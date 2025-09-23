Goodbye Funtouch OS! Vivo X300 and iQOO 15 likely to debut with Origin OS 6 in India: All you need to know

Vivo and iQOO phones are finally shifting from FunTouch OS in India to Android 16 based Origin OS 6. While the change has been rumored for the past couple of months, now the FunTouch OS official X page was been renamed to Origin OS suggesting that the UI would soon replace FunTouch OS in the Indian market.

Notably, Vivo and iQOO devices currently ship with the OriginOS in China and use FunTouch OS in global markets like India. OriginOS is usually seen as more refined, customizable and feature-rich compared to Funtouch OS. It remains to be seen if the new UI will also come with ads and bloatware like the Funtouch OS.

Vivo has also confirmed that Origin OS 6 will launch in China at the company's Vivo Developer Conference on 10 October, 2025. It is said to come with a “Comfort Engineering” design philosophy that will involve new lighting and show effects and some AI based upgrades like AI AI natural conversation and Xiao V Memory 2.0.

Origin OS 6 is first expected to make its debut with the Vivo X300 series and iQOO 15 when the phones launch in the Chinese market in October. However, there is no clear timeline yet on when Origin OS 6 will make its India debut.

iQOO 15: What to expect? If leaks are to be believed, iQOO 15 is expected to come with a 6.8 inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with 6,00 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor along with a dedicated gaming chip. It could also employ an 8K vapor cooling chamber to keep the temperatures under check and improve gaming performance. There could be support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage on the iQOO 15, similar to its predecessor.

On the optics front, the iQOO 15 could come with a 50MP triple camera setup with the periscope lens supporting 3x optical zoom. The front camera could be a 32MP shooter.