions call for water heaters that are not only efficient but also durable. Factors like energy consumption, capacity, heating time, and safety features become crucial in determining what constitutes a good water heater in India. Today's models range from instant and storage water heaters to gas and solar-powered options, each catering to specific requirements. Innovations in heating elements, temperature control, and energy-saving modes are key aspects that have seen significant advancements. The focus on eco-friendly and energy-efficient models aligns with the global shift towards sustainability. Many of these top water heaters now come with features like automatic temperature control, high-quality insulation, and energy-saving modes, ensuring that they are as kind to the environment as they are to your utility bills. Smart technology integration, allowing for remote control and monitoring, is another trend that is gaining traction, offering unprecedented convenience to users.

Moreover, aesthetics and design have also become important factors. Modern water heaters in India are not just appliances but part of the home decor, with sleek designs and compact sizes to complement contemporary interiors.

Our comprehensive guide to the top 10 water heaters in India will simplify your decision-making process. It's curated to help you understand the key features, pros, cons, and what makes each model a worthy contender. Whether you're looking for an energy-efficient model, a space-saver, or a technologically advanced system, our top picks are designed to guide you towards the best choice for your home. Let's take a look at some good water heaters in India and find the perfect match for your needs.

Also Read: Best geyser in India: Choose from top 10 for November 2023

1. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting

With a generous 15-liter capacity and 2000-watt heating power, it delivers hot water on demand for all your daily needs. The ABS outer body and Blue Diamond glass-lined tank use advanced materials for 2X corrosion resistance and extended durability, so you can count on years of trouble-free operation. A custom alloy anode rod protects the tank from hard water damage, lasting 2X longer than standard rods. The glass-coated heating element prevents scale buildup to boost efficiency and lifespan. Despite its compact size, this wall-mounted heater is suitable for high-rise buildings. With 5-star energy efficiency, it helps lower your electricity bills while still providing a continuous supply of hot water. In short, this little powerhouse delivers big performance and reliability with an energy-wise design - everything you need for a hot shower, speedy dish wash or cup of soothing tea.

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Body Material: ABS

Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

Special Features: Blue Diamond Tank Coating, Suitable for High-Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting

Pros Cons BEE 5 Star rating ensures superior energy efficiency Larger size might not be suitable for very compact spaces Blue Diamond tank coating enhances durability Initial cost could be higher due to advanced features

2. Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue)

This Havells automatic cut-off immersion water heater makes hot showers a dream with its temperature setting knob and safety features galore. Its smart design includes a collapsible flap that works as both a cover and hanger, while the temperature setting knob lets you choose between low, medium and high heat for ultimate customization. An indicator light lets you know when the water is heating up and a heavy-duty plug ensures years of reliable performance. The high-quality nickel-plated heating element provides efficient heat transfer to heat water fast, while the touch protection cover and sturdy bucket hanger provide added safety. All in all, this immersion water heater brings stylish good looks and high-tech features together to make your hot water needs a breeze, while still offering the dependability you expect from a brand like Havells that's been making good water heaters in India for decades. So go ahead, turn the knob, hang the flap and enjoy hot water made easy - thanks to this clever little heater from Havells.

Specifications of Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue):

Type: Immersion

Power: 1000 Watt

Color: Blue

Special Features: Automatic Cut Off, Temperature Setting Knob, Collapsible Flap

Pros Cons Automatic cut-off feature for safety Immersion heaters require manual monitoring Temperature setting knob for convenience Not suitable for large-scale or continuous hot water needs

3. V-Guard Zio Plus Instant Water Heater | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty

Power up your showers with V-Guard's compact yet mighty Zio Plus instant water heater. Its 3000 watt heating element pumps out hot water fast to power through even lengthy showers, thanks to superior magnesium oxide insulation that distributes heat quickly. For safety, a pressure release valve, ISI approved thermostat and overheating protection device work together to keep temperatures in check. An energy efficient eco-friendly insulation design ensures your water stays hot without wasting power. The stainless steel inner tank and outer body made from engineering polymer mean durability you can depend on for years, backed by a 2 year warranty on the product and heating element and 5 year warranty on the tank itself.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Plus Instant Water Heater | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Color: White

Special Features: Stainless-Steel Tank, Advanced Safety Features, 2 Year Warranty

Pros Cons 3000 W powerful heating for quick hot water 3-litre capacity might be insufficient for larger families Energy efficiency with advanced safety features Instant heaters may have higher running costs

4. Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) White Mustard, Wall Mounting

The Havells Instanio Instant 3-liter Water Heater delivers scalding hot water in seconds thanks to its 3000 watt heating element. A rust and shock proof plastic outer body protects the stainless steel inner tank to ensure long life. Four levels of safety measures - thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and heating indicator LED - keep you and your family safe. The temperature sensing color-changing LED lets you monitor the water heat at a glance. With copper heating element that resists corrosion, this water heater delivers superior heating power for your daily needs. Backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty and 5-year warranty on the inner tank, the Instanio water heater is designed to give you years of reliable, instant hot water so you can start and end your day right.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) White Mustard, Wall Mounting:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Color: White Mustard

Special Features: Wall Mounting

Pros Cons Efficient 3KW heating element Limited capacity of 3 litres Compact and stylish design with wall mounting

5. Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White

This tiny water heater packs serious heating power. The Bajaj Skive's 3000 watts of heating elements heat up 5 liters of water in an instant, saving you precious minutes every day. The high-grade stainless steel tank ensures your water stays hotter for longer, while the thermoplastic exterior won't rust or dent, even after years of use. Multiple safety systems like the 4-in-1 safety valve and fire-retardant cable protect against overheating, excess pressure, and dry heating, giving you peace of mind. An LED indicator light lets you know the status at a glance. The shock-resistant body is suitable for high-rise homes and the 5-year warranty by Bajaj shows their confidence in the quality and durability of this efficient water heater. Compact yet mighty, the Bajaj Skive lets you enjoy hot water the moment you need it, so you can start your day refreshed and rejuvenated.

Specifications of Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 5 Litres

Special Features: High-Grade SS Tank, Multiple Safety System, Suitable for High Rise, Shock Resistant, Rust Proof Outer, 5-Year Warranty

Pros Cons High-grade stainless steel tank for longevity 5-litre capacity may not meet the needs of very large families 5-Star rating indicates high energy efficiency

Also read: Searching best geyser in India? Discover 8 best geysers in September 2023

6. Hindware Atlantic Kweik_1.5kW Portable Wall Mount Water Heater With Thermostat and Shockproof Super Safe Shield Design and Overheat Protection (Grey)

This portable water heater is small but mighty, packing serious heat into a compact design. Made from shockproof materials for safety and durability, it features integrated indicators that let you know when the water is hot without touching it. The shield design evenly distributes heat so you get comfortable, consistent temperatures without extra mixing. And with thermostat control and overheat protection, you can rest assured this water heater will automatically shut off once the water reaches the desired temp, so you get hot water when you need it without risk of burns or damage. Simply mount it on the wall and plug it in - the standalone design means no supports required. In short, this Hindware water heater packs a perfect storm of convenience, safety and efficiency into a stylish, space-saving package that takes the hassle out of heating water.

Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Kweik_1.5kW Portable Wall Mount Water Heater With Thermostat and Shockproof Super Safe Shield Design and Overheat Protection (Grey):

Type: Portable

Special Features: Wall Mount, Thermostat, Shockproof Super Safe Shield Design, Overheat Protection, Color: Grey

Pros Cons Portable and easy to mount Lower power (1.5kW) might result in slower heating Thermostat control for precise temperature management Smaller capacity, more suited for individual use

7. Crompton Rapid Jet 3-L Instant Water Heater with Advanced 4 level Safety (White)

An instant way to hot water, this Crompton water heater makes sure you never wait too long for a cuppa. With 3000 watts of power and a 3 liter capacity, the rapid jet heating element provides plenty of hot water for tea or coffee on demand. Four levels of safety features keep things running smoothly and safely, from a capillary thermostat and thermal cutout to a pressure release valve and fusible plug. An anti-siphon system prevents any backflow into the heating element to extend its life span. And the special ISI marked nickel-coated element resists scale buildup to maintain performance. Whether you need just a little hot water or a big pot full, this Crompton heater means you'll never have to wait long to enjoy a refreshing hot beverage.

Specifications of Crompton Rapid Jet 3-L Instant Water Heater with Advanced 4 level Safety (White):

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Color: White

Pros Cons Advanced 4-level safety features Instant heating system may increase electricity bills Compact design suitable for small spaces Limited hot water supply in a single use

8. Lifelong 5-Litre Instant Water Heater | 3000 W | Vertical Wall Mounted 6.5 Bar Pressure| 2 Years Manufacturer’s Warranty (Black, LLIWH105)

Lifelong's 5-liter instant water heater generates a steady stream of piping hot water in seconds, thanks to its compact vertical design and 3000W heating element. The durable rust-proof body features LED indicators to show you when the water is ready, while safety mechanisms like a thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and fusible plug ensure worry-free operation. Perfect for high-rise apartments and homes with low water pressure, the high 6.5 bar pressure rating means you'll get nonstop hot water for all your needs. A blend of advanced materials and smart engineering come together in this vertical water heater to deliver an outstanding combination of performance, safety and style, right where you need it - on your wall. So, bid goodbye to lukewarm showers and get ready to enjoy endless hot water with a simple twist of the tap.

Specifications of Lifelong 5-Litre Instant Water Heater | 3000 W | Vertical Wall Mounted 6.5 Bar Pressure| 2 Years Manufacturer’s Warranty (Black, LLIWH105):

Type: Instant

Capacity: 5 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Color: Black

Special Features: Vertical Wall Mounted, 6.5 Bar Pressure, 2 Years Manufacturer’s Warranty

Pros Cons High Pressure Rating The 5-liter capacity may be insufficient for households with high demand Space-saving vertical design

9. Usha Instafesh Neo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (White), Wall Mounting

This water heater promises hot water in an instant thanks to its efficient CopperPro heating element and corrosion-resistant stainless steel tank. The high precision thermostat ensures precise and consistent temperature control, while the high gloss ABS exterior resists rust and looks good in any kitchen or bathroom. The high pressure capacity of up to 6. 5 bar means it can handle the demands of your home's plumbing system with ease. Together, these features deliver reliable performance you can count on day after day. The moment you turn on the tap, within seconds, a steady stream of piping hot water flows to meet your needs. The Usha Instafesh Neo proves that fast, efficient and stylish don't have to be mutually exclusive when it comes to home appliances. It's the perfect choice for anyone who wants hot water, right now.

Specifications of Usha Instafesh Neo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (White), Wall Mounting:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Color: White

Special Features: Anti-Rust Tank, Powerful Heating Element, Multi-Layered Safety Features, ISI Certified, 5 Years Inner Tank Warranty

Pros Cons Precise and consistent temperature control Wall mounting may restrict installation options Rust-resistant properties

10. Amplesta Instaflow 3L 3Kw Instant Water Heater, electric geyser with Anti rust tank, Powerful Heating Element, Multi-layered Safety Features, ISI certified with 5 years inner tank Warranty (White)

This powerful instant water heater lets you enjoy a steady stream of hot water right when you need it. The superior 3 kW heating element heats water up quickly, allowing you to fill your kettle in no time. Added safety features like a pressure relief valve and ISI marked thermostat help ensure worry-free operation, while the antiscalant and anti-corrosive materials make this an ideal choice for hard water areas and high-rise buildings up to 28 floors. The high-grade stainless steel inner tank and rust-proof polymer outer body provide durability and rust resistance for years of use. Additionally, the white color and blue loop design give it an attractive look to complement any bathroom. All this, plus the 5 year inner tank warranty, helps you start and stop your day with reliable hot water at your fingertips.

Specifications of Amplesta Instaflow 3L 3Kw Instant Water Heater, electric geyser with Anti rust tank, Powerful Heating Element, Multi-layered Safety Features, ISI certified with 5 years inner tank Warranty (White):

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Color: White

Special Features: Anti-Rust Tank, Powerful Heating Element, Multi-Layered Safety Features, ISI Certified, 5 Years Inner Tank Warranty

Pros Cons Rapidly heats water for quick and efficient hot water supply Only available in white, limiting aesthetic customization Includes a pressure relief valve and ISI certified thermostat

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting Storage Energy Efficient Blue Diamond Tank Coating Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue) Immersion Collapsible flap Automatic Cut Off V-Guard Zio Plus Instant Water Heater | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty Instant Energy Efficient 2 year warranty Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) White Mustard, Wall Mounting Instant Stylish design Wall mounting Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White Instant Rustproof Energy Efficient Hindware Atlantic Kweik_1.5kW Portable Wall Mount Water Heater With Thermostat and Shockproof Super Safe Shield Design and Overheat Protection ( Grey ) Portable Shockproof Overheating protection Crompton Rapid Jet 3-L Instant Water Heater with Advanced 4 level Safety (White) Instant Great performance Stylish design Lifelong 5-Litre Instant Water Heater | 3000 W | Vertical Wall Mounted 6.5 Bar Pressure| 2 Years Manufacturer’s Warranty (Black, LLIWH105) Instant 6.5 bar pressure Wall mounting Usha Instafesh Neo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (White), Wall Mounting Instant Aesthetic design Wall mounting Amplesta Instaflow 3L 3Kw Instant Water Heater, electric geyser with Anti rust tank, Powerful Heating Element, Multi-layered Safety Features, ISI certified with 5 years inner tank Warranty (White) Instant Anti rust tank Stylish design

Best value for money

The Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater provides continuous, eco-friendly hot water because of its efficient 3000 watt heating element. Four safety features ensure peace of mind, while the color-changing LED lets you know the water temperature at a glance. The outer body is made from shock-resistant, durable plastic for a long lifespan, while the extra-thick stainless steel inner tank and copper heating element resist scale buildup from hard water. With a high pressure rating of 6.5 bars, this is a good water heater in India you can rely on.

Best overall product

With its 3000 watts of powerful heating, the Crompton Rapid Jet 3-L Instant Water Heater can rapidly boil up to 3 liters of water in an instant. Its four levels of safety features - including a pressure release valve, thermal cut-out, capillary thermostat and fusible plug - ensure you enjoy your hot water safely. The anti-siphon protection prevents backflow and protects the high-quality nickel-coated heating element from damage. Together, these features deliver a smart, efficient and safe solution for your hot water needs. Whether you need hot water for tea, coffee, cooking or cleaning, this water heater can provide it in an instant so you don't have to wait around. Its compact, space-saving design means you can place it anywhere. With its advanced safety, quick heating power and stylish white finish, this Crompton water heater makes your busy days easier.

How to find the best product?

Finding a good water heater in India involves considering several factors to ensure you choose a model that meets your specific needs and preferences. Let's see what you need to consider while buying one.

Determine the Right Type: Instant Water Heaters: Ideal for small families or those requiring hot water in specific locations like kitchens. They heat water quickly but have a smaller capacity.

Storage Water Heaters: Suitable for larger families. They store hot water and have a larger capacity but take up more space and time to heat water.

Capacity: Consider the number of people using hot water and their usage patterns. Generally, a 6-10 liter capacity is adequate for small families or single users, while larger families may require 15-25 liters or more.

Energy Efficiency: Look for water heaters with a high BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating. A 5-star rated water heater will be more energy-efficient, saving on electricity costs.

Heating Element Quality: Choose a water heater with a durable and efficient heating element, especially if you live in an area with hard water. Look for corrosion-resistant and high-quality materials.

Safety Features: Essential safety features include auto cut-off, a high-quality thermostat, a pressure release valve, and a thermal cut-out to prevent overheating and excessive pressure.

After-Sales Service and Warranty: Opt for brands with a good reputation for after-sales service. A longer warranty period, especially on the heating element and tank, is also a sign of a good quality product.

Design and Size: Consider the space where you will install the water heater. Modern water heaters come in sleek and compact designs that can complement your home’s aesthetics.

Budget: Set a realistic budget. While more expensive models often offer advanced features and better quality, there are also budget-friendly options that don't compromise on essential features.

FAQs

Question : How does capacity affect the choice of a water heater?

Ans : Capacity should match usage needs. For smaller families or bachelors, a 6-10 liter capacity is usually sufficient. Larger families may require 15-25 liters.

Question : Are there energy-efficient water heaters available in India?

Ans : Yes, many models come with energy-saving features like thermal insulation, energy-efficient heating elements, and 5-star BEE ratings.

Question : Is it better to choose an instant or storage water heater?

Ans : It depends on usage. Instant water heaters provide hot water quickly but in limited quantities, ideal for kitchens or small uses. Storage heaters are better for bathrooms or larger families.

Question : What safety features should I consider in a water heater?

Ans : Look for features like automatic thermal cut-off, a multi-function safety valve, and a high-quality thermostat to prevent overheating and high pressure.

Question : How important is the warranty for water heaters in India?

Ans : A longer warranty period is crucial as it indicates the manufacturer's confidence in the product's durability. Look for at least a 5-year warranty on the tank.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.